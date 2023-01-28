"It's So Prohibitively Expensive": People Are Sharing The Grocery Store Staples That Are Basically Unaffordable These Days

I'm not gonna pretend that veggies sautéed in butter taste exactly the same as veggies sautéed in a bit of olive oil, but TBH, they're pretty close. When comparing butter and oil as cooking fats, oil is actually a lot more versatile. Since oils generally have a higher smoke point than butter, they're better suited to cook a wider range of foods than butter could, and they can be much cheaper than butter when comparing similar volumes.

My best advice: find a cheap, tasty, generic brand of olive oil that you can buy a big ol' jug of and not have to repurchase for a while. (I'm a fan of Whole Foods' 365 bottle which lasts me at least a month or two for just $8, and I also think Walmart's Great Value cold-extracted olive oil is pretty incredible for just $11.) Use it for the vast majority of your cooking and only grab the butter from your fridge when it's 100% necessary to cook with, like making creamy sauces, preparing baked goods, or even buttering bread.

To buy the cheapest butter, wait until it goes on sale. It often does! Since it'll keep in the freezer for six to 12 months, depending on the type , you'll save the most money in the long run by stocking up when it's cheapest and defrosting sticks as you need them.