When looking for a new job, one of the things many people are excited to find out is what types of benefits they will get. How many days of paid time off (PTO) will they get, and how many sick days, does it roll over, or is it use it or lose it? Many companies are similar in these categories, but depending on where you live, there should be an added benefit that isn't granted at this point. All Idaho companies and businesses may need to update their time off for employees, and adding this new stipulation, it could make for happier employees and a better work environment.

IDAHO STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO