16 organizational products under $50

There’s something about organizing your belongings that makes you feel put together — and using functional and stylish strategies only adds to the feel-good factor. While organization might not be everyone’s cup of tea (we’re talking to those of you who can barely open your dresser drawers), it’s somewhat of a must when living in a small apartment . With limited real estate to work with, it’s crucial that you make the most of your space to ensure maximum use and a healthy flow.

Whether you love a good day of purging your closet and reorganizing your pantry or you continually put these pesky tasks off, these 16 products will help you craft a more thoughtful and liveable space.

$49

1. Multi-Hook Wall Shelf

Good organization starts at your front door. Hang a coat or purse on one of this shelf’s hooks and set any of your daily essentials, like sunglasses or your planner on the shelf. The key to making sure this nook doesn’t look cluttered: Don’t use every hook or overload it with too many items.

$39 2. Refrigerator Basket

There’s no chicer way to store your fresh berries than in these cute containers. These ceramic baskets come in five pretty colors and are all finished with a glossy sheen. They’re ideal for fridge use because you can stack them on top of each other, creating more room for your other food items.

$39 3. Beverage Dispenser Rack

There are few things more satisfying than a perfectly organized fridge . Impress your friends when you’re hosting with this handy beverage dispenser. Gone are the days of cramming drinks in your fridge.

$24 4. Cable Management Box

If there’s one thing that’s a surefire eyesore, it’s an excess of cords and cables. Get your office or desk space in check with this cable management box. It comes with 10 cable ties so you can avoid a tangled mess — and enjoy a more aesthetically pleasing vibe.

$19

5. Suction Cup Hooks

Rather than overload one hook, keep your bathroom tidy by providing ample space for towels and robes. These gold hooks look high end and they’re easy to install. Just attach the suction cup backing to any smooth surface — perfect for renters.

$20 6. Woven Baskets

Neatly tuck extra blankets, sheets, or out-of-season clothing under your bed with these dainty storage baskets. They can also house TV remotes, coasters, and chargers underneath a couch or accent chair.

$30 7. Acrylic Purse Holders

Apartment closets can be tight . Keep your accessories in check with an acrylic purse holder. Not only does the design look sleek, but these holders can support bags up to 66 pounds.

$17

8. Pan Organizer

Whether you’re experienced in the kitchen or your go-to is takeout, you likely know the struggle with organizing pans. Stacking them isn’t convenient, and there is often only one or two cabinets that they can fit in. This metal rack can be tucked into the corner of your cabinet and will keep your cooking essentials orderly.

$30 9. Foldable Countertop Organizer

If you like to keep your skincare products conveniently in reach, this countertop shelf is the ideal accessory for perfectly organized bathroom countertops . With multiple shelves you’ll gain space to store more of your must-haves. It gets bonus points for being so eye-catching.

$20 10. Leather Mail Organizer

Place this leather find on an entryway table, desk, or beside your couch to stash magazines, mail, or any high-priority paperwork. Not only will your countertops be clear but you’ll also be more likely to tackle any bill paying or admin work when this is left in plain sight.

$14 11. Honeycomb Drawer Dividers

If the clothing inside of your dresser drawers routinely look like a jumbled mess, this is your sign to invest in closet organizers and in a system that works. These drawer dividers are unique in that they’re honeycomb shaped. Simply fold or roll undergarments, socks, or t-shirts to keep things neat.

$31 12. Bathroom Shower Caddy

Your shower deserves attention too. Corral shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and more with this wall-mounted caddy — no tools or drilling required. The plastic organizer clings to tile with suction cups and it’s made to withstand water without rusting.

$31 13. Stackable Clear Organizers

Use these stackable bins underneath your bathroom sink or in your kitchen. The acrylic design makes it easy to see exactly what you’re reaching for.

$20 14. Concrete Bookends

These modern and playful bookends pull triple duty — they’ll keep your favorite reads in line, they have designated compartments for pencils or office supplies, and they serve as decor pieces. A win if we do say so ourselves.

$15 15. Turntable Spinner

Make the most of any limited cabinet space with this round turntable. Add spices or condiments to it to keep your pantry in check — no more digging through bottomless bins in order to get what you need.

$30 16. Nespresso Storage Drawer

If you can’t imagine your mornings without a warm cup of coffee, then you’re certainly familiar with the hassle of storing your Nespresso pods. This highly-rated drawer offers a clever solution. Set your at home barista on top of this glass shelf, which can hold up to 24 large coffee capsules underneath.