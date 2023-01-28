Read full article on original website
thesportspage.blog
Southern Fulton wins over Forbes Road
Southern Fulton traveled to Forbes Road on Friday evening and defeated the Cardinals 38 to 27. The Indians ( 15-2, 12-1 ICC), trailed at the end of a slow first period by the score of 4 to 2, but then scored 16 points in the second quarter to never trail again in the game.
thesportspage.blog
Trojan wrestlers travel to Elco on Tuesday for District 3 team event
Chambersburg finished as the No. 5 seed for the District 3 Team Wrestling Championships and will hit the road Tuesday for the first round. The Trojans (14-2) will face No. 12 seed Lower Dauphin (15-3) at 6 p.m. at Elco H.S. in Myerstown. At the same time, the host Raiders (16-0) will take on No. 13 seed Conestoga Valley (10-2).
Mechanicsburg LB Sage Thomas adds to his list of college offers
Mechanicsburg’s Sage Thomas is now up to two college offers. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior linebacker said he added an offer from Sacred Heart this week. He also claims an offer from Duquesne. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Thomas had 120 tackles, 18...
nittanysportsnow.com
Laurel Highlands CB Antwan Black Jr. ‘Shocked’ By Penn State Offer
The Laurel Highlands football program has had a lot of success and have won a lot of games over the last few years. 4-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, who signed with West Virginia in December, was a big reason for that but he wasn’t the only talented player on the Mustangs team.
FOX43.com
Sharks ready to chomp at 10th season with the Outlaws | Fast Lane
HANOVER, Pa. — It wasn’t long ago that the Shark Racing duo were two kids, looking through a fence, dreaming about one-day becoming professional drivers. Flash forward to 2023, Jacob Allen and Logan Schuchart are set to embark on their 10th season with the World of Outlaws, alongside the legend Bobby Allen, at the forefront.
Cumberland Valley takes 3rd in PIAA competitive spirit championships: See full list of winners
Cumberland Valley took third place in the 2023 PIAA competitive spirit championships Saturday at Giant Center, earning a 91.7667 in the finals. The Eagles entered the final round Saturday as the top performer from the 3A small varsity group from prelims. They finished only behind Garnet Valley and South Fayette in their division.
College basketball bracketology: Penn State, Maryland headline CBS Sports' Last 4 In, First 4 Out for Saturday
College basketball bracketology is hotter than ever with Selection Sunday roughly six weeks away. CBS Sports' Jerry Palm released his latest projection with some interesting wrinkles. Creighton, Northwestern, Pittsburgh and Penn State are the last four in. Utah State, Maryland, West Virginia and Wake Forest are the last four out.
Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Pennsylvania brings community together
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Participants lined up on the beach at Canoe Creek State Park Saturday to take the Polar Plunge into the chilly waters to help raise money for Special Olympics Pennsylvania. The event has become a yearly tradition for some, including the Altoona Police Department. Sgt. Matt Plummer said he hopes it carries on. […]
Downed wires closed stretch of roadway in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downed utility pole closed a section of roadway for hours in Blair County. According to 511PA, a downed tree in wires caused the road closure on Old 6th Avenue Road between Sandy Run Road and Pinecroft Avenue. All lanes were closed and the Greenwood Fire Department was on scene.
Kris Webb brings “A Gettysburg Christmas” to Gettysburg
Gettysburg resident Kris Webb has a lot on her mind. Not only is she an artist/stylist and owner of Sixty East hair salon, but from now until December, Kris is immersed in the production of “A Gettysburg Christmas,” a heartwarming family film now being created in the streets, landmarks, and businesses of this quaint, historic town.
Man, 43, killed in crash at central Pa. intersection: state police
A man was killed Friday when another driver pulled out in front of him in Franklin County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said 67-year-old Wesley C. Hurd, of Waynesboro, stopped around 5:30 p.m. at Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road in Quincy Township, then turned left onto Wayne Highway.
WGAL
Vehicle crashes into juvenile riding bicycle on Cumberland County road: police
A juvenile bicyclist was injured in a Monday morning crash in Lower Allen Township, police said. Police said the juvenile — whose age and gender were not immediately available — was hit by a car between 7–7:30 a.m. while riding a bike in the area of Carlisle Road and the Interstate 83 south on-ramp.
thecatoctinbanner.com
A Most Unusual Set of Triplets
The Tracey triplets (from left): Mabel, Bessie, and Edith. In 1886, Emma Catherine Tracey of Fountaindale gave birth three days in a row. Mabel Viola was born around noon on April 4, weighing 6 lbs. Her sister, Edith Grace, was born the following day around noon, also weighing 6 lbs. Finally, Bessie Barton was born on April 6 around 6:00 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs. Dr. Abram Pierce Beaver of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, delivered the children.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!
Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
local21news.com
One injured after smashing into tractor trailer on I-81, Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — One person is in the hospital following a car wreck where a driver collided with the back of a tractor-trailer. According to Franklin Fire Company, the incident happened on I-81 northbound at exit 17 at around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday. Initially, fire crews were...
thecatoctinbanner.com
German POWs Helped Save Adams’ Agriculture
Note: Cover Photo (Never before published) Nazi medical officer poses near the High Water Mark on the Gettysburg Battlefield, 1939 (Source: National Park Service, Gettysburg). It was found by an NPS archivist while searching for materials for my book. (Adapted from ‘Nazis’ in Gettysburg: World War II Comes to a...
Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported. Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on […]
abc23.com
Fatal Somerset County Fire
One person has been pronounced dead after crews battled a house fire on the 3,000 block of Somerset Pike in Conemaugh Township, according to the Somerset County Coroner’s Office. According to emergency officials, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The blaze shut down that part of Somerset...
WGAL
