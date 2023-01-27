Read full article on original website
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
TFSL Dividend Yield Pushes Above 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.13), with the stock changing hands as low as $14.06 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Why General Motors Stock Jumped Today
Shares of General Motors (NYSE: GM) climbed 8.4% on Tuesday after the auto giant's earnings delighted investors. GM's revenue rose 28% to $43.1 billion in the fourth quarter. That surpassed Wall Street's estimates, which had called for sales of $40.7 billion. "GM led the U.S. industry in total sales and...
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Now
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed the most recent trading day at $13.83, moving +1.62% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%. Heading into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 12.11% over...
BlackRock Increases Position in MaxCyte (MXCT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.73MM shares of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT). This represents 7.6% of the company. As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for MaxCyte is $11.90. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.41% from its latest reported closing price of $460.00.
Up 26% YTD, Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM) Could Head Even Higher
Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) stock has roared out to a 26% gain so far in 2023, just a few weeks into the new year, and I believe that shares could continue to head a lot higher. I'm bullish on Taiwan Semiconductor even after this strong year-to-date rally, thanks to the stock's attractive valuation, the company's crucial role in the global economy, and the fact that sentiment towards the semiconductor sector seems to be improving rapidly.
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
AI Stocks To Buy Right Now? 2 To Watch
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has rapidly become one of the most transformative technologies of the 21st century. It has quickly changed the way we live, work, and interact. AI has been integrated into many industries. This includes healthcare, finance, retail, and entertainment, and its impact on society and business has been substantial. With the growth of AI, it is not surprising that AI stocks have become popular among investors.
Unum (UNM) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2022, Unum (UNM) reported revenue of $3 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 billion. With...
Medical Device Stocks' Earnings on Feb 1: BSX, TMO & More
The fourth-quarter earnings season for the Medical sector kicked off last week. Per the latest Earnings Preview, quarterly results have been dull year over year, reflecting the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and record level of inflationary pressure worldwide. Going by the sector’s scorecard, 8.9% of the companies in the Medical sector, constituting 28.4% of the sector’s market capitalization, reported earnings till Jan 25. Of these, 80% beat earnings estimates and 20% beat the same for revenues. Earnings increased 5% year over year on 7% higher revenues.
SBRA Breaks Above 9% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $13.31 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
Corning Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Issues Q1 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Corning Incorporated (GLW) reported fourth quarter core EPS of $0.47 compared to $0.54, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.44, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. GAAP net loss was $36 million...
What To Expect From Activision Blizzard's Q4?
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q4 results on Thursday, Feb 2. We expect ATVI stock to trade lower, with its revenue and earnings likely falling below the street estimates. Activision has seen a decline in average monthly users over the recent quarters. It will be interesting to see if this trend reversed in Q4 with the launch of the next Call of Duty game, which topped the 2022 charts in sales. Although we don’t expect any earnings surprise from Activision Blizzard, our forecast indicates that ATVI stock is undervalued, partly due to concerns over the pending acquisition by Microsoft, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis on Activision Blizzard Earnings Preview has additional details.
Stifel Initiates Coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) with Buy Recommendation
On January 31, 2023, Stifel initiated coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals with a Buy recommendation. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is $33.81. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 24.79% from its latest reported closing price of $27.09.
Used Car Prices Are Plunging: 1 Under-the-Radar Stock That Could Benefit
If you've shopped for a used car in the past three years, you've undoubtedly noticed that prices are elevated. While it's true prices are up, the good news for would-be buyers is that they are starting to fall. And this price drop may also be good news for vehicle auction leader Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT).
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Rite Aid (RAD)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.66MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Zscaler, Axcelis Technologies, BJ's Wholesale Club and International Game Technology
Chicago, IL – January 30, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Zscaler, Inc. ZS, Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS, BJ's Wholesale Club BJ and International Game Technology IGT.
B of A Securities Upgrades FleetCor Technologies (FLT) from Neutral to Buy
On January 31, 2023, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for FleetCor Technologies from Neutral to Buy. As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for FleetCor Technologies is $232.34. The forecasts range from a low of $189.88 to a high of $279.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.59% from its latest reported closing price of $201.01.
