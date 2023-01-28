ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

Why All Idaho Companies and Businesses Need to Adopt This

When looking for a new job, one of the things many people are excited to find out is what types of benefits they will get. How many days of paid time off (PTO) will they get, and how many sick days, does it roll over, or is it use it or lose it? Many companies are similar in these categories, but depending on where you live, there should be an added benefit that isn't granted at this point. All Idaho companies and businesses may need to update their time off for employees, and adding this new stipulation, it could make for happier employees and a better work environment.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

What Income is Considered Middle Class in Idaho?

As cost of living goes up, so does the bracket for middle class income, or as others call it just middle-income. So where does that put Idaho? Are you making enough to be considered 'middle class' in the gem state? and how does it compare to the rest of the country? Let's get into it..
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho

Stephen Covey, the best-selling author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” wrote that one should “begin with the end in mind” to understand where any endeavor leads. If we follow Covey’s advice and look ahead to where the privatization of Idaho’s public schools will lead, we would do well to look at what has […] The post The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho House OKs sales tax holdback for sanctuary cities

House Republicans signed off on a bill Monday to withhold sales tax revenues from cities and counties that refuse to enforce or investigate felony crimes in Idaho. The genesis of the bill from Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) focused solely on the state’s abortion ban, though he eventually introduced a new version that applied to all felonies.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Top Things Idaho Taxpayers Need To Watch For This Tax Season

Tax season is in full swing and for scammers, it's the perfect opportunity to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals during what can be a stressful time. According to data from WalletHub, Idaho ranks 39th in states where you're most likely to be scammed. While it's not as high as neighboring states like Nevada or the always-beloved California, we still need to be aware and watch our backs.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic

Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Proposed bill would prohibit child safety investigations in Idaho based on immunization status

A bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights was introduced in the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, but Sen. Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d’Alene, appeared in his place to present it. Under Idaho law, the termination of parental rights can be considered when one or more of...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Some in Idaho GOP threaten rights of women

There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women (IFRW) from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want to remove representatives of the College Republicans and the Young Republicans from the Executive Committee.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy

Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy