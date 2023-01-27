ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Easley Jr.

Roger D. Easley, Jr., 48, of Steens, MS, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, TN. Visitation is scheduled from 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, February 3, 2023, at Lowndes. Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at...
STEENS, MS
Delois Shaffer

WEST POINT — Delois Lee Shaffer, 83, died Jan. 24, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Union Star M.B. Church, with the Rev. Billy J. Clay officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Charlie Watkins Sr.

Chief Charlie Morgan Watkins, Sr., Columbus Police, Retired, 91, of Columbus, MS, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Pete Bowen officiating. Interment will be in Friendship Cemetery, Columbus, MS, with Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS, directing.
COLUMBUS, MS
Peggy Atkinson

VERNON, Ala. — Peggy Atkinson, 73, died Jan. 27, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lamar Memory Gardens. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
SULLIGENT, AL
Rex Dalton

DETROIT, Ala. — Rex Dalton, 91, died Jan. 27, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Kingsville Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, at Otts Funeral Home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
SULLIGENT, AL
Dianne Yerby

SULIGENT, Ala. — Dianne Yerby, 79, died Jan. 26, 2023, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation was two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Jerlene Wallace

WEST POINT — Jerlene Wallace, 88, died Jan. 29, 2023. A private family service will be held. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, at Robinson Funeral Home. Robinson Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Wallace was...
WEST POINT, MS
Sunshine Stables looks to give clients ‘sunshine moment’

On a cold, misty January day years ago, Anna Brown sat on a horse after a hard day when a brief moment of sun warmed her face — now she wants to impart that feeling on others. Brown, the executive director of Sunshine Stables in New Hope, told the...
COLUMBUS, MS
Newly-minted flight nurse taking long way home

Robert Miller’s dream of being a flight nurse in his hometown of Columbus came true Monday morning. Well, at least half of that dream, at any rate. Miller, 35, officially began his career as a flight nurse, a goal years in the making, on Monday, not in Columbus but in the small town of Grants, New Mexico, located about 80 miles west of Albuquerque.
COLUMBUS, MS
City, police department honor former chief

A procession of emergency vehicles made its way through Columbus on Thursday, lights and sirens activated in what is called “Honor Mode.”. The destination is the home of Charlie Watkins Sr., 91, the longest serving chief for the Columbus Police Department since 1840. “It was just a small thing,...
COLUMBUS, MS
Overriding mayor’s veto, council again jettisons Waggoner as ARPA consultant

In a special meeting Tuesday morning, Columbus City Council overrode Mayor Keith Gaskin’s veto of their decision to sever ties with Waggoner Engineering. The council voted 5-1 to end its relationship with Waggoner during its regular Jan. 17 meeting. Gaskin vetoed the decision four days later. Waggoner had been...
COLUMBUS, MS
Samantha Ricketts never imagined being in Starkville this long. Now she can’t imagine leaving.

STARKVILLE — When Samantha Ricketts took a job as an assistant softball coach at Mississippi State in July 2014, she never expected being in Starkville for nine years. Ricketts figured she would follow a path walked by many young coaches before her: spend a couple years with the Bulldogs, try to improve their offense and eventually seek out her first head coaching job at a mid-major school.
STARKVILLE, MS
‘Unsuitable’ soil may need amending at sportsplex site

While construction is ahead of schedule on the $12 million first phase of the sportsplex west of the Tombigbee River, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved additional soil testing to determine the viability of some of the site’s soil, specifically that under the infields. The...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Education: Annunciation Catholic School robotics team places at First Lego League

The Annunciation Catholic School robotics team placed first and second at a mid-January competition in Starkville. ACS seventh- and eighth-grade robotics team members participated in the First Lego League competition at Partnership Middle School in Starkville on Jan. 21. First Lego League is sponsored by the Lego Corporation and is a highly competitive worldwide event.
