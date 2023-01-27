Read full article on original website
San Jose police claim missing man dead, homicide charges filed
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department declared a man missing since July 2021 dead and have filed homicide charges against a suspect already in custody. SJPD officials told KRON4 that this is the first time homicide charges have been filed without a body since the murder of 15-year-old Sierra LaMar in […]
SFist
Senior Care Worker Charged With Elder Abuse After 94-Year-Old Man Dies From Drinking Cleaning Fluid
A San Pablo woman has been charged with felony elder abuse after a resident at the Atria Senior Living facility in Walnut Creek died from drinking cleaning fluid — in a death that the facility allegedly first attempted to blame on Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. We brought you the...
Man found dead in parked car in San Francisco; investigation underway
A man was found fatally shot in a parked car in the Little Hollywood area of San Francisco on Tuesday morning. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of his death. San Francisco Police Department officers were called just after 7:20 a.m. to the 100 block of Hester Avenue, just across Highway 101 from Bay View Park, on reports of a possible shooting victim. Police found the man seated in a car with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a department statement. Officers summoned paramedics but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin. Events leading up to the man's death are under investigation, and no further details have been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444.
SFist
New Alameda County DA Pamela Price Reopens Case Against Officers Who Conducted Fatal Arrest of Mario Gonzalez
Alameda County's new progressive district attorney is using a similar playbook to SF's former DA Chesa Boudin in announcing possible prosecutions of police officers in her first weeks on the job. District Attorney Pamela Price, a civil rights attorney who replaced longtime Alameda County DA Nancy O'Malley this month, is...
Police investigation unfolds in residential area of Santa Clara
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects are in custody after an investigation in a residential area near Santa Clara University on Tuesday, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. Police are on the scene near Harrison and Lincoln streets. Roads may be closed temporarily as a result of the investigation. Police say there is […]
Police find body of missing 18-year-old San Francisco man in Bayview
SAN FRANCISCO – The body of an 18-year-old San Francisco man who went missing earlier this month has been found, police said.According to officers, Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen at his home on the 900 block of Sutter Street around 2:30 p.m. on January 6. On January 12, police issued a statement asking for the public's assistance in searching for Maltzman.On Tuesday, police said Maltzman's body was found in the city's Bayview District on January 23. Additional information about the incident was not immediately available. Police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating.Anyone with information about Maltzman's disappearance is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD".
goldrushcam.com
28-Year-Old Alameda County Resident Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Conspiring To Sell Methamphetamine
January 31, 2023 - SAN FRANCISCO – Ernesto Madrigal, a/k/a Tiger, a/k/a Tigre, was sentenced to serve 60 months in federal prison for his part in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy,. announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Acting Special Agent in Charge Bob P....
oaklandside.org
District Attorney Price to reopen 8 police killings for possible criminal prosecution
Alameda County police officers and sheriff’s deputies who killed eight individuals while on duty in past incidents could newly face murder, manslaughter, or other criminal charges, according to a press release issued by District Attorney Pamela Price today. “I promised accountability,” said Price, who campaigned on a platform of...
East Palo Alto man held woman against her will in hotel room: police
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — An man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly held a woman in a hotel room against her will, according to a Facebook post from the Milpitas Police Department. Police found an unregistered gun when arresting the suspect. Police responded to the hotel on the 400 block of South Main Street […]
contracosta.news
Oakley Police Chief Provides 2022 Crime Data and Overview
Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard provided its 2022 crime data and overview to the Oakley City Council at the January 10 city council meeting. The Oakley Police Department overview was presented in a 41-slide presentation. Staffing:. Oakley Police are allotted 40 sworn positions at this time and they currently have...
contracosta.news
Concord Police Arrest Suspect in 1994 Murder of Terrie Ladwig
On Thursday, January 26th, Concord Police Department detectives with assistance from the Salt Lake City Utah Safe Streets Task Force, arrested 55-year-old James William Grimsley for the 1994 murder of Terrie Ladwig. Ladwig was murdered in her Concord apartment on December 2, 1994 and the case has remained unsolved until...
Man found dead in car in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in a car Tuesday morning. Officers at SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to the 100 block of Hester Avenue at 7:21 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. Officers found the victim […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Police make arrest in cold case murder after 29 years
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 30, 2023) — On Thursday, January 26, Concord PD detectives arrested 55-year-old James William Grimsley for the 1994 murder of Terrie Ladwig. The arrest came with assistance from Salt Lake City’s Safe Streets Task Force. Ladwig was murdered in her Concord apartment on December 2,...
Missing 18-year-old SF man found deceased in Bayview
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A missing 18-year-old man who was last seen on Jan. 6 has been located deceased in San Francisco’s Bayview District, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. Maxwell George Maltzman was last seen at his apartment on the 900 block of Sutter Street on Friday, Jan. 6 […]
contracosta.news
Alameda County District Attorney Announces the Creation of a Public Accountability Unit
OAKLAND, CA — Following through on promises made during the election cycle, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Y. Price formally announces the creation of the Public Accountability Unit. The unit is tasked with holding law enforcement and public officials accountable for misconduct. The unit will be housed under a...
44-year-old man shot, killed in San Francisco on Saturday, police say
The San Francisco Police Department said it was alerted of the incident by a ShotSpotter.
2 Bay Area drug dealers sentenced to prison
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A South Bay drug dealer was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to traffic more than 200 pounds of drugs, prosecutors said. Raul Jimenez-Verduzco, 24, of San Jose, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman to serve 84 months in federal prison. Jimenez-Verduzco pleaded guilty. In his plea agreement, he admitted […]
contracosta.news
Felon With Firearms Arrested After Pursuit With Antioch Police
The Antioch Police Department announced that on January 26, at approximately 10:00 pm, Officer Downie attempted a traffic enforcement stop on the pictured vehicle on Sycamore Drive in the city of Antioch. The vehicle made the mistake of refusing to stop for the emergency lights and siren. The vehicle was...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Accident Fatality Reported on Laurel Road in Oakley
The Oakley Police Department reported a fatality following a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Laurel Road on the early morning of Sunday, January 29, 2023. The incident occurred at around 3:10 a.m. at Mellowood Drive and Laurel Road, officials said. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality on Laurel Road in...
contracosta.news
Jan 15-21: Oakley Police Calls
The following is a sampling of the Oakley Police Calls reported between January 15-21 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Oakley. 17-Year-Old in Custody After Attempting to Evade Oakley Police. At 9:32PM Oakley police officers located a reported stolen vehicle, out of Oakland, at...
