Israel rescue service says shooting in east Jerusalem has wounded 2 people, day after deadliest attack in city in years

By AP
 2 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel rescue service says shooting in east Jerusalem has wounded 2 people, day after deadliest attack in city in years.

BBC

Jerusalem shooting: Israeli PM warns of 'swift' response after attacks

Israel's prime minister has promised "strong" and "swift" response after two separate attacks by Palestinians in Jerusalem over the past two days. The attacks took place after an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank killed nine people. Ahead of a security cabinet meeting, Benjamin Netanyahu said he would...
KRMG

Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli police on Sunday sealed up the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian attacker who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue, one of several punitive measures approved by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet overnight. The move came following a deadly weekend in...
BBC

Israel and Palestinians in holy site war of words

Israeli and Palestinian envoys have traded accusations at a UN meeting over an Israeli minister's visit to a contested holy site in Jerusalem. The Palestinian ambassador said Israel displayed "absolute contempt" for the international community, and demanded the UN take action. His Israeli counterpart accused the Palestinians of mounting "a...
KRMG

Jerusalem, West Bank on edge after Israeli raid, fighting

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel's defense minister signaled Friday that the military would stop its airstrikes if Palestinian militant groups halted rocket attacks, a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in decades raised the prospect of a major flare-up in fighting. The limited exchange of fire between Gaza...
The Associated Press

Israel, Gaza fighters trade fire after deadly West Bank raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Gaza militants fired rockets and Israel carried out airstrikes early Friday as tensions soared following an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman. It was the deadliest single raid in the territory in over two decades. The flare-up in violence poses an early test for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government and casts a shadow on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s expected trip to the region next week. Palestinian militants fired five rockets at Israel, the military said. Three were intercepted, one fell in an open area and another fell short inside Gaza. Israel carried out a series of airstrikes at what it said were militant targets. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Thursday’s deadly raid in the Jenin refugee camp was likely to reverberate on Friday as Palestinians gather for weekly Muslim prayers that are often followed by protests. Hamas, the Islamic militant group that controls Gaza, had earlier threatened revenge for the raid.
The Jewish Press

Palestinian Authority, Gaza Arabs Celebrate Jerusalem Terror Attacks

Palestinian Authority Arabs took to the streets Saturday night to celebrate the deaths of seven Jewish Israelis and wounding of at least five others in two terror attacks carried out in Jerusalem over the Sabbath. Crowds danced and clapped and cheered in the Palestinian Authority city of Jenin, a terrorist...
CBS New York

At least 7 killed in shooting in Jerusalem; gunman slain

A gunman opened fire Friday night near a synagogue in east Jerusalem, killing at least seven people and wounding several before he was shot and killed, Israeli police and medics said.The shooting in the Jewish neighborhood of Neve Yaakov followed a deadly raid by the Israeli military Thursday in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, with a 10th killed later north of Jerusalem. After Friday's shooting, a spokesman for the Magen David Adom emergency service said that in addition to those killed, three people had been taken to a hospital, including a 70-year-old in critical condition, a 20-year-old in...
AFP

Palestinian anger spreads after deadly Israel raid

Before carrying out one of the deadliest West Bank raids in recent memory, Israeli soldiers reportedly snuck into Jenin refugee camp hiding in the back of a milk truck.   According to Jihad Abu Kamal, a Jenin resident and self-described member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades armed group, a dairy truck enters Jenin refugee camp at the same time every morning to deliver milk. 
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

World Leaders Condemn Jerusalem Terror Attacks

US Vice President Kamala Harris, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other heads of state phoned Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Saturday night to express their condolences and give strength to the people of Israel following two deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem over the Sabbath. Harris phoned the president to...
NBC Chicago

Palestinians Say Israeli Troops Kill 10 in West Bank

Israeli forces on Thursday killed nine Palestinians — including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman — in the deadliest single incident in the occupied West Bank in two decades, Palestinian officials said. The raid prompted Palestinian leaders to cut security ties with Israel, a move that could lead to more violence.
Leader Telegram

Israel mulls punishing attackers' families, arming more civilians

Israel may penalize the families of Palestinian attackers by revoking identity cards and residency if they support the violence, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, after a deadly shooting near a synagogue escalated some of the bloodiest inter-communal violence in years. The rising violence comes ahead of a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week. He’ll meet Netanyahu, members of his new right-wing Israeli government and Palestinian leaders who have severed security cooperation over a military raid on the West Bank city of...
France 24

Israel strikes Gaza after Palestinian militants fire rockets

Palestinian militants on Friday fired two rockets from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel that were intercepted by missile defenses, and Israel then carried out strikes in Gaza. The cross-border fire came after an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday that led to the largest single death...
kalkinemedia.com

Israeli army reinforces in West Bank after synagogue shooting

Shootings follow Israeli West Bank raid, Gaza strikes. Hamas chief says region heading for 'unprecedented escalation'. (Adds Israeli ministers' comments) JERUSALEM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Israeli military was sending more troops into the occupied West Bank a day after a Palestinian gunman shot dead seven people on the outskirts of Jerusalem and another shooting attack in the city on Saturday wounded two people.
