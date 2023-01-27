Read full article on original website
Related
theblock.co
dYdX users traded $466 billion in crypto derivatives during 2022
DYdX recorded $466.3 billion in cumulative transaction volume. The platform’s cumulative volume rose 140% year-over-year. dYdX, the largest crypto derivatives trading exchange, recorded $466.3 billion in cumulative transaction volume and generated $137.8 million in fee revenue in 2022, according to a dYdX Foundation report. The platform's cumulative volume rose...
theblock.co
Bitcoin mining report: Jan. 30
Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly lower on Monday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly lower on Monday, with two gaining and the other 17 declining. Bitcoin fell 4.2% to $22,724 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The...
theblock.co
Bitcoin miner Gryphon releases operational update ahead of going public
Gryphon mined 71 bitcoin-equivalent coins with an average hashrate of 0.625 EH/s in December. The company is going public via a deal to buy cannabis software company Akerna. Bitcoin miner Gryphon mined 71 bitcoin-equivalent coins in December, it said in an operational update after announcing plans to go public last week.
theblock.co
Osprey Funds sues competitor Grayscale over bitcoin trust advertising
Osprey Funds accused Grayscale of having “misleading” advertising in a complaint filed on Monday. Grayscale is looking to convert one of its trusts into an exchange-traded fund, which was denied over the summer by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Osprey said Grayscale continually said “a conversion to an...
theblock.co
FTX-linked Alameda Research sues Voyager Digital for over $445M
Alameda Research is suing Voyager Digital for $445.8 million, seeking to recover loan repayments it made after Voyager filed for bankruptcy protection in July. The new court filing claims Voyager and other crypto lenders “either knowingly or recklessly” fueled the alleged misconduct that took place at Alameda Research.
theblock.co
Institutional crypto adoption: The time to build fairer markets
2022 was a setback for digital assets, slowing the pace of institutional adoption. Albeit now with a longer time horizon, institutions remain committed to their investment and involvement in the industry. For this to happen, 2023 must act as a reset, underpinned by corporate governance, effective risk management and regulation,...
theblock.co
Three biggest crypto stories to look out for this week
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried faces losing access to encrypted messaging apps. There’s trouble in the Secret Network community. Bored Ape holders are glued to their screens as they compete for high scores against a deadline. It could be a bad week for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried if...
theblock.co
This week in markets: Bitcoin clings to $23,000 as crypto stocks rally
Bitcoin managed to stay above $23,000 while Ethereum fell slightly below $1,600 today. The Fed is expected to hike interest rates next week for the first time since November when rate adjustments marked a 15-year high. After a rally above $23,800, bitcoin bounced back from a temporary drop below $22,600...
theblock.co
Uniswap on BNB Chain: Wormhole wins bridge selection vote
Uniswap DAO voted to select a single crypto bridge provider for the proposed Uniswap v3 deployment on BNB Chain. The vote spurred a spirited debate about the correct approach to multi-chain protocol design. Wormhole has won a temperature check vote on the Uniswap DAO as the preferred crypto bridge provider...
theblock.co
Pantera returns to altcoins after seeking haven in bitcoin, ether
Crypto investment firm Pantera’s Liquid Token Fund is rotating back into altcoins from bitcoin and ether for the first time since spring. The firm moved from altcoins to ether last year “to try to avoid further drawdowns.”. Crypto investment firm Pantera is rotating back into altcoins from bitcoin...
theblock.co
Arbitrum-based DEX Vest comes out of stealth with seed round from Jane Street, others
Vest is an upcoming decentralized perpetual futures exchange on the Arbitrum network. It has closed a seed round from Jane Street, QCP Capital and others. Vest Exchange came out of stealth and revealed plans to launch a decentralized perpetual futures exchange on the Arbitrum network. The exchange has closed a...
theblock.co
Bitcoin slides after reaching highest level since August on Sunday
Bitcoin was trading around $23,200, down about 2.1%. Ether also dropped, falling 2.2% to $1,500. Altcoins traded down across the board, with Polygon’s MATIC declining over 6%. Crypto stocks were mixed, with Silvergate trading up 12% and Block falling 0.9%. Crypto prices slid alongside the S&P 500 and the...
theblock.co
NFT marketplace Sudoswap's airdrop is now live
Sudoswap has airdropped its token sudo to eligible users. Sudoswap is also allowing holders of xmon, a token airdropped to holders of its NFT collection, to lock their tokens for locked sudo. Sudoswap, an NFT marketplace that allows for the instant buying and selling of NFTs, has airdropped and launched...
theblock.co
Highlights from the court report detailing Celsius' Ponzi-like downfall
The crypto lender, which is in the middle of the bankruptcy process, spent at least $558 million purchasing its own token, CEL. Celsius blew past its own credit limits, including billions in loans to Tether. Co-founder and former CEO Alex Mashinsky misled about sales of his own holdings in the...
theblock.co
Secret Labs and Secret Foundation battle it out openly
Secret Labs CEO Guy Zyskind made a range of assertions about the actions of the Secret Foundation in a post on the network’s governance forum. Secret Foundation founder Tor Bair largely confirmed the assertions and said they had been previously disclosed to Secret Labs. Guy Zyskind, founder and CEO...
theblock.co
Blockchain security firm Sec3 raises $10 million in seed funding
Sec3 raises $10 million in seed funding, led by Multicoin Capital. The web3 security firm currently serves projects in the Solana ecosystem. Sec3, a blockchain security firm that audits smart contracts among other services, raised $10 million in a seed funding round. Multicoin Capital led the round, with Sanctor Capital...
theblock.co
Coinbase Wallet shows transaction previews to protect against NFT scams
Coinbase Wallet will now show transaction previews for transactions to help prevent NFT scams. The change was among a raft of new features announced today. Coinbase Wallet has added transaction previews for its users to include a visual representation of what actions they are taking when signing transactions, in the company's latest move to help prevent common NFT scams.
theblock.co
Pfizer Ventures backs decentralized science startup in $4.1 million round
The venture arm of Pfizer backed VitaDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that funds research projects in the field of longevity science. Shine Capital, L1 Digital and Balaji Srinivasan among others also participated in the $4.1 million token-based round. VitaDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization that funds research projects in the field...
Comments / 0