Column: Fulfilled prophesies prove Bible truly is God's word

“Forever, O Lord, Your word is settled in heaven.”

— Psalm 119:89

The question is often asked, can we believe the Bible at its every word? It is impossible to deal with all of the facts relating to the infallibility of the Scriptures in this brief column so look for more on this subject to come.

Jesus said in John 8:31-32, “If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”

I love the truth and I preach and teach the truth. Nothing is as important as the truth of God revealed in Scripture. There is a familiar statement that appears three times in the Bible at Deuteronomy 8:3, Matthew 4:4 and Luke 4:4: “Man shall not live by bread alone, but on every word that proceeds out of the Mouth of God.”

So today I want to deal with some truths from scripture.

People have a fascination with the future. We want to know how things are going to be like. We want to know where we will be in five, 10 or 20 years down the road. We want to know what is going to happen later in our life.

But not every prediction we hear is accurate. Some of you are old enough to remember the psychic Jean Dixon. She predicted President Kennedy’s death. All of the news media at the time played up the fact that she could predict the future. The problem, though, is that we don’t hear about the predictions that do not come true, which is not true with scripture.

My mother-in-law was friends with Dixon and she attended our wedding in 1965. Before the wedding she told my mother-in-law that we would be independently wealthy in one year. Wow! I could hardly wait. And 57 years later I am still waiting!

The Bible has many predictions about the future called prophesies. They happen throughout the Old Testament. And every one came true! Every one.

In Genesis 49, we are told that the Messiah would come from the tribe of Judah and it was fulfilled in Luke 3. Psalm 16:10 states that the Lord’s body would not suffer decay. Chapter 22:18 states, “They divide my garments among them, and for my clothing they cast lots.” Isaiah 7:14 predicts the virgin birth. Psalm 41 tells us that Jesus would be betrayed by a close associate. Malachi 3 states that the Lord will send a Messenger to “clear the way” for the Messiah and that prophecy was fulfilled in John 1:6.

Some of these predictions happened hundreds, and even thousands, of years before they came true. And not one of them was ever proven to be wrong.

Who can predict the future with 100% reliability? It has to be an omnipotent and omnipresent God who lets us know through His Word. He shows us this is the case in 2 Peter 1:20-21: “Above all, you must understand that no prophecy of Scripture came about by the prophets own interpretation. For prophecy never had its origin in the will of man, but men spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit.”

God spoke it and men just made it known to us. All prophecy is fulfilled because it first came from God, and that helps us to know that all Scripture is from Him and is therefore true.

But the Bible does not stop there. Not only is it historically accurate and the prophecies predicted are fulfilled, but it is scientifically accurate. I’ll examine that next week.

Until then, know that you can trust God’s Word. As Psalm 119:105 reminds us, “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path.”