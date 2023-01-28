BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man was arrested following an exchange of gunfire between police and a barricaded suspect at an RV park. Kyle Schafer, 41, was taken into custody and is at Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas, undergoing treatment for unspecified injuries suffered during what turned out to be a 7 1/2-hour standoff at Silver View RV Resort near the intersection of Silver Creek and Gold Rush roads in Bullhead City.

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO