Tjay’s attorney released a statement and debunked rumors. When it rains, it pours, and new reports state Lil Tjay has been arrested for the second time this month. The New York City rapper was previously detained while on his way to film a music video with Ice Spice. According to reports, Tjay was inside a vehicle with several other people when officers approached. They were said to have been in a no-idling zone, and soon, police searched the vehicle.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO