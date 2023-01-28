ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcconnellsburg, PA

thesportspage.blog

Southern Fulton wins over Forbes Road

Southern Fulton traveled to Forbes Road on Friday evening and defeated the Cardinals 38 to 27. The Indians ( 15-2, 12-1 ICC), trailed at the end of a slow first period by the score of 4 to 2, but then scored 16 points in the second quarter to never trail again in the game.
WARFORDSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojan wrestlers travel to Elco on Tuesday for District 3 team event

Chambersburg finished as the No. 5 seed for the District 3 Team Wrestling Championships and will hit the road Tuesday for the first round. The Trojans (14-2) will face No. 12 seed Lower Dauphin (15-3) at 6 p.m. at Elco H.S. in Myerstown. At the same time, the host Raiders (16-0) will take on No. 13 seed Conestoga Valley (10-2).
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Sharks ready to chomp at 10th season with the Outlaws | Fast Lane

HANOVER, Pa. — It wasn’t long ago that the Shark Racing duo were two kids, looking through a fence, dreaming about one-day becoming professional drivers. Flash forward to 2023, Jacob Allen and Logan Schuchart are set to embark on their 10th season with the World of Outlaws, alongside the legend Bobby Allen, at the forefront.
HANOVER, PA
WTAJ

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Pennsylvania brings community together

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Participants lined up on the beach at Canoe Creek State Park Saturday to take the Polar Plunge into the chilly waters to help raise money for Special Olympics Pennsylvania. The event has become a yearly tradition for some, including the Altoona Police Department. Sgt. Matt Plummer said he hopes it carries on. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Downed wires closed stretch of roadway in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A downed utility pole closed a section of roadway for hours in Blair County. According to 511PA, a downed tree in wires caused the road closure on Old 6th Avenue Road between Sandy Run Road and Pinecroft Avenue. All lanes were closed and the Greenwood Fire Department was on scene.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man dies in Franklin County crash

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police say a Waynesboro man died Friday in a two-vehicle crash. The crash was at the intersection of Wayne Highway and Five Forks Road in Quincy Township. According to state police, 43-year-old Brandon J. Rock was killed. They say the other driver suffered minor...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
thecatoctinbanner.com

A Most Unusual Set of Triplets

The Tracey triplets (from left): Mabel, Bessie, and Edith. In 1886, Emma Catherine Tracey of Fountaindale gave birth three days in a row. Mabel Viola was born around noon on April 4, weighing 6 lbs. Her sister, Edith Grace, was born the following day around noon, also weighing 6 lbs. Finally, Bessie Barton was born on April 6 around 6:00 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs. Dr. Abram Pierce Beaver of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, delivered the children.
WAYNESBORO, PA
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!

Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
FREDERICK, MD
thecatoctinbanner.com

German POWs Helped Save Adams’ Agriculture

Note: Cover Photo (Never before published) Nazi medical officer poses near the High Water Mark on the Gettysburg Battlefield, 1939 (Source: National Park Service, Gettysburg). It was found by an NPS archivist while searching for materials for my book. (Adapted from ‘Nazis’ in Gettysburg: World War II Comes to a...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona bar owner threatened for percentage of business

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona bar owner called 9-1-1 after he was allegedly threatened by an old friend in an attempt to get 30% of his business, police reported. Ryan Hollingsworth, 52, of Altoona, was charged with extortion and terroristic threats after an incident at McGarvey’s bar in the Juniata section of Altoona on […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc23.com

Fatal Somerset County Fire

One person has been pronounced dead after crews battled a house fire on the 3,000 block of Somerset Pike in Conemaugh Township, according to the Somerset County Coroner’s Office. According to emergency officials, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The blaze shut down that part of Somerset...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA

