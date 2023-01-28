Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Dogs That Don't Shed: Best Hypoallergenic Dog Breeds for Families
Every four-legged friend is perfectly suited to an owner — unless, of course, that owner is allergic to dogs. Fortunately, there’s plenty of breeds suitable for families looking for a pet that kids can play with for hours, without needing a box of tissues. It’s important to note,...
msn.com
The 8 best dogs for seniors
Slide 1 of 9: Our choice of the best dogs for seniors is here to help if you are an older adult looking for a furry companion to share your life with. It's worth considering because owning a dog in your later years could genuinely change your life: Spending time with a beloved four-legged friend has been shown to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, while increasing serotonin in the brain (the 'feel-good chemical'). Meanwhile, other studies have shown that owning a dog doesn't just add to your happiness but also encourages you to lead a healthier lifestyle. Obviously, choosing to own a dog is a big decision. When it comes to finding a companion dog for this next stage in your life, there are a variety of things to consider. Everyone's life and mobility are different, so you need to mull over how active a dog you want, how much living space you will have to share with them and which breeds can adapt well to your lifestyle – certain breeds are more willing to match the temperament of their owners than others. So, without further ado, let's find the perfect companion for you to share your retirement with in our top 8 best dogs for seniors. By Jamie Middleton.
10 Best Calming Dog Treats in 2023
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Does your pup get stressed out from time to time? Are you looking for different calming remedies to help her (and you!) feel better? Luckily, CBD can be just as helpful for managing pet anxiety as it is […]
Bustle
Dog Trainers Say These 30 Cheap Things On Amazon Are Pure Genius
Sometimes you end up with a pile of dog products cluttering up your closet because they just didn’t work out. It happens. Buying new, clever pet products is seriously daunting, even if you’re just trying to choose a feeding bowl (there are honestly way too many styles). So, I asked the experts who actually know which puppy products to grab, and dog trainers say these 30 cheap things on Amazon are pure genius — and you’ll get a ton of use of them.
Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Weird Fish With Milky, Mushy 'Marshmallow' Flesh Prompt Warning
"We need to urgently find out what is turning our snapper into marshmallows," Trish Rea, a fisher and analyst for LegaSea, told Newsweek.
a-z-animals.com
The 15 Best Small Dog Breeds Ranked
Whether you’re looking for a first-time companion or another furry friend to add to your family, a small dog might be the right choice. Dogs come in all colors, temperaments, and sizes. If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, carefully consider your needs and restrictions and what you value in a dog. Remember: dogs are forever companions and should not be taken on lightly. Here, we’ll discover the 15 best small dog breeds.
Drivers blown away by proper use for a button you’ll find in every car – and it’ll help you save money
DRIVERS have been left stunned by a video showing a useful hack for keeping your car cool and saving fuel. TikTok star "Megan's Bubble" regularly posts hints and tips on the social media site across a range of subjects including cars. However this car-related hack has already been watched by...
studyfinds.org
Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave
LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
115 days and counting in the shelter – Daisy needs a loving home
DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022. Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.
WSLS
Is popcorn a healthy snack or not? Weighing the pros, cons
Those are often decisions moviegoers make when at the theater and are in the mood for some popcorn to go along with their show. The same goes when sitting down at home to watch a movie or ballgame and desiring a snack. But once the show or game is over...
iheart.com
Chicken Of The Sea Offering $1M To Anyone Who Can Find A Mermaid
If you know where to find a real mermaid, Chicken of the Sea has a check for you. The tuna company is offering $1 million to the person that can provide “scientific evidence” that mermaids exist and set up an interview between the mermaid and the company’s mermaid expert.
This is the most important command you'll ever teach your dog, says dog trainer
Learn this important command and help keep your dog safe
msn.com
30 Things to Get Rid of and Declutter Today
The New Year is always a great time to think about decluttering your home. This 30 Things to Throw Out List is a great way to get started!. I don’t know about you, but one of my favorite things to do at the beginning of each year is clean out everything I am no longer using from the last year.
Comments / 0