ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
momswhothink.com

How To Soothe A Teething Baby At Night, In 3 Steps

As a parent, you are starting to feel comfortable and like you have gotten the hang of it. Your baby has a feeding schedule. You understand their different cries, you can change a diaper in record time, and you may even have mastered the skill of sleeping when the baby sleeps. Then all of a sudden, your baby changes, and this little human you thought you knew is up at night crying and fussing, and no amount of silly faces and soft kisses distracts them. Well, you are entering the teething stage of babyhood.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How old is too old to have a baby?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Childbirth is thought by many to be one of life’s greatest miracles, but is there an age when that miracle can become a disaster. The average age that a woman gives birth in the U.S. is 26.2 years old, according to The World Factbook. While it is not unheard of for […]
Anthony James

Young Boy Wants To Commit Suicide After Being Called a "Monster; but His Dad Teaches Bullies a Lesson

Bullying is a serious problem that affects children of all ages, and it can have a devastating impact on their physical and mental health. Victims of bullying may experience anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, and other emotional difficulties, and in severe cases, they may even consider committing suicide. One such victim is Jackson, a seven-year-old boy who has endured a lifetime of bullying and ridicule from children due to his rare disease, Treacher Collins Syndrome.
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Rare Birth Photo of Baby Still in Amniotic Sac

A photographer has captured remarkable photos of a rare 1-in-80,000 “en caul” birth when the baby is born still inside an intact amniotic sac. Warning: This article contains graphic photos of childbirth that some may find disturbing. Ludmila Gusman, a 44-year-old family and birth photographer based in Brazil,...
New York Post

Dear Abby: My children never call or visit me

DEAR ABBY: I am an active widower with five grown children. Although three of them live in the same city and two live in a city nearby, I haven’t heard from or seen them as often over the past few years as I would like. I realized recently that I miss their company and I’d like them to call or see me more often.  I understand they have their own lives, but I don’t think I’m asking too much. I’d like them to understand that a “pill” won’t cure me of loneliness, as they suggest when I tell them I am...
COLORADO STATE
The West Virginia Daily News

Dear Abby: Grandma’s Facebook posts strike a nerve after loss

DEAR ABBY: My daughter passed away nine years ago. She was almost 13. My mother never bothered to have a relationship with her when she was alive. But now, on every birthday and anniversary of her passing, Mom posts on Facebook how much she misses her and how “close” they were. Her friends all send […] The post Dear Abby: Grandma’s Facebook posts strike a nerve after loss appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Dear Abby: I make unmarried houseguests sleep in separate beds

DEAR ABBY: I have known “Gigi” since second grade. We have stayed in touch through the years, although more sporadically in the last two decades. Until 10 years ago, she would spend a week with us in the summer. She came three different times, and we had fun. We also visited her twice in California. I was married, but without kids then. Shortly after our first child was born, she started dating — and then living with — her boyfriend. I’m happy that she’s happy with him.  Soon after they began dating, Gigi asked about coming to visit, and I agreed,...
UTAH STATE
Demetrius Pearson

What Occurs When the Family's Scapegoat Pulls Away?

The scapegoat is the black sheep of their family. They're often treated poorly by the rest of the family and are often blamed for problems. The scapegoat is often lonely, depressed or angry because they feel like no one else can understand what it's like to be in their position.
New York Post

Dear Abby: My wife loves her former husband more than me

DEAR ABBY: Almost four years ago, I married a friend I had known since 1989. She was a widow, and we unexpectedly fell in love. The first three years, she spoke constantly about her late husband. I lovingly and quietly told her a few times that I didn’t think she’d like it if I mentioned my late wife and former women friends so often. It continued. I can’t stand hearing his name anymore. It makes me feel ranked way down in order of importance, after her four kids, her dead husband and herself. Over the last six months or so,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Nobody seeking medical advice deserves to be treated the way I was

I was on a set of scales in a nurse’s office, which is a fairly humiliating place to be at the best of times. However, if you have type 1 autoimmune diabetes, as I have had since the age of two, weight monitoring is necessary. What happened next was not necessary. The nurse started aggressively jabbing their finger at the number: “See? Can you see that? It is X. Can you see that? Look at it. Look. It is X.”Of course l could see it. I may have disabilities, but I don’t suffer from a visual impairment of any...
psychologytoday.com

The Truth About Anger

Anger is a common automatic reaction to an unpleasant event or circumstance. Powerlessness might be hiding beneath a self-protective shield of anger. Anger can be resolved through a process of awareness, grounding, and compassion. When was the last time you were angry? Ten minutes ago, two days ago? As you...
The Guardian

How can I reach out to my estranged adult children?

The dilemma I am a 72-year-old trans woman. Outwardly, publicly, I can say my life has been interesting and successful. I’ve had a good career. My last job was to run an NGO to safeguard the interests of girls and women in a part of the world where their interests are habitually overlooked. I now live back home and am happily married. I feel blessed. And yet I am haunted by a loss that I find difficult to comprehend. I have not seen my children for years. The reason for this estrangement is not, I think, specifically my transitioning, but the act of telling: the demand by the hospital that to advance in my progress towards surgery I must take this step to tell my children. Yet the hospital offered no guidance. I managed it badly with – for us all – terrible consequences.

Comments / 0

Community Policy