backyardboss.net

Why You Should Chit Potatoes Before Planting

Are you hoping for a better yield of potatoes? Have you always wanted to increase your vegetable harvesting efforts, but never knew how? Well, look no further! Planting chitted potatoes is the best way to ensure success in your potato-growing endeavors. Chitting is a simple process that is based on...
One Green Planet

Plants You Can Grow or Forage to Make Wheat-Free Flour

For those wanting to move towards a more self-sufficient lifestyle, the thought of growing and milling your own flour can seem a rather daunting task. However, there are some really common and easy plants to grow and forage that can provide you with enough seed or grain to supply you with a little homemade, and even gluten-free, flour for your baking projects.
residentnewsnetwork.com

Consumers can expect egg prices to decline, but not to 2021 levels

Egg prices won’t stay high forever, but with no clear end in sight for the current round of highly pathogenic avian flu, prices won’t descend to bargain basement levels, said Jada Thompson, a poultry economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. In 2022, average U.S....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
agupdate.com

Wheat varieties a win-win

Agriculture is seen as both a key cause of the global biodiversity crisis and a principal means of addressing it. Some are calling for farmers to return to heirloom varieties as a way to address the growing challenges posed by climate change. But new research from the University of Minnesota suggests the solution lies primarily in modern scientifically-bred crop varieties. They’ve led to an increase in biodiverse cropping practices and significantly greater wheat yields.
agupdate.com

Atypical observations on farming, living with nature

Have you noticed that each year the soil and bodies of water in temperate climate zones shift almost overnight from warm to colder as the environment cools each fall and reverses each spring?. Each fall our farm house is usually still warm from the previous summer months and does not...
MINNESOTA STATE
Lancaster Farming

How Dairy Farmers Use Waste Materials to Protect the Environment

Another Pennsylvania Farm Show is finished — 107 years, so far. We have a lot to be proud of with this event, as people come from miles around. I woke up this morning thinking about it. What do they do with the butter sculpture after the Farm Show? Surely, they don’t chop it up and throw it all away. Or melt it and throw it in some landfill.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

USask awarded $5.2 million for livestock, forage research projects

Early detection of infectious diseases in chickens and developing regional influenza vaccines for pigs are among 28 innovative livestock and forage research projects at the University of Saskatchewan to be awarded a total of $5.2 million in new funding. The money comes from Saskatchewan's Agriculture Development Fund, a program jointly...
MINNESOTA STATE
gardeningknowhow.com

Finding Homes For Unwanted Seedlings

I usually have pretty good luck starting my own vegetable seedlings. While it’s a great way to cut the cost of planting a garden, there is one problem I wish I could overcome. It’s difficult to start and grow the exact number of seedlings I need and want.
beefmagazine.com

4 Ways to reduce hay loss

There are many ways to feed hay, with each method impacting waste differently. 1. If hay is fed unrestricted, cattle can waste 45 percent of the hay they are provided. Limit feeding hay so only what is required is fed, will significantly reduce waste right away. Studies show that cattle fed daily versus fed every four days, needed 25% less hay. That’s a huge amount, but labor and equipment cost slightly increased.

