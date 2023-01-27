Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Roger Easley Jr.
Roger D. Easley, Jr., 48, of Steens, MS, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023, at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, TN. Visitation is scheduled from 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, February 3, 2023, at Lowndes. Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at...
Commercial Dispatch
Delois Shaffer
WEST POINT — Delois Lee Shaffer, 83, died Jan. 24, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Union Star M.B. Church, with the Rev. Billy J. Clay officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Charlie Watkins Sr.
Chief Charlie Morgan Watkins, Sr., Columbus Police, Retired, 91, of Columbus, MS, entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Pete Bowen officiating. Interment will be in Friendship Cemetery, Columbus, MS, with Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS, directing.
Commercial Dispatch
Peggy Atkinson
VERNON, Ala. — Peggy Atkinson, 73, died Jan. 27, 2023, at her residence. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lamar Memory Gardens. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Rex Dalton
DETROIT, Ala. — Rex Dalton, 91, died Jan. 27, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services are at 2 p.m. today, at Kingsville Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, at Otts Funeral Home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, Alabama, is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Dianne Yerby
SULIGENT, Ala. — Dianne Yerby, 79, died Jan. 26, 2023, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Sunday, at Otts Funeral Home. Burial followed at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation was two hours prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Jerlene Wallace
WEST POINT — Jerlene Wallace, 88, died Jan. 29, 2023. A private family service will be held. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday, at Robinson Funeral Home. Robinson Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Wallace was...
Commercial Dispatch
Sunshine Stables looks to give clients ‘sunshine moment’
On a cold, misty January day years ago, Anna Brown sat on a horse after a hard day when a brief moment of sun warmed her face — now she wants to impart that feeling on others. Brown, the executive director of Sunshine Stables in New Hope, told the...
Commercial Dispatch
Newly-minted flight nurse taking long way home
Robert Miller’s dream of being a flight nurse in his hometown of Columbus came true Monday morning. Well, at least half of that dream, at any rate. Miller, 35, officially began his career as a flight nurse, a goal years in the making, on Monday, not in Columbus but in the small town of Grants, New Mexico, located about 80 miles west of Albuquerque.
Commercial Dispatch
City, police department honor former chief
A procession of emergency vehicles made its way through Columbus on Thursday, lights and sirens activated in what is called “Honor Mode.”. The destination is the home of Charlie Watkins Sr., 91, the longest serving chief for the Columbus Police Department since 1840. “It was just a small thing,...
Commercial Dispatch
Caledonia basketball makes senior night memorable with sweep of South Lamar
CALEDONIA — A senior night ceremony brought with it quite the festive atmosphere at Caledonia High School on Tuesday night. Even the rain couldn’t put a damper on what was a night to celebrate four Cavaliers on the court, and the quality of basketball played made things that much more joyous.
Commercial Dispatch
Overriding mayor’s veto, council again jettisons Waggoner as ARPA consultant
In a special meeting Tuesday morning, Columbus City Council overrode Mayor Keith Gaskin’s veto of their decision to sever ties with Waggoner Engineering. The council voted 5-1 to end its relationship with Waggoner during its regular Jan. 17 meeting. Gaskin vetoed the decision four days later. Waggoner had been...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State baseball: Rotation ‘to be determined’ as Bulldogs head into 2023 season
STARKVILLE — A guest speaker Mississippi State baseball coach Chris Lemonis brought in Thursday asked the Bulldogs’ assembled players how many relievers were part of the group. Only three players raised their hands. “So I have three relievers and 17 starters,” Lemonis said Friday. With less than...
Commercial Dispatch
Samantha Ricketts never imagined being in Starkville this long. Now she can’t imagine leaving.
STARKVILLE — When Samantha Ricketts took a job as an assistant softball coach at Mississippi State in July 2014, she never expected being in Starkville for nine years. Ricketts figured she would follow a path walked by many young coaches before her: spend a couple years with the Bulldogs, try to improve their offense and eventually seek out her first head coaching job at a mid-major school.
Commercial Dispatch
‘Unsuitable’ soil may need amending at sportsplex site
While construction is ahead of schedule on the $12 million first phase of the sportsplex west of the Tombigbee River, the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved additional soil testing to determine the viability of some of the site’s soil, specifically that under the infields. The...
Commercial Dispatch
Education: Annunciation Catholic School robotics team places at First Lego League
The Annunciation Catholic School robotics team placed first and second at a mid-January competition in Starkville. ACS seventh- and eighth-grade robotics team members participated in the First Lego League competition at Partnership Middle School in Starkville on Jan. 21. First Lego League is sponsored by the Lego Corporation and is a highly competitive worldwide event.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State handles South Carolina on the road, wins second straight game
STARKVILLE — In several recent games, Mississippi State men’s basketball let much of its momentum slip away at or just before halftime. Tuesday was quite a different story for a team that has looked much different lately. Rather than fade in the final minutes of the first half,...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball blown out by Georgia, suffers second straight road loss
On Thursday, Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Sam Purcell gave credit to Ole Miss after his team’s difficult loss on the road in Oxford and remarked on how difficult it is to go and play against any team in the Southeastern Conference. That held true again as MSU...
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog bullets: Win over TCU could resurrect Mississippi State’s postseason chances
STARKVILLE — Shakeel Moore and his Mississippi State teammates know what a win like Saturday’s overtime victory against TCU could do for the Bulldogs. Moore said MSU (13-8, 1-7 Southeastern Conference) is looking to “do a full 180” on its 2022-23 season, and the 81-74 win over the 11th-ranked Horned Frogs might be the beginning.
Comments / 0