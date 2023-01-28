ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Comments / 0

Related
lyndentribune.com

Lynden girls win big against Sehome

LYNDEN — The Lions girl's squad blew out Northwest Conference opponent Sehome 62-32 on Friday, Jan. 27. Lynden’s victory gives them a step up in the Northwest Conference when considering how districts will play out. Coming into the game Sehome and Lynden had the same conference record, both of them were sitting at 10-2. But with the win, the Lions move ahead of Sehome with an 11-2 conference record.
LYNDEN, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Self Defense 101: A local blackbelt’s guide to fending off attackers

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 27, 2023—It may come as no surprise to readers that assaults and attempted kidnappings have haunted news headlines within our region lately. From the attempted kidnap turned carjacking in Lake Stevens to a man attempting to kidnap a barista through a cafe window in Federal Way, these frightening incidents have, no doubt, raised concerns of safety for women in our region, or victims of assault in general.
LYNNWOOD, WA
theorcasonian.com

Weather advisory for cold, high winds tonight

San Juan County-Western Whatcom County-Western Skagit County-Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington. …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. *...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Union: Alcoa to demolish shuttered Ferndale smelter

FERNDALE, Wash. — The rollercoaster ride takes another turn for supporters of an embattled aluminum smelter in Whatcom County. Ferndale's Alcoa Intalco smelter closed in 2020, taking hundreds of jobs with it. Since then there have been reports of new investors - only to bring dashed hopes of reopening the plant.
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham Police ask public’s assistance to locate missing woman

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marye L Ketelhut, age 67, who has been reportedly missing since Wednesday, January 25th, and last seen downtown Thursday. She reportedly does not know her way around Bellingham and has no phone nor car....
BELLINGHAM, WA
natureworldnews.com

Animal Sanctuary Sued, Faces Possible Euthanasia for 80% of Exotic Animals — Washington

After some animals escaped, a Washington animal sanctuary was sued. As their options are limited by their budget, 80% of their exotic animals may have to be put to death. For 21 years, the wolves at Predators of the Heart have been free to roam the fenced grounds of the sanctuary near Anacortes. The sanctuary is home to more than 50 different species of animals, including 15 wolves, but its days may be numbered.
ANACORTES, WA
anacortestoday.com

Skagit Herald announces major changes

Dramatic evidence of a changing culture and the impact of “news” via the Internet was introduced Sunday to readers of the Skagit Valley Herald newspaper. In a front page column Herald President and Publisher Michael Distelhorst announced a series of changes effective March 1, including:. * No more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy