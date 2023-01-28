Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie
Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Yardbarker
PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan
Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
NBC Sports
Anthony Gordon sold to Newcastle by Everton for $49.5 million
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) Newcastle signed Anthony Gordon from Everton reportedly for an initial 40 million pounds ($49.5 million) on Sunday after the 21-year-old winger submitted a formal transfer request. Newcastle said Gordon has signed a long-term deal as the team bolsters its squad for its tilt at qualifying for the...
Manchester United receive TEN offers for promising winger, but Ten Hag reluctant to sanction deal
No advances have been made as Erik ten Hag is reluctant to let players leave Old Trafford without a replacement
Yardbarker
Retire in Saudi Arabia or return to Europe? Al-Nassr coach reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's future plans
With his recent move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo began a fresh chapter and, for all we know, the last one in his career. In any case, Ronaldo's manager Rudi Garcia has spilled the beans on the Portuguese star's ambitions for the future. Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines earlier...
BBC
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
Lionel Messi says he regrets his actions during heated World Cup match against Netherlands
Lionel Messi has expressed regret over his behaviour during and after Argentina's quarterfinal against the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar.
Manchester United Duo Set For Deadline Day Exit
A young Manchester United duo are set to leave the club on loan on Deadline Day.
BBC
Campbell Johnstone: Former All Black hopes coming out will 'take away the stigma' of being gay
Former New Zealand prop Campbell Johnstone hopes to "take away the pressure and stigma" after becoming the first All Black to come out as gay. The 43-year-old, who played in three Tests in 2005, decided not to come out publicly during his playing career but had told his friends and family.
chatsports.com
Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside
Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
BBC
Rugby legends inspire Bridgnorth man's 52-marathon challenge
The fundraising efforts of rugby legends Kevin Sinfield and Doddie Weir are the inspiration for one man's aim to run 52 marathons this year. Robin Mawby, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, set himself the target after turning 52 this month. His marathons will include runs in Paris and Dublin and all in...
Yardbarker
Monza coach Raffaele Palladino speaks about Allegri ahead of Juventus match
Monza manager Raffaele Palladino has heaped praise on Max Allegri ahead of both clubs meeting in Serie A this weekend. Palladino is a Juve youth team product and played for the Bianconeri senior side between 2004 and 2008. Although he never played under Allegri, he was connected to the Bianconeri...
SB Nation
WATCH: Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr combine to double Chelsea’s lead over Liverpool! 2-0!
Oh hey, long time no see! The Kerrby pairing strikes once again with Fran Kirby assisting Sam Kerr’s second goal of the day for Chelsea against Liverpool, with Lauren James just letting it run so the tandem could get back in town.
Memo to Dyche: Everton have become a stepping-stone on the way down club | Jonathan Wilson
Expectations are way too high and the squad is a mess, as the Goodison club’s latest managerial hiring will soon discover
BBC
Dan Barlaser: Middlesbrough sign Rotherham United midfielder
Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent...
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus weighing up a move for Lecce star
Juventus has been linked with a move for Lecce man Joan Gonzalez as they continue to search for new players to bolster their squad. Max Allegri’s men have some of the finest talents in Serie A on their books now, but to remain a top club, they have to continue working on new additions.
Watch: Harvey Elliot Breakaway Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Over Brighton - Emirates FA Cup
Watch Harvey Elliot's goal to give Liverpool the lead in the FA Cup against Brighton.
BBC
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United: Jesse Marsch's side progress to fifth round
Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley. Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester City, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after...
Heather Knight: ‘Watching the Lionesses was remarkable – we want a piece of that’
The Women’s T20 World Cup is fast approaching and yet the Women’s Premier League that follows it in March is the talk of the town. Television rights sold for £95m with players set to earn in excess of six figures. This Indian revolution, to use a cliche, will be a gamechanger.
BBC
Walsall 0-1 Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho's deflected strike breaks hosts resistance
Kelechi Iheanacho's fortuitous second-half strike broke the resistance of League Two Walsall and sent Leicester into the FA Cup fifth round. After Youri Tielemans had missed a penalty on a testing afternoon for a strong Foxes side, Iheanacho's effort from the edge of the box deflected off Brandon Comley and looped over Saddlers goalkeeper Owen Evans in the 68th minute.
Comments / 0