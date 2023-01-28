Read full article on original website
John Kasian
2d ago
that is until big money/developers destroy it like they are doing every where else- they don't care about the environment at all
Kaleidoscope Eyes
2d ago
Good and informative writing. You must of went to UF or Syracuse U School of Journalism. Usually the articles in here are poorly written. Thanks author!😎
click orlando
‘Welcome to Florida’ billboard highlights bears, toxic water, dead manatees
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A few simplistic billboards tucked among the pines along Interstate 95 near Titusville welcome motorists to Florida: “Home to bears. Toxic Water. Dead manatees.”. The signs show a toilet draining directly into the lagoon, with a dead manatee, a sea turtle and a few fish,...
DeSantis announces traffic congestion relief plan, $7B in construction over 4 years
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Dept. of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue announced a legislative proposal for traffic congestion relief across Florida.
Florida Wildlife Refuge Mentioned on List of Wonders With Fewer Crowds that Should Be a National Park
America's national parks have become wildly popular, with more than 300 million visitors estimated in 2022. The upside to that kind of traffic is that countless numbers of Americans get to enjoy the wonderful natural attributes of America. The downside is that some parks must put caps on visitors because the parks become too crowded to accommodate everyone who wants to visit on any given day.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Florida?
FLORIDA (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Florida? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Florida has a few restrictions for who can ride in the back of a truck depending on your […]
pensacolavoice.com
What Is the Current Legal Situation for Gambling in Florida?
In Florida, various forms of gambling have been legal since 1931. However, the scope is limited because the state has not legalized some gambling activities, such as online betting. The state also regulates the wagering amount and where casinos should be located. This article covers the legality of different forms of gambling in Florida.
995qyk.com
The Beautiful Rose Is Sweet As Can Be And Ready To Be Adopted
The beautiful Rose is sweet as can be and is ready to be adopted. Rose is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Who needs a dozen roses when you have this single beautiful girl? Rose is sweet as can be…no thorns here! Thanks to the Pit Project, her adoption fee is $75. You must own your home to adopt this 2 year old, 49 pound pit mix.
These Florida Cities Were Ranked as the Best Places to Live on the East Coast
U.S. News and World Report have released their 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast for 2022-2023 and their findings are based on data from 150 of the most populous regions in the country.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 30th, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Armed robberies of mail carriers are on the rise in South Florida. The Letter Carriers’ Union stated over the weekend that armed robberies of mail carriers have occurred in Ft. Pierce, Port St. Lucie, West Palm Beach and Vero Beach recently. There’s concern carriers are targets of an organized ring.
Beloved Rescue Alligator, Chester, Dies After 20 Years in Captivity in Florida
One of the largest alligators in Gatorland, a Florida wildlife preserve, has died after two decades in the park. Affectionately named Chester, the 12-foot, 500-pound alligator was the park’s first rescue gator, Mark McHugh, Gatorland president and CEO, explained in a memorial video dedicated to the beloved reptile. Estimated...
westorlandonews.com
Florida Invests Over $17.7 Million to Conserve 3,500 Acres
Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved the investment of more than $17.7 million to conserve more than 3,500 acres across the state. The five properties stretch from Nassau County south to Charlotte County and protect or buffer lands within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a recently designated network of connected lands that is crucial for wildlife habitat. They also complete two Florida Forever projects.
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
Florida Constitutional Carry: House Speaker announces legislation allowing concealed guns without permits
Florida lawmakers announced legislation to allow permitless concealed carry of firearms in the Sunshine State.
floridapolitics.com
Can’t wait 20 years: Gov. DeSantis announces $7B infrastructure plan for Central, South Florida
The Governor's plan has Florida financing billions of dollars for road construction. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $7 billion infrastructure plan that, if approved by lawmakers, could speed up 20 different road projects mainly in Central and South Florida. Called Moving Florida Forward, the Governor’s plan calls for spending $4...
fox35orlando.com
These are the Florida state and county fairs happening in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. - It's Florida fair season! Over the next several months, you can fill your calendar with fair fun across the state. We're talking Ferris wheels, fried goodies, and amazing concerts!. Here's a roundup of some of the state and county fairs you'll want to check out in 2023:
More Cocaine Washes Ashore In Florida
Another brick of cocaine washed ashore in Florida and was turned in to U.S. Border Patrol. People conducting a community clean-up at Harry Harris Park found a brick of suspected cocaine on the beach at approximately 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The brick weighed approximately one kilogram.
floridapolitics.com
Survey shows rising food insecurity in Florida
Even middle-income families are facing substantial food insecurity. A poll commissioned by No Kid Hungry Florida this month shows an alarming rate of food insecurity among Floridians of all economic backgrounds. Parents and families living in rural parts of the state have been hit hardest, but according to the research,...
Broward New Times
Florida to Execute Death Row Prisoner Donald Dillbeck in February
After spending three decades on death row, Florida prisoner Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed next month. On January 23, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for the execution of Dillbeck, 59, who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. In 1990, Dillbeck stabbed the 44-year-old woman to death in a shopping mall parking lot after escaping from custody days earlier while serving a life sentence in the shooting death of Florida police officer Lynn Hall.
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
ormondbeachobserver.com
House eyes changes in construction lawsuits
Florida House members Thursday began moving forward with a proposal that could shorten the time for residents to file lawsuits about construction defects in their homes. Supporters said the bill could help reduce costly litigation and insurance costs for contractors. Rep. John Snyder, a Stuart Republican who is sponsoring the...
