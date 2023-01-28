ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aspen Daily News

Margo: Oh captain, my captain: An ode to the chieftess

When I first visited The Aspen Times in 2002, I knew almost immediately that I’d found my home. Housed in its original building on Main Street next to the Hotel Jerome, the building was so old everything felt a bit slanted, like a fun house. The labyrinth of offices was so nonsensical and the ceilings so low and rooms so small it took me several visits to find my way around.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Semple: X Games roars back with a vengeance

Had you told the creators of Buttermilk Ski Area that one day the world’s most extreme, outlandish, influential winter sports competition would be performed here, at night, on live color TV, they would’ve had a nice laugh into their beers at the J Bar. Not surprisingly, there’s a...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Ask a Broker: Why are homes over $20M still selling well in Aspen?

After the feeding frenzy that was the real estate market over the last three years, the industry as a whole is holding its breath as the market begins to settle and adjust. One trend that’s been getting some negative press is that transactions are way down, even though prices remain stable in the Aspen market. But if you look at high-end luxury homes — we’re talking $20 million and up — transactions actually went up in 2022.
ASPEN, CO
94.3 The X

Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town

Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
NEW CASTLE, CO
Aspen Daily News

A better entrance

The way the Aspen City Council and the administration are pushing their “Preferred Alternative” for the Entrance to Aspen project reminds me of stereotypical, used-car salespeople trying to sell an old clunker as the Rolls Royce of solutions (see my cartoon at right). Don’t be fooled by slick...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Supporting critical lessons

Thank you to the Aspen Thrift Shop for again donating to Aspen Mountain Guide School and supporting our students to be professional ski instructors. The Thrift Store ladies acknowledge the importance of teaching and learning beyond the classroom in authentic and experiential ways. My students and I are so grateful for your continued support of this program taught at Aspen High School. Next time you have a lesson on our local mountains you may just have a local graduate as your instructor.
Aspen Daily News

Fuzzy math

After reading the mischaracterization (“Do the math,” Aspen Daily News, Jan. 25) about what should be a private matter between a landlord and tenant, I feel compelled to let the community know that I take these accusations extremely seriously and think it’s important to set the record straight.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Speak out on Fields project

The Eagle County Planning & Zoning Department has given its nod of approval to the Fields development despite numerous code violations and huge public sentiment against it from the residents in the surrounding area. To approve this development before the huge negative impact the Tree Farm development just down the...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon, long delays expected

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol troopers are asking westbound drivers to stay in the Denver metro area overnight as two portions of Interstate 70 are closed due to separate crashes. The interstate is closed in both directions in Glenwood Canyon after a semi-truck crash west of Hanging...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

What community is all about

I’d like to take a moment to thank a few of the amazing organizations we have in our valley. Aspen Youth Center, Aspen Family Connections, Pathfinders, Aspen Learning Lift and Snowmass Village Community Foundation!. I recently had a stroke and am unable to work or do much of anything...
SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy