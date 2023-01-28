Read full article on original website
The Idaho School Board Association responds to Labrador regarding controversial proposed policy
BOISE, Idaho — On January 25, State Attorney General Raul Labrador sent a letter to the Idaho State School Board regarding policy 3281 addressing the topic of student gender identity at Caldwell High School. The Caldwell School District says the policy, if passed, aims to create a safe learning...
Viewpoint: The big priorities, challenges and issues for Idaho public schools
BOISE, Idaho — A recent survey by the Boise State University School of Public Policy found that Idahoans believe education is the top legislative priority of 2023. In fact, 72% of those surveyed ranked education at the top of the list. Governor Brad Little has long said his top...
Why All Idaho Companies and Businesses Need to Adopt This
When looking for a new job, one of the things many people are excited to find out is what types of benefits they will get. How many days of paid time off (PTO) will they get, and how many sick days, does it roll over, or is it use it or lose it? Many companies are similar in these categories, but depending on where you live, there should be an added benefit that isn't granted at this point. All Idaho companies and businesses may need to update their time off for employees, and adding this new stipulation, it could make for happier employees and a better work environment.
What Income is Considered Middle Class in Idaho?
As cost of living goes up, so does the bracket for middle class income, or as others call it just middle-income. So where does that put Idaho? Are you making enough to be considered 'middle class' in the gem state? and how does it compare to the rest of the country? Let's get into it..
Enforcing laws, voting, and repealing the Blaine Amendment are on the agenda Monday for lawmakers
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Monday Idaho House lawmakers will begin discussions and debate on a proposed bill that aims to take action on cities and counties that willfully refuse to enforce any felony listed in Idaho Code. Bill sponsor, Nampa Rep. Bruce Skaug, said HB 22 is a replacement...
Idaho lawmaker changes course on issue of children testifying before committee members
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An Idaho lawmaker is modifying his stance on not allowing people under the age of 18 from testifying in the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee, after receiving push back from Idahoans. Nampa Rep. Bruce Skaug, who is also the Chairman of the House Judiciary, Rules...
Not A Good Look For Idaho, A High Rate of People Are Quitting
Anthony Klotz, a management professor at the University College London, coined the term "Great Resignation" and it could be making its way through Idaho. A recent study that was conducted by Wallethub shows that millions of people are quitting across the country and have pointed out why. Burnout is a...
School closures on Monday
Several school districts in Idaho have announced closures on Monday due to the frigid temperatures.
Idaho legislator changes testimony ban to allow people under 18 to testify with parental permission
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — With about 30 young people in the audience looking on, House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Chairman Bruce Skaug announced Friday he is modifying his ban on accepting testimony from people under 18. Skaug said he will now allow young people to testify in...
The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho
Stephen Covey, the best-selling author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” wrote that one should “begin with the end in mind” to understand where any endeavor leads. If we follow Covey’s advice and look ahead to where the privatization of Idaho’s public schools will lead, we would do well to look at what has […] The post The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho House OKs sales tax holdback for sanctuary cities
House Republicans signed off on a bill Monday to withhold sales tax revenues from cities and counties that refuse to enforce or investigate felony crimes in Idaho. The genesis of the bill from Rep. Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) focused solely on the state’s abortion ban, though he eventually introduced a new version that applied to all felonies.
Labrador questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in many Idaho schools
Originally published Jan. 25 on IdahoEdNews.org. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy...
Idaho's AG calls Caldwell School District's LGBTQ+ policy 'dangerous,' asks for details on where it's from
The State Attorney General’s office is scrutinizing a policy proposal drafted by the Caldwell School Board which outlines best practices for LGBTQ+ students. This comes a few weeks after a board meeting discussing the policy ended in chaos. In a tweet posted on Monday, Attorney General Raúl Labrador said...
Top Things Idaho Taxpayers Need To Watch For This Tax Season
Tax season is in full swing and for scammers, it's the perfect opportunity to take advantage of unsuspecting individuals during what can be a stressful time. According to data from WalletHub, Idaho ranks 39th in states where you're most likely to be scammed. While it's not as high as neighboring states like Nevada or the always-beloved California, we still need to be aware and watch our backs.
Cool Idaho Town is One of the Best in America (2 Years in a Row)
I mean, pretty much ALL of Idaho is cool, and some common favorites include Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, Boise, Stanley etc. But, if you had to pick just one place in Idaho and give it the name, "coolest town in Idaho," what would you pick?. We found a list from...
Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic
Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
Proposed bill would prohibit child safety investigations in Idaho based on immunization status
A bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights was introduced in the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, but Sen. Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d’Alene, appeared in his place to present it. Under Idaho law, the termination of parental rights can be considered when one or more of...
Opinion: Some in Idaho GOP threaten rights of women
There is a concerted effort among leadership and members of the Idaho GOP to stifle the voices of women by removing the president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women (IFRW) from being a member of the GOP Executive Committee. The IFRW president would not be allowed to vote on state party matters. They also want to remove representatives of the College Republicans and the Young Republicans from the Executive Committee.
AR-15s and feminism: Why some are raising a warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books
In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address...
Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy
Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy. The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media. ...
