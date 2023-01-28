Read full article on original website
lyndentribune.com
Lynden girls win big against Sehome
LYNDEN — The Lions girl's squad blew out Northwest Conference opponent Sehome 62-32 on Friday, Jan. 27. Lynden’s victory gives them a step up in the Northwest Conference when considering how districts will play out. Coming into the game Sehome and Lynden had the same conference record, both of them were sitting at 10-2. But with the win, the Lions move ahead of Sehome with an 11-2 conference record.
Bellingham, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Bellingham. The Tulalip Heritage High School basketball team will have a game with Lummi Nation School on January 30, 2023, 17:30:00. The Lakewood High School basketball team will have a game with Meridian High School on January 30, 2023, 17:40:00.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Self Defense 101: A local blackbelt’s guide to fending off attackers
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 27, 2023—It may come as no surprise to readers that assaults and attempted kidnappings have haunted news headlines within our region lately. From the attempted kidnap turned carjacking in Lake Stevens to a man attempting to kidnap a barista through a cafe window in Federal Way, these frightening incidents have, no doubt, raised concerns of safety for women in our region, or victims of assault in general.
theorcasonian.com
Weather advisory for cold, high winds tonight
San Juan County-Western Whatcom County-Western Skagit County-Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington. …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. *...
Chance of snow or ‘wintry mix’ for Bellingham, lowland Whatcom. Here’s when to expect it
Here’s what’s in store as the weekend cold snap eases.
Union: Alcoa to demolish shuttered Ferndale smelter
FERNDALE, Wash. — The rollercoaster ride takes another turn for supporters of an embattled aluminum smelter in Whatcom County. Ferndale's Alcoa Intalco smelter closed in 2020, taking hundreds of jobs with it. Since then there have been reports of new investors - only to bring dashed hopes of reopening the plant.
Here’s when snow is possible for Bellingham as arctic winds start to blow
Cold weather shelters may open; pipes could freeze.
Murder mystery weekend, new business to serve drinks and concerts coming near Bellingham
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as a theater to serve alcohol, Sounders watch party and popular artists’ concerts.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police ask public’s assistance to locate missing woman
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marye L Ketelhut, age 67, who has been reportedly missing since Wednesday, January 25th, and last seen downtown Thursday. She reportedly does not know her way around Bellingham and has no phone nor car....
KGMI
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
Bellingham police seek driver who hit pedestrian and fled
Witnesses, video footage sought from Tuesday, Jan. 24, incident in the Roosevelt neighborhood.
natureworldnews.com
Animal Sanctuary Sued, Faces Possible Euthanasia for 80% of Exotic Animals — Washington
After some animals escaped, a Washington animal sanctuary was sued. As their options are limited by their budget, 80% of their exotic animals may have to be put to death. For 21 years, the wolves at Predators of the Heart have been free to roam the fenced grounds of the sanctuary near Anacortes. The sanctuary is home to more than 50 different species of animals, including 15 wolves, but its days may be numbered.
A cell phone was recording their Bellingham home. Man arrested for voyeurism
The suspect is being held without bail in Whatcom County Jail.
Renton police arrest mother, daughter for alleged robbery and carjacking
A mother and daughter were arrested Tuesday from a carjacking in Renton that occurred on Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Snohomish County deputies were told that an SUV that had been taken during a robbery and carjacking in Renton had left an apartment in Everett and was headed to a restaurant in Mukilteo.
Which Whatcom restaurant is the most romantic for Valentine’s Day? Vote now in our poll
From Lombardi’s, The Loft, Anthony’s and more, we’re seeking Whatcom County’s most romantic restaurant. Vote for your favorite now!
anacortestoday.com
Skagit Herald announces major changes
Dramatic evidence of a changing culture and the impact of “news” via the Internet was introduced Sunday to readers of the Skagit Valley Herald newspaper. In a front page column Herald President and Publisher Michael Distelhorst announced a series of changes effective March 1, including:. * No more...
Two lawsuits and 20 years later, Army Corps of Engineers sets Whatcom oil terminal limits
A 2000 environmental organization’s lawsuit claimed the north dock wing was in violation of the Magnuson Amendment to the Marine Mammal Protection Act.
‘A double life’: Skagit County pastor accused of dealing drugs, money laundering
A Skagit County pastor who “admitted he leads a double life” was arrested in January with nearly three pounds of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine and bragged that he was a good drug dealer, according to court documents. Steve Parker, 57, was arrested January 19 in Mount Vernon after...
With $1,800 from the bank robbery in his possession, man arrested in Bellingham
Another $130 was found when officers got a search warrant for a tent where the suspect was living.
lynnwoodtimes.com
“Unlawful,” “Sickened,” “Heinous:” Local law enforcement respond to fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 28, 2023—Local law enforcement agencies throughout Snohomish County released statements of disgust to the video footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, 29, by five Memphis Police Officers on the evening of January 7, 2023. Nichols died on January 10 at St. Francis Hospital.
