Egg prices so high in Colorado. Would you consider getting Chickens?
You've probably noticed--there's an egg supply problem right now. Is it time to set up chickens at home?. Some people are responding to the egg price rises with humor. But if the prices stay high, keeping your own chickens becomes more attractive.
Are cows at sea the future of farming?
A high-tech micro-dairy called Floating Farm in Rotterdam is helping rethink agriculture in the age of climate crisis
Rising egg prices prompt some individuals to begin raising chickens in their backyard
As the average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since last year, many Americans have turned to backyard chicken coops to recoup the costs and forgo the high grocery store prices.
backyardboss.net
Why You Should Chit Potatoes Before Planting
Are you hoping for a better yield of potatoes? Have you always wanted to increase your vegetable harvesting efforts, but never knew how? Well, look no further! Planting chitted potatoes is the best way to ensure success in your potato-growing endeavors. Chitting is a simple process that is based on...
One Green Planet
Plants You Can Grow or Forage to Make Wheat-Free Flour
For those wanting to move towards a more self-sufficient lifestyle, the thought of growing and milling your own flour can seem a rather daunting task. However, there are some really common and easy plants to grow and forage that can provide you with enough seed or grain to supply you with a little homemade, and even gluten-free, flour for your baking projects.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Consumers can expect egg prices to decline, but not to 2021 levels
Egg prices won’t stay high forever, but with no clear end in sight for the current round of highly pathogenic avian flu, prices won’t descend to bargain basement levels, said Jada Thompson, a poultry economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. In 2022, average U.S....
Agriculture Online
Arkansas farmer is growing 20,000 acres on the ‘cutting edge’
Travis Senter Jr. has been “farming on the carpet” since he was three years old. “I've always done this,” says Senter Jr. “I've always been involved, and I grew up right there, around every piece of equipment, it's all I'll ever known.”. Senter Jr., now 44...
agupdate.com
Wheat varieties a win-win
Agriculture is seen as both a key cause of the global biodiversity crisis and a principal means of addressing it. Some are calling for farmers to return to heirloom varieties as a way to address the growing challenges posed by climate change. But new research from the University of Minnesota suggests the solution lies primarily in modern scientifically-bred crop varieties. They’ve led to an increase in biodiverse cropping practices and significantly greater wheat yields.
agupdate.com
Atypical observations on farming, living with nature
Have you noticed that each year the soil and bodies of water in temperate climate zones shift almost overnight from warm to colder as the environment cools each fall and reverses each spring?. Each fall our farm house is usually still warm from the previous summer months and does not...
Lancaster Farming
How Dairy Farmers Use Waste Materials to Protect the Environment
Another Pennsylvania Farm Show is finished — 107 years, so far. We have a lot to be proud of with this event, as people come from miles around. I woke up this morning thinking about it. What do they do with the butter sculpture after the Farm Show? Surely, they don’t chop it up and throw it all away. Or melt it and throw it in some landfill.
nationalhogfarmer.com
USask awarded $5.2 million for livestock, forage research projects
Early detection of infectious diseases in chickens and developing regional influenza vaccines for pigs are among 28 innovative livestock and forage research projects at the University of Saskatchewan to be awarded a total of $5.2 million in new funding. The money comes from Saskatchewan's Agriculture Development Fund, a program jointly...
gardeningknowhow.com
Finding Homes For Unwanted Seedlings
I usually have pretty good luck starting my own vegetable seedlings. While it’s a great way to cut the cost of planting a garden, there is one problem I wish I could overcome. It’s difficult to start and grow the exact number of seedlings I need and want.
beefmagazine.com
4 Ways to reduce hay loss
There are many ways to feed hay, with each method impacting waste differently. 1. If hay is fed unrestricted, cattle can waste 45 percent of the hay they are provided. Limit feeding hay so only what is required is fed, will significantly reduce waste right away. Studies show that cattle fed daily versus fed every four days, needed 25% less hay. That’s a huge amount, but labor and equipment cost slightly increased.
