Rybakina faces Sabalenka in women's Australian Open final

 2 days ago
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — The Australian Open women’s singles final between Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Aryana Sabalenka has started at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday.

Rybakina is playing in her second final in the last three Grand Slam tournaments. She beat No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the fourth round at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka is in her first Grand Slam singles title match. She is 10-0 in 2023, winning all 20 sets she has contested this season.

USWNT star Sam Mewis remains sidelined indefinitely after another knee surgery

U.S. Women's National Team star Sam Mewis remains sidelined indefinitely after another surgery on her injured right knee. Mewis announced the news on social media on Monday. Mewis, 30, initially underwent surgery on her knee after the 2021 Olympics. She hasn't played since. She was named U.S. Soccer female player of the year in 2020 as one of the world's top midfielders.
