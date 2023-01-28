Israel rescue service says shooting in east Jerusalem has wounded 2 people, day after deadliest attack in city in years

Israel's prime minister has promised "strong" and "swift" response after two separate attacks by Palestinians in Jerusalem over the past two days. The attacks took place after an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank killed nine people. Ahead of a security cabinet meeting, Benjamin Netanyahu said he would...
Israeli police have arrested 42 people in connection with a deadly shooting at a synagogue in East Jerusalem on Friday. Seven people were killed, and at least three more injured, in the deadliest attack of its kind in years. Two people were also injured on Saturday in a separate attack...
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli police on Sunday sealed up the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian attacker who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue, one of several punitive measures approved by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet overnight. The move came following a deadly weekend in...
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Gaza militants fired rockets and Israel carried out airstrikes early Friday as tensions soared following an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman. It was the deadliest single raid in the...
Israeli and Palestinian envoys have traded accusations at a UN meeting over an Israeli minister's visit to a contested holy site in Jerusalem. The Palestinian ambassador said Israel displayed "absolute contempt" for the international community, and demanded the UN take action. His Israeli counterpart accused the Palestinians of mounting "a...
Gaza militants fired rockets and Israel carried out airstrikes early Friday as tensions soared following an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman. It was the deadliest single raid in the territory in over two decades. The...
US Vice President Kamala Harris, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other heads of state phoned Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Saturday night to express their condolences and give strength to the people of Israel following two deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem over the Sabbath. Harris phoned the president to...
On Friday nights, quiet descends upon the holy city of Jerusalem. Many Muslim families are at home, spending time together after afternoon prayers; Jewish-owned businesses close just before sunset, buses and trams stop running and candles on dining tables announce the beginning of Shabbat. What began as a normal, peaceful...
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's defense minister signaled Friday that the military would stop its airstrikes if Palestinian militant groups halted rocket attacks, a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in decades raised the prospect of a major flare-up in fighting. The limited exchange of fire between Gaza...
Jenin Refugee Camp, West Bank — Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, and wounded several others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in the deadliest day in years in the territory.The violence occurred during what Palestinian health officials described as a fierce operation in broad daylight in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold of the West Bank that's been a focus of nearly a year of Israeli arrest raids. The conflict spiked this month, with 29 Palestinians killed since the start of...
The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has called for calm after days of violence between Israel and the Palestinians – during a visit to Jerusalem for talks with the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.The bloodshed has alarmed the Biden administration as it attempts to find common ground with Mr Netanyahu’s new right-wing government, one of the most hardline in Israel’s history.Yet, aside from appeals for de-escalation and restraint, Mr Blinken did not publicly offer any particular ideas for calming the situation and it was not immediately clear from his meeting with Netanyahu that the administration would be proposing any....
Shootings follow Israeli West Bank raid, Gaza strikes. Hamas chief says region heading for 'unprecedented escalation'. (Adds Israeli ministers' comments) JERUSALEM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Israeli military was sending more troops into the occupied West Bank a day after a Palestinian gunman shot dead seven people on the outskirts of Jerusalem and another shooting attack in the city on Saturday wounded two people.
In occupied Palestine, the Israeli military raids refugee camp. An Israeli military raid on an occupied West Bank refugee camp resulted in the deaths of at least nine Palestinians and the injury of 20, before Israeli troops retreated from the Jenin site in the extreme north of the region. Officials said they would look into the death of Magda Obaid, a 60-year-old woman who was shot during the incident.
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank — Israeli forces on Thursday killed nine Palestinians — including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman — in the deadliest single incident in the occupied West Bank in two decades, Palestinian officials said. Two rockets were fired from Gaza early Friday and Israel responded with airstrikes on the territory, further escalating tensions.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank - Several vans, including a milk delivery truck, rolled into the center of the Jenin refugee camp around 7 a.m. Thursday. Israeli forces burst out, rushing through the narrow, trash-strewn alleys. They lobbed an explosive toward a house, calling for the Palestinian militants inside to surrender, but the young men spilled into the streets and began firing back.
