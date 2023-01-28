Read full article on original website
Boys Soccer: Red Raiders blank North Forney, 10-0
Noe Robles and Axel Ruben each had a hat trick and Jaron Wilkerson had four assists as the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders scored a 10-0 victory over North Forney on Friday in a District 10-6A soccer match at Red Raider Field in Tyler. The Red Raiders improve to 13-0-2 overall...
UT Tyler Notebook: Huge basketball game for Patriot women postponed
Both UT Tyler men and women's basketball games scheduled for Tuesday were postponed due to anticipated inclement weather in the area, the school announced on Monday. Both games against DBU for the men's program, and Texas Woman's for the women's program have been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25th at 1 p.m. (women) and 3 p.m. (men).
Soccer: Palestine extends district win streak to 84 games
DIBOLL — The No. 1 ranked Palestine Wildcats (13-0-1) extended their soccer district winning streak to 84 games with a 14-0 victory over the Diboll Lumberjacks on Friday night. The Wildcats scored seven goals in each half. The first half saw seven goals from seven different players. Tony Sanchez...
TJC splits opening doubleheader with Frank Phillips
The Tyler Junior College Apaches and Frank Phillips College Plainsmen split a baseball doubleheader on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. The Plainsmen rallied to win Game 1, 7-4, with the Apaches taking Game 2, 6-5. The two teams are scheduled to play again on Saturday, beginning...
TWU scores a season high to beat Lindenwood in tri-meet
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Texas Woman’s gymnastics team scored a season-high 194.350, as they positively bounced back to place to second at the Lindenwood Tri-Meet on Sunday. The Pioneers, who had competed twice in three days, found their rhythm on all four rotations Sunday afternoon. The Pioneers competed on Friday against Southeast Missouri State, scoring a 193.325. Against Lindenwood, another Midwest Independent Conference opponent, the Pioneers raised their team score by more than a point to defeat the Lindenwood Lions, who scored a 191.325.
North Texas loses highly regarded linebacker recruit
North Texas lost one of its top recruits on Monday morning, just hours after wrapping up one of its most productive weekends of the recruiting season. South Oak Cliff linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner announced on his Twitter account that he has backed out of his commitment to UNT. Brown-Turner thanked UNT's...
Players with local ties highlight three-player Sunday recruiting haul for UNT
New North Texas coach Eric Morris vowed to put an emphasis on recruiting the Dallas-Forth Worth area and Texas high schools in general when he took over the Mean Green’s program a few weeks ago. UNT took another step toward reaching that goal on Sunday as the Mean Green...
UNT women beat UTEP for second straight road win
EL PASO — Led by a strong third quarter and 20 first-half points from Quincy Noble, UNT earned its second straight road win, 74-71, over UTEP 74-71 in the Don Haskins Center on Saturday afternoon. Noble finished the contest with 23 points, and the Mean Green got 14 points...
Museum unveils artwork to mark 100th anniversary of George Washington Carver's Tyler visit
In a corner off Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Tyler sits a modest building — but inside is full of the history of the city's Black community. “This place is a jewel of Tyler, Texas,” said Stanley Cofer, member of the committee advisory board of Texas African American Museum (TAAM).
LIST: East Texas school districts announce delays, closures
Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to wintry weather. Below is a list of the school districts in the Tyler-Smith County area that have announced delays or closures. This list will be updated as more school districts make announcements. Hawkins ISD: Starting...
'Cold, nasty' conditions expected for East Texas
East Texas is expected to see cold, icy conditions this week, a National Weather Service of Shreveport meteorologist said. The NWS issued a winter storm warning and advisory for portions of East Texas on Monday morning which will be in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The affected local counties include Smith, Upshur and Wood.
Stay safe, Denton: Schools close, police respond to crashes as road conditions, winter weather worsens
A winter storm warning is in effect for all of North Texas and western Central Texas until Wednesday at 6 p.m., with up to a half-inch of freezing rain or sleet expected, according to the National Weather Service. Icy roads were expected beginning Monday afternoon but have taken hold early Monday morning, with the Denton Police Department announcing around 8:30 a.m. they were responding to “20 crashes and counting,” though no serious injuries have yet been reported.
Wealth of Gems: Various stones, jewelry among items showcased at East Texas Gem and Mineral Society show
The East Texas Gem and Mineral Society hosted its 26th annual Gemstone and Jewelry Show in Tyler this weekend. The event took place at the Tyler Rose Garden Center, which featured various collectors and vendors who displayed numerous geodes, gemstones and more. The showcase also included the famous “Rock Food Table,” featured in the front of the exhibit hall.
Carthage man charged in early Sunday shooting
One person was hurt and a Carthage man has been charged with attempt to commit murder after an early Sunday shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said. Nathanael Chardonnay was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Sunday and later released from the Panola County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. Carthage police...
Sheriff provides update after deputy fatally shot domestic violence suspect
More details have been released about the scene where a man was shot and killed by two Smith County deputies this weekend. Brandon Duvall, 32, of Mineola, died after he was shot by deputies who were responding to a domestic violence call, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said during a press conference Monday morning.
Mosaic Market brings community to local vendors
Overcast skies and chilly temperatures didn’t dampen the turnout Saturday morning to the Mosaic Market in Tyler. “I was really afraid the weather was going to keep people away,” said Christina Dubas, representative of Sola Bread Co. for markets and catering. “But the turnout has been fantastic.”
