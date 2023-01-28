ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitkin County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Daily News

A new plan to reduce carbon emissions by 2030

Garfield Clean Energy announced last week that Garfield County and all six of its municipalities unanimously adopted an updated clean energy action plan that sets five goals to help reduce carbon emissions by 2030. The plan expands on the county’s 2017 plan and serves as a multi-year work plan for...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon, long delays expected

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol troopers are asking westbound drivers to stay in the Denver metro area overnight as two portions of Interstate 70 are closed due to separate crashes. The interstate is closed in both directions in Glenwood Canyon after a semi-truck crash west of Hanging...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
KJCT8

Main snowfall event arriving on Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Aspen Daily News

See something, say something

At the Dec. 20 hearing on the Fields development, it appeared that methodologies were manipulated in order to give the developer an advantage. This reeks of impropriety and favoritism. One of the standards that must be met for a zone change is “adequate infrastructure.” Per the ECLUR Article 4-620.G, intersections...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Supporting critical lessons

Thank you to the Aspen Thrift Shop for again donating to Aspen Mountain Guide School and supporting our students to be professional ski instructors. The Thrift Store ladies acknowledge the importance of teaching and learning beyond the classroom in authentic and experiential ways. My students and I are so grateful for your continued support of this program taught at Aspen High School. Next time you have a lesson on our local mountains you may just have a local graduate as your instructor.
Aspen Daily News

Colorado kids earn top spot in Unified Special Olympics skiing event

A Colorado duo claimed the crown in the skiing leg of the Unified Special Olympics competition at Winter X Games on Friday. Lakewood’s Haldan Pranger teamed up with Basalt native Hanna Faulhaber to win the gold. Pranger is a 13-sport Special Olympian, but is most passionate about alpine skiing....
BASALT, CO
Aspen Daily News

Margo: Oh captain, my captain: An ode to the chieftess

When I first visited The Aspen Times in 2002, I knew almost immediately that I’d found my home. Housed in its original building on Main Street next to the Hotel Jerome, the building was so old everything felt a bit slanted, like a fun house. The labyrinth of offices was so nonsensical and the ceilings so low and rooms so small it took me several visits to find my way around.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

What community is all about

I’d like to take a moment to thank a few of the amazing organizations we have in our valley. Aspen Youth Center, Aspen Family Connections, Pathfinders, Aspen Learning Lift and Snowmass Village Community Foundation!. I recently had a stroke and am unable to work or do much of anything...
SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Brooklyn producers bringing the funk to the mountains

The weekly après party at the Aspen Art Museum will look a little different this evening. With Winter X Games amping up the scene in town, a one-off party is taking over the museum’s rooftop — it’s an event all about the funk. Coined as the...
ASPEN, CO
The Longmont Leader

High Country Bank welcomes new leadership

High Country Bank welcomed Sylvia Veltri as its new chief operating officer last week. Veltri joined the bank in 2021 with over a decade of experience in the banking industry. She was promoted to COO to fill a vacancy left by current Chief Executive Officer Niki Stotler. “Sylvia comes with...
LONGMONT, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy