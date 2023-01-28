ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dexerto.com

Perry Mason Season 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot and more

Here’s everything we know about Perry Mason Season 2, the return of the world-famous detective and lawyer on HBO, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more. In 2020, Matthew Rhys made his debut as Erle Stanley Gardner’s criminal defense lawyer in Perry Mason Season 1, chronicling his origin story in 1930s Los Angeles.
GoldDerby

‘Succession’ Season 4 trailer debuts, HBO reveals March premiere date

As was predicted by Gold Derby senior editor Joyce Eng, the fourth season of “Succession” will debut on March 26, giving the acclaimed and Emmy Award-winning drama plenty of runway to qualify for the 2023 Emmys ceremony. On Thursday, HBO revealed the Season 4 premiere date as well as a first teaser trailer for the fresh batch of episodes. Season 4 picks up after the shocking events of the Season 3 finale when Logan Roy (Brian Cox) effectively boxed out his scheming children (Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin) amid plans to sell Waystar Royco to Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard)....
startattle.com

The Winchesters (Season 1 Episode 9) trailer, release date

When Vampires make their way into Lawrence, Carlos corrals the gang to find out why. Latika’s weeks of sorting through the Men of Letters clubhouse provides vital information when John gets a scary glimpse into the future and enlists Millie’s help with his plan. Meanwhile, Mary struggles with the tedious balance between feelings and action when it comes to John. Startattle.com – The Winchesters | The CW.
startattle.com

Your Honor (Season 2 Episode 3) trailer, release date

Michael Desiato resists a request from Fia, but Olivia Delmont pushes him to exploit a newfound connection. Little Mo’s deal goes sour, leaving Eugene to pick up the pieces. A face-off between Michael and Jimmy results in a startling confession. Startattle.com – Your Honor | Showtime. Network: Showtime.
Looper

Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD

The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
FanSided

Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?

It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
SoapAsk

Quinn on Bold and Beautiful: Is Quinn returning on Bold and Beautiful?

Quinn Fuller, played by Rena Sofer, is one of the most compelling characters on the long-running soap opera "The Bold and the Beautiful." With her complex personality and her ability to continually surprise the audience, Quinn has been a fan favorite for years. Her journey on the show has been full of twists and turns, and the fans are always wondering what will happen next.
ComicBook

Yellowstone Season 5 Return Date Revealed

Yellowstone returned for its midseason finale on Sunday night, ringing in the New Year with a wild episode that saw major changes for the Dutton family and left fans with a lot of questions. For fans, the series' return was a welcome one as the popular drama had taken a week off for the Christmas holiday, but now fans are faced with another break and another question just as big as the ones set up in the midseason finale: when will Yellowstone be back with the rest of Season 5? Unfortunately for fans, it's going to be a bit of a wait. The series doesn't return until this summer.
Parade

Is Michael Weatherly Returning to 'NCIS' in 2023?

With NCIS fully staffed for season 20, there is always interest in the possibility of a guest star return from one of the previous cast members, especially Mark Harmon as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs or Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo. Today, in a New Year’s Day tweet in response...
