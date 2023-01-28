Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former MLB All Star TradedOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Related
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Coastal Beauty in Quincy With a Private Beach
Plus, you can enjoy views of Quincy Bay from the backyard patio, or nearly any room, in this luxury Massachusetts listing. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $4,750,000. Size: 4,587 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1...
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks
When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
The First Telephone Line in USA
The first telephone line in the United States of America was installed in 1877, connecting Alexander Graham Bell's laboratory in Boston, Massachusetts to his assistant's hardware store in Somerville, Massachusetts. The first city to use the telephone was Boston, Massachusetts.
Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast
A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
Travel Boston: Romantic, Historic Off the Beaten Path
Boston is a great city, but there are quite a few out-of-the-way places that first-time visitors to Beantown as the locals call it, might not know about. Several are in the do-not-miss category and most are great places to visit even on inclement weather days, for which Boston is well-known.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is a bustling city known for its rich history, world-class universities, and thriving economy. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its diverse neighborhoods, excellent job opportunities, and abundance of cultural and recreational activities.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
What to know about the ‘brutally cold’ temperatures arriving in Mass. this week
Forecasters say the short-lived cold snap will arrive Friday and early Saturday. Forecasters are warning that a short-lived cold snap will arrive in Massachusetts late Friday and early Saturday, bringing sub-zero temperatures to parts of the region. “Brutally cold airmass arrives for a 24-hour period late Friday into Saturday, with...
MSPCA, Northeast Animal Shelter take in 32 homeless South Carolina cats
The MSPCA and the Northeast Animal Shelter are working together to tackle the issue of animal homelessness, having recently taken in 32 cats from South Carolina — a state where the issue is felt more acutely due to increasing numbers of stray animals. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the nearly...
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince
A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.
Missing Maine Man is Found Dead in Massachusetts By a Dog Walker
A Maine man who's been missing in Massachusetts since early December has been found deceased. The Peabody Police Department reports the body of Michael Gray, 31, was found on the shore near Edgemere Road in Marblehead on Thursday. A woman walking her dog came across the man's body and called the police. An autopsy was performed and he was confirmed to be the missing Gray, who lived in Peabody, Massachusetts.
miltonscene.com
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
Home of the Week: Campanelli-Style Ranch in Framingham at $459,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is one of of only four homes in the City of Framingham under $500,000. Priced at $459,000, the Campanelli-style ranch home is located in the Summer Street neighborhood of the City at 53 Lohnes Road. Built in 1957,...
thelocalne.ws
Trustees to host first annual Crane Beach WinterFest
IPSWICH — The first annual Crane Beach WinterFest will take place on February 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. (rain date is February 25). The beach parking lot will serve as a family-friendly concert venue featuring local bands and businesses. Named the “Best Live Act” in Massachusetts by Lime Wire magazine, the Aldous Collins Band will headline the event.
WCVB
8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts
BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
iheart.com
Lions Danced At Boston's Chinatown Parade To Bring In The Lunar New Year
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Colorful lions danced through the streets of Boston's Chinatown on Sunday, blessing shops and restaurants as they went to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Commissioner Michael Cox were among the crowd at the Lion Dance Parade. "We wish everyone good...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Comments / 0