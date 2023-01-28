Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Man convicted of shooting wife in LHC
KINGMAN — A New Mexico man who shot his wife in Lake Havasu City before driving away and passing out on a park bench was convicted Friday by a Mohave County Superior Court jury in Kingman. The jury deliberated about 2 1/2 hours at the Law and Justice Center...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Shooter, bystander injured following Bullhead standoff
BULLHEAD CITY – Lake Havasu City police are investigating an officer involved shooting (OIS) that resulted in the wounding of a suspect and a civilian in Bullhead City. It is standard procedure for an outside agency to conduct an independent investigation of a shooting involving officers from another law enforcement agency.
Mohave Daily News
BHC man arrested after standoff
BULLHEAD CITY — A Bullhead City man was arrested following an exchange of gunfire between police and a barricaded suspect at an RV park. Kyle Schafer, 41, was taken into custody and is at Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas, undergoing treatment for unspecified injuries suffered during what turned out to be a 7 1/2-hour standoff at Silver View RV Resort near the intersection of Silver Creek and Gold Rush roads in Bullhead City.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Beckwith testifies; case to jury
A Mohave County Superior Court jury returns to the Law and Justice Center in Kingman this morning to begin its deliberations in a trial where there’s no dispute that Carter Beckwith, 19, shot and killed Daemon Petetan, 19, outside a house party in Lake Havasu City 18 months ago.
knau.org
Bystander wounded in shootout with police at Bullhead City RV park
Bullhead City police say a bystander was struck by gunfire during a shootout between a man and officers at a recreational vehicle resort. Officials say in a statement that a man in a trailer at the Silver View RV Resort shot at officers Friday night, and they returned fire. It...
AZFamily
Man arrested after nearly 8-hour standoff, shooting involving officers in Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Lake Havasu City Police Department detectives are investigating a shooting involving officers and a barricade situation that happened on Friday evening. Officers from the Bullhead City Police department were called to the Silver View RV Resort on Silver Creek Road, just west of...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Contractor may face charges for illegal dumping
BULLHEAD CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has identified the contractor who reportedly admitted directing employees to dump concrete waste product in a Mohave Valley wash. Likely facing prosecution for the illegal dumping incident is Roger Coon. The MCSO has referred the matter to the Mohave...
State Police investigating fatal rollover crash on U.S. 95 near Searchlight
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Police are trying to determine the cause of a fatal crash early Sunday on U.S. 95 about 15 miles north of Searchlight. Highway Patrol troopers responded to a vehicle rollover near mile marker 34 on U.S. 95 shortly after 5 a.m., where a man driving a black Nissan sedan was […]
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office identify victim in 1971 homicide case
Mohave County (KSNV) — A woman found dead in a remote area in Arizona back in 1971 has been positively identified by authorities this week. She was identified as Colleen Audrey Rice on January 23, the 52nd anniversary of her body being discovered 2.2 miles east of US Hwy 93 on Hackberry Road, about an hour from Laughlin, Nevada.
Mohave Daily News
Nelson named editor of MVDN
BULLHEAD CITY — Daisy Nelson has been named the new editor of the Mohave Valley Daily News. Nelson replaces Mike Boyd, who left in December for another position out of state. She is expected to begin her new role on Monday. Nelson is a Lake Havasu City native who...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Teen perishes in motorcycle crash
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a teenager in Lake Havasu City is under investigation by the police department. Detective Chris Angus said officers responded at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to the incident on Hwy. 95 just north of Mulberry Ave.
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office locate missing 73-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (7:31 P.M.):. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing person. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue are seeking help in finding a missing 73-year-old man. Alan Richard Gurney was last seen in Golden Valley wearing a green Carhartt...
speedonthewater.com
Super Cat Fest West Returning In Late April
Launched in 2021 by Alvin Heathman—the founder of the annual Super Cat Fest event that runs concurrently in late August with the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in Central Missouri—Super Cat Fest West powered by River Dave’s Place returns to Lake Havasu City, Ariz., April 26-29. The Kicker Marine audio-sponsored event will be headquartered at the Havasu Riviera Marina in Lake Havasu City.
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in RV blaze
KINGMAN – Some may have seen a large column of black smoke billowing from the desert north of Kingman Tuesday, Jan. 24. Personnel aboard the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) Engine 311 spotted the smoke at 8:50 a.m. when returning to base from Kingman Regional Medical Center. Chief Dennis...
speedonthewater.com
Elegance Defines DCB M37R Catamaran No. 18
Asked how he felt about the predominantly silver gelcoat-dressed DCB Performance Boats M37R Widebody catamaran he delivered yesterday in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., with colleague Tony Chiaramonte, Jeff Johnston responded instantly. With the famed London Bridge in the background, the latest DCB M37R Widebody catamaran turned heads yesterday on Lake...
ABC 15 News
US 93 shut down after driver goes over bridge, into ravine near Wikieup
WIKIEUP, AZ — A portion of US 93 was shut down after a vehicle crashed off the roadway Tuesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision happened near milepost 129, near Wikieup. A commercial vehicle reportedly went over the side of a bridge and down into...
