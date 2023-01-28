Read full article on original website
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Caicedo, Rice, Lukaku, Harrison, Pickford, McKennie
Arsenal have submitted a second offer worth up to £70m for Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo but Brighton want £80m for the 21-year-old. (Mail on Sunday) Meanwhile, Arsenal will continue their summer pursuit of West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, even if they sign Caicedo. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Yardbarker
PSV Eindhoven want Manchester United forward on loan
Ruud van Nistelrooy is looking to sign a player on loan from his former club Manchester United. The PSV Eindhoven manager is believed to be targeting a move for Anthony Elanga, as per the Daily Mail, but it remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag is willing to let the player leave on a temporary basis.
Manchester United receive TEN offers for promising winger, but Ten Hag reluctant to sanction deal
No advances have been made as Erik ten Hag is reluctant to let players leave Old Trafford without a replacement
Yardbarker
Retire in Saudi Arabia or return to Europe? Al-Nassr coach reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's future plans
With his recent move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo began a fresh chapter and, for all we know, the last one in his career. In any case, Ronaldo's manager Rudi Garcia has spilled the beans on the Portuguese star's ambitions for the future. Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines earlier...
Manchester United Duo Set For Deadline Day Exit
A young Manchester United duo are set to leave the club on loan on Deadline Day.
BBC
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
Lionel Messi says he regrets his actions during heated World Cup match against Netherlands
Lionel Messi has expressed regret over his behaviour during and after Argentina's quarterfinal against the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar.
BBC
Campbell Johnstone: Former All Black hopes coming out will 'take away the stigma' of being gay
Former New Zealand prop Campbell Johnstone hopes to "take away the pressure and stigma" after becoming the first All Black to come out as gay. The 43-year-old, who played in three Tests in 2005, decided not to come out publicly during his playing career but had told his friends and family.
chatsports.com
Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside
Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
BBC
Rugby legends inspire Bridgnorth man's 52-marathon challenge
The fundraising efforts of rugby legends Kevin Sinfield and Doddie Weir are the inspiration for one man's aim to run 52 marathons this year. Robin Mawby, from Bridgnorth, Shropshire, set himself the target after turning 52 this month. His marathons will include runs in Paris and Dublin and all in...
Yardbarker
Monza coach Raffaele Palladino speaks about Allegri ahead of Juventus match
Monza manager Raffaele Palladino has heaped praise on Max Allegri ahead of both clubs meeting in Serie A this weekend. Palladino is a Juve youth team product and played for the Bianconeri senior side between 2004 and 2008. Although he never played under Allegri, he was connected to the Bianconeri...
SB Nation
WATCH: Fran Kirby, Sam Kerr combine to double Chelsea’s lead over Liverpool! 2-0!
Oh hey, long time no see! The Kerrby pairing strikes once again with Fran Kirby assisting Sam Kerr’s second goal of the day for Chelsea against Liverpool, with Lauren James just letting it run so the tandem could get back in town.
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
BBC
Dan Barlaser: Middlesbrough sign Rotherham United midfielder
Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent...
Watch: Harvey Elliot Breakaway Goal Gives Liverpool Lead Over Brighton - Emirates FA Cup
Watch Harvey Elliot's goal to give Liverpool the lead in the FA Cup against Brighton.
Heather Knight: ‘Watching the Lionesses was remarkable – we want a piece of that’
The Women’s T20 World Cup is fast approaching and yet the Women’s Premier League that follows it in March is the talk of the town. Television rights sold for £95m with players set to earn in excess of six figures. This Indian revolution, to use a cliche, will be a gamechanger.
BBC
Curtis Nelson: Blackpool sign defender until end of season after Cardiff release
Ex-Cardiff City defender Curtis Nelson has joined Blackpool on a deal until the end of the season. The deal was confirmed after it was announced that Nelson had left the South Wales club by mutual consent. The 29-year-old played 127 games for Cardiff, who are new Seasiders boss Mick McCarthy's...
BBC
Chelsea transfer news: Blues bid £105.6m for Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea have bid 120m euros (£105.6m) for Benfica's Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in a move that would make him the British transfer record signing. So far there is no indication whether the Blues' offer, thought to include instalments, will be accepted. But if the deal goes through, it would...
BBC
Jack Walton: Luton Town sign Barnsley goalkeeper and send Harry Isted to Tykes on loan
Luton Town have signed goalkeeper Jack Walton from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee, with Hatters keeper Harry Isted going the other way on loan. Walton, 24, has played nine games for the Tykes this season, all but one of them coming in cup competitions. Walton's contract at Oakwell, where he...
'Blood, heart, and balls': De Zerbi reflects on Brighton 2-1 victory over Liverpool
The most important thing in football is having “blood, heart, and balls,” Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said after his side knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup.The sixth-placed Seagulls reached the fifth round of the competition after a 2-1 win at the Amex stadium on Sunday, 29 January.De Zerbi is hoping to hang on to Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who missed the Liverpool game after indicating he wants to leave the club.“I would like him to finish the season with us,” De Zerbi said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ryan Reynolds learns meaning of 'squeaky bum time' ahead of Wrexham v Sheffield clashRyan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicEx-New Zealand player Campbell Johnstone becomes first All Black to come out as gay
