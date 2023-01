Chambersburg finished as the No. 5 seed for the District 3 Team Wrestling Championships and will hit the road Tuesday for the first round. The Trojans (14-2) will face No. 12 seed Lower Dauphin (15-3) at 6 p.m. at Elco H.S. in Myerstown. At the same time, the host Raiders (16-0) will take on No. 13 seed Conestoga Valley (10-2).

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO