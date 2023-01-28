Israel rescue service says shooting in east Jerusalem has wounded 2 people, day after deadliest attack in city in years

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has called for calm after days of violence between Israel and the Palestinians – during a visit to Jerusalem for talks with the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.The bloodshed has alarmed the Biden administration as it attempts to find common ground with Mr Netanyahu’s new right-wing government, one of the most hardline in Israel’s history.Yet, aside from appeals for de-escalation and restraint, Mr Blinken did not publicly offer any particular ideas for calming the situation and it was not immediately clear from his meeting with Netanyahu that the administration would be proposing any....

