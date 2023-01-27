PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel women's basketball team got strong performances from its bench players as the Dragons topped the Elon Phoenix 61-49 on Sunday afternoon. Chloe Hodges had her best overall day as a Dragon with career-highs in points (15) and rebounds (8), shooting 6-for-6 from the floor and 3-of-3 at the line. It was her third straight game in double figures.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO