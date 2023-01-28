Read full article on original website
Kia EV9 specs appear to leak in customer survey revealing up to 290-mile range
Details about the 2024 Kia EV9 may have been leaked. A customer survey sent to a Kia Telluride driver, uncovered by Electrek, appeared to include new information about the five trim levels. For example, the customer was asked to select from a range between 220 and 290 miles (~354 and 467 km).
State Farm says it stopped insuring some Kia, Hyundai vehicles
State Farm said it has temporarily stopped providing new auto insurance policies for some model years and trim levels of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in some states because of an increase in thefts for those cars. "This is a serious problem impacting our customers and the entire auto insurance industry," a State Farm spokesperson said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. State Farm didn't specify which types of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are affected, nor in which states it has suspended new insurance policies for the cars. But the decision comes after the Highway Loss Data Institute found that theft claims for...
