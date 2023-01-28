Advice to keep Alzheimer's patients from wandering

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) The Alzheimer's Association of Western New York is reminding those caring for Alzheimer's patients of steps they can take to help keep patients from wandering off. A Niagara County woman died this week after wandering off.

“We want to offer our sincere and deepest sympathies to the family of Diane Harvey, and as people who work every day with those living with dementia and their caregivers, we share in their heartache,” says Andrea Koch, director of education for the WNY Chapter.

The Alzheimer’s Association also offers the following tips to help families prevent their loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia from wandering:

● Identify the time of day the person is most likely to wander. Plan things to do during this time including exercise as it may help reduce anxiety, agitation and restlessness.

● Create a daily plan. Involve the person in daily activities, such as folding laundry or preparing dinner.

● Reassure the person if he or she feels lost, abandoned or disoriented.

● Consider using a GPS device. If the person is still safely driving, this can help if they get lost.

● Remove access to car keys. If the person is no longer driving, they may forget that they no longer drive.

● Avoid busy places. Shopping malls and other busy areas can be confusing and cause disorientation.

● Assess the person’s response to new surroundings. Do not leave someone with dementia unsupervised if new surroundings may cause confusion, disorientation or agitation.

Niagara County Sheriff's Deputies say Harvey was reported missing this week. The Alzheimer's patient was found deceased not far from where she was last seen.