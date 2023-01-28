Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SignalsAZ
More Winter Weather Week of January 29, 2023
Another storm bringing winter weather is predicted to roll through Northern Arizona beginning Sunday evening through Tuesday. The U.S. National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona posted its latest snowfall forecast for Prescott and the surrounding areas as well as in Flagstaff, Williams, Sedona, and more. Snowfall is expected to begin early...
AZFamily
More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
jackcentral.org
Snow removal forces collide with recent storm
Flagstaff had a record-breaking snowstorm this month, with 14.8 inches of snow falling in a single day on Jan. 15. The surplus of snow has required extensive, around-the-clock plowing and continues to be a grueling process for snow removers now that the storm has come to a halt. Although this...
theprescotttimes.com
Area Closures Coming February 1 to Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte
PRESCOTT, AZ, Jan. 27, 2023 - Prescott National Forest officials would like to give folks a heads up that they have one weekend for climbing opportunities before the Forest implements restrictions on. climbing and other activities on the cliff faces of both Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte starting on Wednesday,...
AZFamily
Warm weather, chance of rain in Phoenix and snow in Flagstaff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another great day in store. Ladies, use extra hairspray and eyelash glue today because winds will be picking up throughout the afternoon! Expect winds of 5-15 mph in the Valley and 10-20 mph in the high country. Secure loose outdoor items and be safe driving!
prescottenews.com
Exclusive Viewing of the New Public Television Series Wild Rivers With Tillie: January 27, 2023, Prescott College Campus
Prescott College is excited to welcome Tillie Walton ’07 to campus on January 27th at the Crossroads Center for a special evening of storytelling about her journeys on the last remaining wild rivers of the American West. Starting with a 6:00 p.m. social, the evening will include a 7:00 p.m. Q & A and screening of the series premiere of her public television series, Wild Rivers with Tillie with Emmy Award-winning producer and director Dan Duncan.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley To Begin Two Major Road Projects Spring 2023
The Town of Prescott Valley has delayed two major projects until Spring 2023 because of construction costs, labor shortages, and supply chain issues. The Glassford Hill Road resurfacing project, which will improve the road surface from Highway 69 to Panther Path, and the Viewpoint Drive improvement project, which will improve Viewpoint between Long Look and Manley, will begin this Spring and are scheduled for completion by Fall 2023.
Fronteras Desk
Flagstaff digs itself out of record-breaking snow as a new storm approaches
The city of Flagstaff registered a record-breaking five-plus feet of snow this month, and it’s not over yet with freezing temperatures sticking around and another storm expected early next week. It snowed so much last week Flagstaff residents were asked to stay off the roads. Police reported 31 car...
Sedona Red Rock News
Two suspects arrested in Prescott Valley for Garland’s jewelry theft
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft of $5,100 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs on Nov. 23. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and Sedona Police Department took 29-year-old Danut Perianu, of Fontana, Calif., and 24-year-old Aurel Dumitru, a transient, into custody on charges of the sale of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
journalaz.com
County Shows Solidarity With Downwinders
Friday, Jan. 27, is designated as a national day of remembrance for those who worked or lived downwind of nuclear testing sites during the Cold War and were later affected by radiation exposure. The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Jan. 4 to approve a resolution acknowledging the...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode’s State of the City
Recently I presented the State of the City address to business leaders at the Prescott Chamber of Commerce Annual meeting. As I stated in my presentation, the state of the City is strong. Here are some of the highlights from my presentation. We have a new Mayor Pro Tem Brandon...
