Man arrested after attacks on LA-area drivers' vehicles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man suspected of being the Tesla driver seen in viral videos attacking Los Angeles-area motorists' vehicles with a pipe was arrested during the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was arrested Sunday by major crimes unit officers in connection...
