The most important thing in football is having "blood, heart, and balls," Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said after his side knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup.The sixth-placed Seagulls reached the fifth round of the competition after a 2-1 win at the Amex stadium on Sunday, 29 January.De Zerbi is hoping to hang on to Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who missed the Liverpool game after indicating he wants to leave the club."I would like him to finish the season with us," De Zerbi said.Sign up for our newsletters.

14 HOURS AGO