BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie

Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Yardbarker

PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan

Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
NBC Sports

Anthony Gordon sold to Newcastle by Everton for $49.5 million

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) Newcastle signed Anthony Gordon from Everton reportedly for an initial 40 million pounds ($49.5 million) on Sunday after the 21-year-old winger submitted a formal transfer request. Newcastle said Gordon has signed a long-term deal as the team bolsters its squad for its tilt at qualifying for the...
BBC

Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex

Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
chatsports.com

Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside

Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
BBC

Rugby legends inspire Bridgnorth man's 52-marathon challenge

The fundraising efforts of rugby legends Kevin Sinfield and Doddie Weir are the inspiration for one man's aim to run 52 marathons this year. Robin Mawby, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, set himself the target after turning 52 this month. His marathons will include runs in Paris and Dublin and all in...
Yardbarker

Monza coach Raffaele Palladino speaks about Allegri ahead of Juventus match

Monza manager Raffaele Palladino has heaped praise on Max Allegri ahead of both clubs meeting in Serie A this weekend. Palladino is a Juve youth team product and played for the Bianconeri senior side between 2004 and 2008. Although he never played under Allegri, he was connected to the Bianconeri...
BBC

Dan Barlaser: Middlesbrough sign Rotherham United midfielder

Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent...
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus weighing up a move for Lecce star

Juventus has been linked with a move for Lecce man Joan Gonzalez as they continue to search for new players to bolster their squad. Max Allegri’s men have some of the finest talents in Serie A on their books now, but to remain a top club, they have to continue working on new additions.
BBC

Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United: Jesse Marsch's side progress to fifth round

Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley. Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester City, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after...
BBC

Walsall 0-1 Leicester: Kelechi Iheanacho's deflected strike breaks hosts resistance

Kelechi Iheanacho's fortuitous second-half strike broke the resistance of League Two Walsall and sent Leicester into the FA Cup fifth round. After Youri Tielemans had missed a penalty on a testing afternoon for a strong Foxes side, Iheanacho's effort from the edge of the box deflected off Brandon Comley and looped over Saddlers goalkeeper Owen Evans in the 68th minute.

