ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie

Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Yardbarker

PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan

Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
BBC

Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex

Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
chatsports.com

Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside

Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
BBC

Rugby legends inspire Bridgnorth man's 52-marathon challenge

The fundraising efforts of rugby legends Kevin Sinfield and Doddie Weir are the inspiration for one man's aim to run 52 marathons this year. Robin Mawby, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, set himself the target after turning 52 this month. His marathons will include runs in Paris and Dublin and all in...
Yardbarker

Monza coach Raffaele Palladino speaks about Allegri ahead of Juventus match

Monza manager Raffaele Palladino has heaped praise on Max Allegri ahead of both clubs meeting in Serie A this weekend. Palladino is a Juve youth team product and played for the Bianconeri senior side between 2004 and 2008. Although he never played under Allegri, he was connected to the Bianconeri...
BBC

FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'

Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
BBC

Dan Barlaser: Middlesbrough sign Rotherham United midfielder

Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent...
BBC

Curtis Nelson: Blackpool sign defender until end of season after Cardiff release

Ex-Cardiff City defender Curtis Nelson has joined Blackpool on a deal until the end of the season. The deal was confirmed after it was announced that Nelson had left the South Wales club by mutual consent. The 29-year-old played 127 games for Cardiff, who are new Seasiders boss Mick McCarthy's...
BBC

Chelsea transfer news: Blues bid £105.6m for Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have bid 120m euros (£105.6m) for Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in a move that would make him the British transfer record signing. So far there is no indication whether the Blues' offer, thought to include instalments, will be accepted. But if the deal goes through, it would...
The Independent

'Blood, heart, and balls': De Zerbi reflects on Brighton 2-1 victory over Liverpool

The most important thing in football is having “blood, heart, and balls,” Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said after his side knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup.The sixth-placed Seagulls reached the fifth round of the competition after a 2-1 win at the Amex stadium on Sunday, 29 January.De Zerbi is hoping to hang on to Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who missed the Liverpool game after indicating he wants to leave the club.“I would like him to finish the season with us,” De Zerbi said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ryan Reynolds learns meaning of 'squeaky bum time' ahead of Wrexham v Sheffield clashRyan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicEx-New Zealand player Campbell Johnstone becomes first All Black to come out as gay

Comments / 0

Community Policy