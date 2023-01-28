ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Aspen Daily News

Supporting critical lessons

Thank you to the Aspen Thrift Shop for again donating to Aspen Mountain Guide School and supporting our students to be professional ski instructors. The Thrift Store ladies acknowledge the importance of teaching and learning beyond the classroom in authentic and experiential ways. My students and I are so grateful for your continued support of this program taught at Aspen High School. Next time you have a lesson on our local mountains you may just have a local graduate as your instructor.
Aspen Daily News

See something, say something

At the Dec. 20 hearing on the Fields development, it appeared that methodologies were manipulated in order to give the developer an advantage. This reeks of impropriety and favoritism. One of the standards that must be met for a zone change is “adequate infrastructure.” Per the ECLUR Article 4-620.G, intersections...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

A better entrance

The way the Aspen City Council and the administration are pushing their “Preferred Alternative” for the Entrance to Aspen project reminds me of stereotypical, used-car salespeople trying to sell an old clunker as the Rolls Royce of solutions (see my cartoon at right). Don’t be fooled by slick...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Speak out on Fields project

The Eagle County Planning & Zoning Department has given its nod of approval to the Fields development despite numerous code violations and huge public sentiment against it from the residents in the surrounding area. To approve this development before the huge negative impact the Tree Farm development just down the...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

What community is all about

I’d like to take a moment to thank a few of the amazing organizations we have in our valley. Aspen Youth Center, Aspen Family Connections, Pathfinders, Aspen Learning Lift and Snowmass Village Community Foundation!. I recently had a stroke and am unable to work or do much of anything...
SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hearse carrying a body for medical donation slides off Interstate 70 in Colorado

A hearse that was transporting a body for medical donation slid off of interstate 70 on Friday, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The accident occurred at around 3 AM near mile marker 212 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel. The vehicle reportedly slid off of the roadway and teetered over a 100-foot-high embankment before coming to a stop.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Fuzzy math

After reading the mischaracterization (“Do the math,” Aspen Daily News, Jan. 25) about what should be a private matter between a landlord and tenant, I feel compelled to let the community know that I take these accusations extremely seriously and think it’s important to set the record straight.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Crystal Valley trail moves a step closer to federal approval

The U.S. Forest Service released a draft decision on Friday for approval of a pedestrian and biking trail from Redstone to the summit of McClure Pass. White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams wrote in a decision notice that he is prepared to approve the proposal by Pitkin County Open Space and Trails for a 7-mile trail.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs’ North Landing could become community gateway

A vacant grass field that sits where the Grand Avenue Bridge used to cross the river could become a place for community members and visitors alike to gather and enjoy downtown, according to design ideas at a recent open house. “This year is all about finalizing design,” Bryana Starbuck, the...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Skier dies after terrain park crash at Snowmass

A 27-year-old man died after a ski crash in the Makaha Terrain Park at Snowmass Ski Area on Thursday, according to Aspen Skiing Co. The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office, in a statement issued Thursday night, identified the deceased as Tyler James Updegraff of Silverthorne, Colorado. He had been program director at Summit County Public Health Department since June 22, according to his professional profile on LinkedIn. He was from Pennsylvania and a 2018 graduate of Drake University, where he played football, according to LinkedIn.
SNOWMASS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Margo: Oh captain, my captain: An ode to the chieftess

When I first visited The Aspen Times in 2002, I knew almost immediately that I’d found my home. Housed in its original building on Main Street next to the Hotel Jerome, the building was so old everything felt a bit slanted, like a fun house. The labyrinth of offices was so nonsensical and the ceilings so low and rooms so small it took me several visits to find my way around.
ASPEN, CO

