abc11.com

Duke hosts Wake Forest after Monsanto's 22-point outing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-8, 6-5 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits the Duke Blue Devils after Damari Monsanto scored 22 points in Wake Forest's 79-77 loss to the NC State Wolf Pack. The Blue Devils have gone 10-0 in home games. Duke...
abc11.com

Duke throttles Georgia Tech 86-43 behind Filipowski

ATLANTA -- - Kyle Filipowski scored 18 points, Jeremy Roach scored 12 and Duke gutted Georgia Tech, beating the Yellow Jackets 86-43 on Saturday. Mark Mitchell scored 11 points for Duke and reserves Jacob Grandison and Ryan Young each scored 10. Reserve Tristan Maxwell scored 10 points for Georgia Tech.
