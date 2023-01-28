ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Albany Herald

Hall of Famer Bobby 'The Golden Jet' Hull dies at 84

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby "The Golden Jet" Hull has died at 84, the NHL Alumni Association announced Monday. A 12-time All-Star and two-time Hart Trophy winner, Hull played the first 15 seasons of his 23-year pro career with Chicago and helped the Blackhawks capture the 1961 Stanley Cup.
CHICAGO, IL
Albany Herald

Hurricanes soaring as test from Kings awaits

The Carolina Hurricanes have drawn from various sources on their latest winning streak, with nothing more impressive than Sebastian Aho's scoring burst and the contributions from a number of goalies. The Hurricanes' latest chance to unveil their winning formula will come Tuesday when they wrap up a three-game homestand against...
RALEIGH, NC
Albany Herald

Capitals, Blue Jackets meet to close out rough January

Two teams in need of some down time will meet Tuesday night when the Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is the final game before the All-Star break for both teams and their last game in January, a month each club will be happy to put behind them.
COLUMBUS, OH
Albany Herald

Bulls to test home success vs. road-weary Clippers

As the up-and-down nature of their season continues, the Chicago Bulls at least have felt good about relying on the recent steadiness from big man Nikola Vucevic. After contributing 26 points and 13 rebounds to Saturday's road victory against the Orlando Magic, Vucevic enters Tuesday's visit from the Los Angeles Clippers with 12 double-doubles in the past 14 games.
CHICAGO, IL

