Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Jan. 29, 2023
Cheryl Balison, sophomore student in Mrs. Pat Benson’s fourth period Bookkeeping I class, reports that the class has been studying a chapter about posting to ledgers of a merchandising business. Geometry classes taught by Miss Eva Whitehead have been working on proofs of triangles and congruents, according to Richard...
Blood drive being held at library
There are few opportunities in this world where you can both make a lifesaving donation to someone and receive a cookie in the process. The Vitalant Blood Drive is one of those opportunities, East Bonner County Library District public information officer Brenden Bobby said. "Having an adequately stockpiled amount of...
Russell sentenced to life in prison
SANDPOINT — Saying it is the only way to protect society — and James D. Russell himself, First District Judge Barbara Buchanan him to a fixed life sentence on a second-degree murder charge in the death of a caretaker of the family's property in Clark Fork. Russell was...
Son charged in father's death
A Sandpoint man has been arrested on second-degree murder charges after his elderly father was found deceased at his home in the city on Sunday. Evan John Owens, 26, was charged in connection to the death of his father John Owens, 80. The younger Owens is currently in custody at the Kootenai County Jail on a $5 million bond.
Bonner County News of Record - Jan. 13, 2023
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a 911 hang-up in the 4000 block of N. Boyer Road at 5:56 a.m. Report of a 911 hang-up in the...
Fairchild Airmen rescue injured snowmobiler
SANDPOINT — Earlier this month, Fairchild Air Force Base crews successfully completed the 36th Rescue Squadron's 708th save near Schweitzer Mountain. The team is credited with saving an injured snowmobiler on Jan. 3 who spent 18 hours outside in 19-degree weather with little access to food or water, Tech. Sgt. Travis Edwards, 92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs, said in a press release issued by the base this past week.
Worried about your taxes? Tax-Aide can help
Many of those who come to Tax-Aide assistance program for help in preparing their income taxes have the same fear, longtime program volunteer Robert Felton. Felton, one of the people in charge of the program in Bonner County, said they often hear from those they help how grateful they are for the program.
