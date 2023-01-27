ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Drexel Defeats Saint Francis Brooklyn, 4-2

PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel women's tennis team defeated the Saint Francis Brooklyn Terriers on Sunday morning, 4-2. The Dragons took the doubles point despite forfeiting the No. 3 doubles match. Lorie Lemongo and Aida Garcia Mendez took their top-seeded match, 6-1. Isabel Cabrerizo and Cristina Corte Gonzalez paired up in the No.2 match and were victorious, 6-2.
Dragons Grind Out Win Against Elon

PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel women's basketball team got strong performances from its bench players as the Dragons topped the Elon Phoenix 61-49 on Sunday afternoon. Chloe Hodges had her best overall day as a Dragon with career-highs in points (15) and rebounds (8), shooting 6-for-6 from the floor and 3-of-3 at the line. It was her third straight game in double figures.
Drexel Powers Past Brown 31-6

PHILADELPHIA – Drexel dominated 31-6 against Brown in its return to the DAC on Saturday afternoon. This marked the program's 11th win against its EIWA opponent. At 165lbs, Evan Barczak earned the only pin on the afternoon in 6:29. Drexel upped its record to 6-4 overall and 4-0 against the EIWA.
Men's Tennis Blanks St. Francis, 4-0

PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel men's tennis team blanked the St. Francis Brooklyn Terriers on Sunday afternoon at the Vidas Courts, 4-0. The Dragons took care of business in the first and second seeded matches. Alan Jesudason and Alex De Sousa paired in the top-seeded match and defeated their opponents, 6-1. Daniel Dudockin and Matvey Radionov teamed-up to clinch the doubles point, 6-2.
Women's Basketball Hosts Elon to Wrap January

Game Info: Sunday, January 29, 2023 - 1:00 p.m. Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center - Philadelphia, Pa. The Drexel University women's basketball team wraps a quick two-game weekend homestand, hosting the Elon Phoenix on Sunday, January 29. Tipoff from the Daskalakis Athletic Center is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Last Game -...
Hendrixson Named to Nancy Lieberman Award Midseason Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Maura Hendrixson of the Drexel women's basketball team has been named as one of the Top 10 candidates for the Nancy Lieberman Award as the nation's top point guard, presented by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. "Maura has done everything we could have asked of...
SPRINGFIELD, PA

