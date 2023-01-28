Read full article on original website
Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions
BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
AOL Corp
Idaho Republican who vowed to protect ‘traditional marriage’ wants to eliminate licenses
A Republican state senator who vowed to protect “traditional” marriage plans to propose legislation that would eliminate marriage licenses in Idaho — a GOP tactic in other states to prevent same-sex marriages. The proposal, which must be introduced by a legislative committee before it becomes a bill...
Post Register
Sen. Foreman introduces updated bill banning sanctuary cities
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sen. Dan Foreman (R-Moscow) introduced an updated version of his sanctuary cities bill in Sen. State Affairs Friday morning. His legislation applies to any city, county or other governmental entity that doesn't enforce enforce immigration law. The new version removes the withholding of sales tax...
KFYR-TV
Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A controversial bill has been introduced by lawmakers involving language surrounding transgender people. House Bill 2199 would basically do two things. First, it would change the definition of gender to the following: “Words used to reference an individual’s sex, gender, gender identity, or gender expression, mean the individual’s determined sex at birth, male or female.” To clarify, that means, under the proposed bill, someone’s sex at birth would, by state law, be their gender. The second thing it would do would be to require all pronouns used to reflect that definition of gender.
KATV
Bill seeking to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies advances out of committee
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas Senate bill filed earlier this month that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses advanced from the City, County, and Local Affairs Committee Affairs on Thursday. SB43, which was filed Republican state Sen....
WDTV
Delegates introduce House Resolution 6, call for impeachment of W.Va Family Court judge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Monday, January 23, a resolution calling for the impeachment of West Virginia Family Court Judge Louise E. Goldston was introduced into the West Virginia House of Delegates. Goldston was appointed to be a Family Law Master in 1994, giving her nearly three decades worth of...
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
Bill introduced in the House of Delegates would impose life sentences on fentanyl dealers
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates this week would impose a life sentence on individuals who are convicted of dealing fentanyl. House Bill 2847, introduced by Delegate Geno Chiarelli (R-Monongalia), would amend portions of state code to change the current 3-15...
Abortion in NC: Democrats propose putting Roe vs. Wade ruling into state law
RALEIGH, N.C. — The next chapter in the battle over access to abortion unfolded in the state legislature on Thursday. Democrats proposed putting the right to abortion until viability into state law. Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade last summer and left abortion up to...
Bill restricting transgender youth treatments passes House
After an emotional debate, the House of Representatives voted 58-14 in support of a bill that would put a moratorium on hormone treatments and ban gender affirmation surgeries for transgender youth.
Senators Take Bipartisan Action To Legalize Medical Marijuana In North Carolina
A new bill to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina was filed on Wednesday as the first piece of legislation in the state Senate to kick off the bill-filing process in 2023. S.B. 3, from GOP Sen. Bill Rabon and his colleagues from the chamber, Sens. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover...
Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates
Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website. A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in […] The post Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Backers, foes of capital gains tax react to oral arguments before Washington Supreme Court
(The Center Square) – Supporters and opponents of Washington’s capital gains tax weighed in on lawyers making their respective cases during oral arguments before the state Supreme Court, which will ultimately decide whether or not the tax is in accord with the state constitution. The state Legislature passed the capital gains tax in 2021, and Gov. Jay Inslee signed it into law. It creates a 7% tax on profits of more than $250,000 from selling stocks, bonds, and other high-end assets. ...
mocomotive.com
Bill filed to convert Montgomery County Court at Law No. 2 to probate court to respond to growing population
State Rep. Will Metcalf, R-Conroe, filed House Bill 1436 on Jan. 18 in an effort to convert Montgomery County at Law No. 2 to a probate court to serve the county’s growing population, Metcalf’s office announced in a Jan. 25 news release. (Community Impact staff) State Rep. Will…
Chronicle
Republican State Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Recognize Parental Rights
OLYMPIA — Representative Jenny Graham (R-Spokane) proposed legislation in the Washington House this week that lists a specific set of rights that parents should have as they relate to the care, well-being, education, and upbringing of their children. "It's time for the state to officially recognize the rights of...
Senate Completes Action on Two DMV Bills
The Senate met Friday morning briefly, completing legislative action on two bills relating to the Division of Motor Vehicles. Senate Bill 2530 would extend the expiration of temporary registration plates from 60 to 90 days. Senate Bill 2533 would allow for a permanent windshield placard to be valid for the...
Rep. Yates’ controversial recall bill doesn’t include lawmakers. A Senate bill does.
Should residents be able to recall local and state politicians? Bills to do it are pending.
COVID-19 anti-discrimination bill dies in House
CHEYENNE — Members of the House of Representatives killed an anti-discrimination bill addressing required COVID-19 vaccinations, mask wearing and testing on third reading. House Bill 66 was voted down 32-29-1, following the passage of an amendment widely debated by representatives Monday morning. The amendment was brought forward by Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, as a backup plan for hospitals if federal funds were withheld as a result of the bill. It...
KUTV
Utah House panel approves 'life-affirming' HOV lane bill for pregnant women
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah House committee threw its support behind allowing pregnant women to account for two people in the HOV lane by advancing a bill its sponsor called “life-affirming.”. House Bill 256, sponsored by Rep. Stephanie Gricius (R-Eagle Mountain), passed 6 to 3 out...
House Bill passes requiring reporting to Division of Highways
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WV House of Delegates convened Thursday to take action on four bills, two of which were passed. One of the two to see passage was House Bill 2531, which addresses communications between railway company and the Division of Highways pertaining to the conducting of construction of maintenance work by the company.
