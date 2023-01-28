Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Daily News
Margo: Oh captain, my captain: An ode to the chieftess
When I first visited The Aspen Times in 2002, I knew almost immediately that I’d found my home. Housed in its original building on Main Street next to the Hotel Jerome, the building was so old everything felt a bit slanted, like a fun house. The labyrinth of offices was so nonsensical and the ceilings so low and rooms so small it took me several visits to find my way around.
Aspen Daily News
Semple: X Games roars back with a vengeance
Had you told the creators of Buttermilk Ski Area that one day the world’s most extreme, outlandish, influential winter sports competition would be performed here, at night, on live color TV, they would’ve had a nice laugh into their beers at the J Bar. Not surprisingly, there’s a...
okcheartandsoul.com
Kevin Costner puts his 160-acre Aspen estate ‘The Dunbar Ranch’ up for rent for $36,000 a NIGHT
Actor Kevin Costner is renting out his 160-acre Aspen estate in Colorado for a whopping $36,000 per night. The property, known as the Dunbar Ranch, named in honor of his Dances With Wolves character, Lieutenant John Dunbar, and is described as ‘the ultimate luxury retreat’ and is located just minutes from downtown Aspen.
Aspen Daily News
Ask a Broker: Why are homes over $20M still selling well in Aspen?
After the feeding frenzy that was the real estate market over the last three years, the industry as a whole is holding its breath as the market begins to settle and adjust. One trend that’s been getting some negative press is that transactions are way down, even though prices remain stable in the Aspen market. But if you look at high-end luxury homes — we’re talking $20 million and up — transactions actually went up in 2022.
Summit Daily News
Late hours, dark mornings and beautiful sunrises: An inside look at the life of a Breckenridge snowcat operator
Long after most skiers and riders have laid their heads on their pillows for a good night’s rest ahead of their next ski day, a long train of snowcats have started making their way up the mountain to refresh the skied-over terrain. For Dylan Tierney —team lead of grooming...
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never be the same,”...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town
Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
Aspen Daily News
A better entrance
The way the Aspen City Council and the administration are pushing their “Preferred Alternative” for the Entrance to Aspen project reminds me of stereotypical, used-car salespeople trying to sell an old clunker as the Rolls Royce of solutions (see my cartoon at right). Don’t be fooled by slick...
Aspen Daily News
Supporting critical lessons
Thank you to the Aspen Thrift Shop for again donating to Aspen Mountain Guide School and supporting our students to be professional ski instructors. The Thrift Store ladies acknowledge the importance of teaching and learning beyond the classroom in authentic and experiential ways. My students and I are so grateful for your continued support of this program taught at Aspen High School. Next time you have a lesson on our local mountains you may just have a local graduate as your instructor.
Aspen Daily News
Fuzzy math
After reading the mischaracterization (“Do the math,” Aspen Daily News, Jan. 25) about what should be a private matter between a landlord and tenant, I feel compelled to let the community know that I take these accusations extremely seriously and think it’s important to set the record straight.
Summit Daily News
Head’s up Summit County skiers and snowboarders: Your responsibility code for on the mountain just got two new rules
The 60-year-old Your Responsibility Code for skiers and riders was expanded at the beginning of this ski season to include two new safety measures related to avoiding skiing and riding while impaired by alcohol or drugs as well as sharing contact information after a collision. “Reckless skiing is really a...
Craig Daily Press
Troubling surge of poaching cases in Colorado has wildlife officers trying to keep up
On the opening morning of Colorado’s rifle pronghorn season in October, one of many hunters roaming the undulating, wide-open terrain in Eleven Mile State Park near Hartsel witnessed a series of events he found troubling — and possibly evidence of a crime. First, he noticed two people stalking...
Hearse carrying body for donation slides off I-70 in Colorado
As Summit Fire and EMS said, "OK, file this one under: 'You'll never believe it.'"
Aspen Daily News
Speak out on Fields project
The Eagle County Planning & Zoning Department has given its nod of approval to the Fields development despite numerous code violations and huge public sentiment against it from the residents in the surrounding area. To approve this development before the huge negative impact the Tree Farm development just down the...
I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon, long delays expected
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol troopers are asking westbound drivers to stay in the Denver metro area overnight as two portions of Interstate 70 are closed due to separate crashes. The interstate is closed in both directions in Glenwood Canyon after a semi-truck crash west of Hanging...
Aspen Daily News
What community is all about
I’d like to take a moment to thank a few of the amazing organizations we have in our valley. Aspen Youth Center, Aspen Family Connections, Pathfinders, Aspen Learning Lift and Snowmass Village Community Foundation!. I recently had a stroke and am unable to work or do much of anything...
Summit County superintendent not backing down after backlash for LGBTQ+ curriculum plan
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Backlash over a more inclusive curriculum led to an ugly school board meeting and threats against the Summit County School District this month, but the superintendent said he won't back down in his support of the LGBTQ+ social studies standards. Public comment at January's school...
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
Comments / 0