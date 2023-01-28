ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Clark Fork takes win at home

When the Clark Fork girls basketball team hosted Sandpoint High School’s JV team Saturday afternoon, Amari Printz-Hay led the Wampus Cats with 12 points to help take the win against the Bulldogs 37-34. “Amari did amazing at the post,” Clark Fork coach Jordan Adams said. Chloe Laybourne and...
CLARK FORK, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

219 sees a bit of the wild life

Did you hear the one about the coyote that ran into a Sandpoint bar?. No, it's not the opening bit to the latest joke. Instead, it is actually what happened at the 219 Lounge shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday. "At first I thought it was a dog who'd seen...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Jan. 29, 2023

Cheryl Balison, sophomore student in Mrs. Pat Benson’s fourth period Bookkeeping I class, reports that the class has been studying a chapter about posting to ledgers of a merchandising business. Geometry classes taught by Miss Eva Whitehead have been working on proofs of triangles and congruents, according to Richard...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fairchild Airmen rescue injured snowmobiler

SANDPOINT — Earlier this month, Fairchild Air Force Base crews successfully completed the 36th Rescue Squadron's 708th save near Schweitzer Mountain. The team is credited with saving an injured snowmobiler on Jan. 3 who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little access to food or water, Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards, 92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs, said in a press release issued by the base this past week.
SANDPOINT, ID
nspiremagazine.com

Pyramid and Ball Lakes, Idaho

This hike is a great example of what you find in the Idaho Selkirks, but compared to most of the others it is a relatively easy hike. The scenery is beautiful with great vistas and the lakes nestled into rocky cliffs. What was most noteworthy?. Within a couple hours of...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Blood drive being held at library

There are few opportunities in this world where you can both make a lifesaving donation to someone and receive a cookie in the process. The Vitalant Blood Drive is one of those opportunities, East Bonner County Library District public information officer Brenden Bobby said. "Having an adequately stockpiled amount of...
SANDPOINT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fish and Game responds to coyotes chasing skiers and roaming Idaho town during daylight hours

Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint in North Idaho's Bonner County. In early January, reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety. ...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 14, 2023

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. A suspicious male was reported in the U.S. 2 area in Laclede at 9:01 a.m. Report of a 911 hang-up in the 10000...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Russell sentenced to life in prison

SANDPOINT — Saying it is the only way to protect society — and James D. Russell himself, First District Judge Barbara Buchanan him to a fixed life sentence on a second-degree murder charge in the death of a caretaker of the family's property in Clark Fork. Russell was...
CLARK FORK, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House

SPOKANE, Wash. – A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Son charged in father's death

A Sandpoint man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after his elderly father was found deceased at his home in the city on Sunday. Evan John Owens, 26, was charged in connection to the death of his father John Owens, 80. The younger Owens is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail on a $5 million bond.
SANDPOINT, ID
pullmanradio.com

Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Spokane Valley deputies arrest armed man in Walmart

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man Saturday morning after he attempted to light a vehicle and clothing on fire. According to a press release from the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), a call came in reporting the suspect. The department said he was reportedly armed with a handgun, a knife, a baseball bat and other store merchandise while acting erratically and threateningly inside the busy store.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

