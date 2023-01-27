The North Cross Lady Raiders (8-2) held onto a 39-36 non-district road victory over the Covington Lady Cougars (2-16) at the Cougar Den Wednesday night. The Lady Raiders were backed by Alexis Teter and Sophia Brown who each had 10 points. Meanwhile for the Lady Cougars, they were led by Lauren Bragg who recorded a game-high 15 points, while Alexus Wall had 14, including a pair of three-pointers. In the first quarter, the Lady Raiders broke a 2-2 tie by going on a 7-0 scoring run to build a 9-2 lead. The Lady Cougars though, despite being kept off the scoreboard for nearly five...

COVINGTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO