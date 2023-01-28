Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview
The Cincinnati Bengals had a lot of trash talk for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, and it was KC who came out on top. After the game, the Chiefs got to have their say, and they took advantage of the opportunity. First, Travis Kelce shot back at... The post Patrick Mahomes throws some shade at Joe Burrow in postgame interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for the 1st time
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.Hamlin said now was "the right time" to speak after the Bills' season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts."It was just a lot to process within my own self — mentally, physically, even spiritually. It's just been a lot...
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin thanks fans in first video since onfield collapse
Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on 2 January.
Ray Lewis: Get Lamar Jackson Some Help
Ravens Hall-of-Famer Ray Lewis hopes Lamar Jackson sticks around for much longer, and the team needs to gain trust by giving him more weapons.
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes gut out AFC championship win, reach third Super Bowl in four seasons
Chiefs avenge last season’s loss in AFC title game against the Bengals, clinching with Harrison Butker’s 45-yard field goal with three seconds left.
Sporting News
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce clap back at 'Burrowhead' comments after beating Bengals: 'Burrowhead my a—'
Mike Hilton's comments at the end of the Bengals' divisional round win over the Bills gave the Chiefs bulletin board material for their revenge game Sunday against Cincinnati for the AFC championship. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long after the game for Kansas City to revisit that material. Following the Chiefs'...
Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return
Rob Gronkowski has maintained that he is retired once and for all after taking the entire 2022 season off from the NFL, but few seem to believe him. The latest report on his future suggests there is a good reason for that. Gronkowski has left the door open for a 2023 return and told the... The post Report: Rob Gronkowski could be open to 2023 return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Chiefs have 1 big question about Patrick Mahomes
There was never really any doubt that Patrick Mahomes would play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the big question is how effective he will be. The Kansas City Chiefs are wondering that, too. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that the Chiefs were encouraged by how Mahomes looked in... The post Report: Chiefs have 1 big question about Patrick Mahomes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Win over Bengals would give Chiefs HC Andy Reid second-most postseason wins in NFL history
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is set to make history if he can lift his team over the Cincinnati Bengals this evening. He’s already one of the winningest coaches in NFL history and the postseason is no different. After defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional round,...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoff schedule, results, bracket: Dates, times, streaming, TV for Bengals-Chiefs and 49ers-Eagles
The NFL season is officially down to its final four teams and we're going to be seeing some very familiar faces on Sunday. For the second year in a row, the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are all in the conference title round. The only newcomer this year is the Philadelphia Eagles, who are playing in the NFC Championship for the first time since 2017.
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. 49ers predictions for NFC Championship Game
Reuben Frank (14-4) No blowout this week. No 28-point halftime lead. No rushing for 268 yards. This is an intriguing NFC Championship Game between two teams that have elite defenses, young quarterbacks, top-5 offenses and legit Coach of the Year types running the show. This one is going to come down to a play here, a play there. Who commits one less turnover. Who makes one more big play. Who has one less missed tackle. Who commits one fewer turnover. Who converts one more 3rd-and-long. The 49ers haven’t lost since October and are 7-0 under rookie Brock Purdy. The Eagles are 15-1 under Jalen Hurts.
‘To pray or to win, it ain’t no sin;’ Nuns cheer Bengals on with prayers and rap
CINCINNATI — There is a special group of Cincinnati Bengals fans who are among the most faithful. >>‘They’re great fans, I love them;’ Bengals fans gather in Kansas City before Sunday’s playoff game. The Carmelite Daughters of Elias went to their very first game this...
Super Bowl LVII Pick
The NFL playoffs are here. Each week Cecil Walker and Joe DiTullio, of The Third and The Don Football Show, will make their picks for each NFL game. Here is the Super Bowl LVII Pick. Go to our NFL page for more articles and updates like Super Bowl LVII Pick!
