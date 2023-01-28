ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Sen. Foreman introduces updated bill banning sanctuary cities

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sen. Dan Foreman (R-Moscow) introduced an updated version of his sanctuary cities bill in Sen. State Affairs Friday morning. His legislation applies to any city, county or other governmental entity that doesn't enforce enforce immigration law. The new version removes the withholding of sales tax...
IDAHO STATE
KFYR-TV

Bill would ban use of certain personal pronouns in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A controversial bill has been introduced by lawmakers involving language surrounding transgender people. House Bill 2199 would basically do two things. First, it would change the definition of gender to the following: “Words used to reference an individual’s sex, gender, gender identity, or gender expression, mean the individual’s determined sex at birth, male or female.” To clarify, that means, under the proposed bill, someone’s sex at birth would, by state law, be their gender. The second thing it would do would be to require all pronouns used to reflect that definition of gender.
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates

Here’s the status of some of the legislation the Daily Montanan has covered this session so far. Follow bills through the Montana Legislature’s website.  A bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy is up for its third reading on the House floor Monday. It passed 67-32 on second reading. The energy policy was first adopted in […] The post Bill to repeal Montana’s energy policy up for third reading in House, other updates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Center Square

Backers, foes of capital gains tax react to oral arguments before Washington Supreme Court

(The Center Square) – Supporters and opponents of Washington’s capital gains tax weighed in on lawyers making their respective cases during oral arguments before the state Supreme Court, which will ultimately decide whether or not the tax is in accord with the state constitution. The state Legislature passed the capital gains tax in 2021, and Gov. Jay Inslee signed it into law. It creates a 7% tax on profits of more than $250,000 from selling stocks, bonds, and other high-end assets. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Republican State Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Recognize Parental Rights

OLYMPIA — Representative Jenny Graham (R-Spokane) proposed legislation in the Washington House this week that lists a specific set of rights that parents should have as they relate to the care, well-being, education, and upbringing of their children. "It's time for the state to officially recognize the rights of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Lootpress

Senate Completes Action on Two DMV Bills

The Senate met Friday morning briefly, completing legislative action on two bills relating to the Division of Motor Vehicles. Senate Bill 2530 would extend the expiration of temporary registration plates from 60 to 90 days. Senate Bill 2533 would allow for a permanent windshield placard to be valid for the...
Wyoming News

COVID-19 anti-discrimination bill dies in House

CHEYENNE — Members of the House of Representatives killed an anti-discrimination bill addressing required COVID-19 vaccinations, mask wearing and testing on third reading. House Bill 66 was voted down 32-29-1, following the passage of an amendment widely debated by representatives Monday morning. The amendment was brought forward by Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, as a backup plan for hospitals if federal funds were withheld as a result of the bill. It...
WYOMING STATE
Lootpress

House Bill passes requiring reporting to Division of Highways

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The WV House of Delegates convened Thursday to take action on four bills, two of which were passed. One of the two to see passage was House Bill 2531, which addresses communications between railway company and the Division of Highways pertaining to the conducting of construction of maintenance work by the company.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

