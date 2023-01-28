The dilemma I am a 72-year-old trans woman. Outwardly, publicly, I can say my life has been interesting and successful. I’ve had a good career. My last job was to run an NGO to safeguard the interests of girls and women in a part of the world where their interests are habitually overlooked. I now live back home and am happily married. I feel blessed. And yet I am haunted by a loss that I find difficult to comprehend. I have not seen my children for years. The reason for this estrangement is not, I think, specifically my transitioning, but the act of telling: the demand by the hospital that to advance in my progress towards surgery I must take this step to tell my children. Yet the hospital offered no guidance. I managed it badly with – for us all – terrible consequences.

16 DAYS AGO