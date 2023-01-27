ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
utdailybeacon.com

3 UT faculty members receive competitive humanities fellowships

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) awarded three University of Tennessee faculty members from the College of Arts and Sciences prestigious NEH Fellowships, making UT one of just two universities to have three recipients in 2023 among the 70 humanities projects receiving fellowship. Among the faculty at UT awarded...
utdailybeacon.com

Clarence Brown Theatre to put on Alice Childress’s ‘Trouble in Mind’, made possible by NEA grant

The Clarence Brown Theatre will open its spring season with a production of Alice Childress’s 1955 play “Trouble in Mind.”. The play is a “play-within-a-play” comedy-drama focusing on themes of race, gender and age in the 1950s American theatre scene. The work nearly became the first by a Black woman to play on Broadway, but Childress’s refusal to tone down its message led to producers ultimately passing on it. It finally premiered on Broadway and London’s West End in 2021, which netted it a Tony Award nomination for “Best Revival of a Play.”
