Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Disturbing details emerge after 5 found dead in ‘murder-suicide’ including 3 minors as chilling screams alerted cops
FIVE people, including three minors, have been killed in a murder-suicide, police say. Police rushed to a home in High Point, North Carolina after two people screamed for help. When they arrived at around 7.05am on Saturday, a man and a woman told them they needed assistance. Cops then forced...
Man Who Disarmed Monterey Park Shooter Speaks Out, Details Heroic Struggle
The man who disarmed the Monterey Park killer -- likely preventing a second mass shooting over the weekend -- is speaking out about the terrifying altercation ... saying something just came over him as he saw a firearm, springing him into action. Brandon Tsay, who helps run the Lai Lai...
Man Test Driving Car Killed by Owner After Being Mistaken for Thief: Police
Daniel Gordon, 24, was shot dead while he took a vehicle for a test drive.
Lil Tjay Arrested Again, Attorney Calls It “So Unfortunate”
Tjay’s attorney released a statement and debunked rumors. When it rains, it pours, and new reports state Lil Tjay has been arrested for the second time this month. The New York City rapper was previously detained while on his way to film a music video with Ice Spice. According to reports, Tjay was inside a vehicle with several other people when officers approached. They were said to have been in a no-idling zone, and soon, police searched the vehicle.
Neighbors Watch In Horror As Angry Driver Plows Into His Ex-Wife's Los Angeles Home — Watch The Video
A Los Angeles neighborhood was left in chaos after neighbors witnessed a disgruntled driver aggressively plowing a dump truck directly into his ex-wife's home. OK! obtained an exclusive recap of Deputy Curtis Wilson narrating the shocking incident on this segment of On Patrol: Live's "Crime of the Night."The video began with the concerned residents a housing track screaming and shouting instructions at the driver of a large truck as he seemingly attempted to park his vehicle in the driveway of a South Los Angeles home. However, things took a turn when the suspect drove directly into the home.POLICE DASHCAM REVEALS...
Family And Friends Remember Tyre Nichols As A “Free Spirit” Who “Was Just His Own Person”
“He has a tattoo of my name on his arm,” Nichols’s mother RowVaughn Wells said in a press conference on Friday. “My son loved me to death and I loved him to death.”
'Addams Family' OG Wednesday Addams Lisa Loring Dead at 64
Actress Lisa Loring, best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the iconic TV show, "The Addams Family," has died. Her daughter, Vanessa, tells TMZ ... Lisa passed away Saturday at a hospital in Burbank, CA, after she suffered a stroke due to high blood pressure. Lisa was just...
‘Terrifying’ Video Shows Armed Robbery of Florida Delivery Truck Driver
Two men are in custody in Florida after a “terrifying” video showed a delivery truck driver being held up at gunpoint. “This terrifying video shows two brazen, convicted felons robbing a delivery person at gunpoint on 1/13,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post Thursday. The video, which appears to have been taken by a dashboard camera, shows a man standing behind the driver of the truck, a gun pressed to his neck. The video shows the driver, whose face is blurred, with his hands up as he hands the alleged robber his phone.
Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge
Britney Spears had an unexpected visit from cops, thanks to some pesky fans, and Octomom's 8 kiddos proved they're surviving and thriving at the age of 14.
Jay Leno Shattered Bones in Recent Motorcycle Crash | TMZ TV
NYC Mayor Laments Eagles Lights On Empire State Building, 'That Got Away From Us'. Jim Jones Visits NYC Young Dolph Museum, Deion Sanders Hits Denver Exhibit. Michael Vick Says No Beef With Lamar Jackson After Injury Comment, 'We Cool'. 4:01. 'Boy Meets World's Maitland Ward Backing Ben Savage's Run for...
Rich Dollaz Defends Daughter After Shooting Charge, Brings Up TRO
Rich Dollaz has his daughter Ashley Trowers' back after her arrest for allegedly shooting at her ex in Memphis ... insisting she's a domestic violence victim who acted in self-defense. The "Love & Hip Hop" alum hopped on "TMZ Live" Monday and emphatically claimed Ashley only fired out of fear,...
Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Goes Viral For New Video
The pop-punk drummer’s daughter has been getting a lot of reactions online. Alabama Barker, daughter of pop-punk star Travis Barker, is going viral on social media for a new video shared to TikTok. While this might be the first time some hear of her, others remember when she was much younger. Still, her clip did cause some discussion online.
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Kissing and Hugging at LAX
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are hiding no more, that's for sure ... these days, they are all over each other in public. Kelsea and Chase were loving it up at LAX Saturday, kissing and hugging on the escalator and elsewhere as they said goodbye to L.A. for parts unknown.
