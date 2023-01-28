Higgins watching out for pilot training pushback

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Congressman Brian Higgins is cautioning against some resistance from the new leader of the House Transportation Committee regarding one of the pilot training requirements.

Higgins says Rep. Sam Graves, the new Chair of the House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, expressed opposition to the 1,500-hour rule training requirement for pilots.

"Providing the American public with a safe airspace is the mission of the Federal Aviation Administration and should be the imperative of this Congress in considering a new bill on the FAA this year. The legislative response to the tragedy of Flight 3407, which implemented some consensus driven recommendations and those made by the National Transportation Safety Board in response to the causation of the crash, have worked. That is a success that Congressional leaders need to affirm and build on, not minimize. Americans should have assurance that Congress will continue to uphold one level of safety so that the tragedy that the Western New York community experienced never happens again,” says Higgins.

Graves announced the committee will hold its first hearing on FAA reauthorization on February 7, 2023.