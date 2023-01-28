Read full article on original website
Summit County superintendent not backing down after backlash for LGBTQ+ curriculum plan
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Backlash over a more inclusive curriculum led to an ugly school board meeting and threats against the Summit County School District this month, but the superintendent said he won't back down in his support of the LGBTQ+ social studies standards. Public comment at January's school...
Aspen Daily News
Supporting critical lessons
Thank you to the Aspen Thrift Shop for again donating to Aspen Mountain Guide School and supporting our students to be professional ski instructors. The Thrift Store ladies acknowledge the importance of teaching and learning beyond the classroom in authentic and experiential ways. My students and I are so grateful for your continued support of this program taught at Aspen High School. Next time you have a lesson on our local mountains you may just have a local graduate as your instructor.
Aspen Daily News
See something, say something
At the Dec. 20 hearing on the Fields development, it appeared that methodologies were manipulated in order to give the developer an advantage. This reeks of impropriety and favoritism. One of the standards that must be met for a zone change is “adequate infrastructure.” Per the ECLUR Article 4-620.G, intersections...
Aspen Daily News
A better entrance
The way the Aspen City Council and the administration are pushing their “Preferred Alternative” for the Entrance to Aspen project reminds me of stereotypical, used-car salespeople trying to sell an old clunker as the Rolls Royce of solutions (see my cartoon at right). Don’t be fooled by slick...
Aspen Daily News
Speak out on Fields project
The Eagle County Planning & Zoning Department has given its nod of approval to the Fields development despite numerous code violations and huge public sentiment against it from the residents in the surrounding area. To approve this development before the huge negative impact the Tree Farm development just down the...
KKTV
Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
Aspen Daily News
What community is all about
I’d like to take a moment to thank a few of the amazing organizations we have in our valley. Aspen Youth Center, Aspen Family Connections, Pathfinders, Aspen Learning Lift and Snowmass Village Community Foundation!. I recently had a stroke and am unable to work or do much of anything...
Semi slides, overturns on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon
The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed both directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon due to a semitruck crash.
Hearse carrying a body for medical donation slides off Interstate 70 in Colorado
A hearse that was transporting a body for medical donation slid off of interstate 70 on Friday, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The accident occurred at around 3 AM near mile marker 212 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel. The vehicle reportedly slid off of the roadway and teetered over a 100-foot-high embankment before coming to a stop.
Craig Daily Press
Troubling surge of poaching cases in Colorado has wildlife officers trying to keep up
On the opening morning of Colorado’s rifle pronghorn season in October, one of many hunters roaming the undulating, wide-open terrain in Eleven Mile State Park near Hartsel witnessed a series of events he found troubling — and possibly evidence of a crime. First, he noticed two people stalking...
Aspen Daily News
Fuzzy math
After reading the mischaracterization (“Do the math,” Aspen Daily News, Jan. 25) about what should be a private matter between a landlord and tenant, I feel compelled to let the community know that I take these accusations extremely seriously and think it’s important to set the record straight.
Aspen Daily News
Crystal Valley trail moves a step closer to federal approval
The U.S. Forest Service released a draft decision on Friday for approval of a pedestrian and biking trail from Redstone to the summit of McClure Pass. White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams wrote in a decision notice that he is prepared to approve the proposal by Pitkin County Open Space and Trails for a 7-mile trail.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs’ North Landing could become community gateway
A vacant grass field that sits where the Grand Avenue Bridge used to cross the river could become a place for community members and visitors alike to gather and enjoy downtown, according to design ideas at a recent open house. “This year is all about finalizing design,” Bryana Starbuck, the...
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never be the same,”...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skier dies after terrain park crash at Snowmass
A 27-year-old man died after a ski crash in the Makaha Terrain Park at Snowmass Ski Area on Thursday, according to Aspen Skiing Co. The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office, in a statement issued Thursday night, identified the deceased as Tyler James Updegraff of Silverthorne, Colorado. He had been program director at Summit County Public Health Department since June 22, according to his professional profile on LinkedIn. He was from Pennsylvania and a 2018 graduate of Drake University, where he played football, according to LinkedIn.
Time machine: 20 years ago, Vail firefighter appears on new show ‘The Bachelorette’
A debate over new grooming practices on Vail Mountain played out in the pages of the Vail Daily, with the paper running numerous letters to the editor on the same day as a news story and an editorial about grooming. The mountain, in a company-wide policy change, had amended its practices that season to eliminate grooming during operating hours.
Aspen Daily News
Margo: Oh captain, my captain: An ode to the chieftess
When I first visited The Aspen Times in 2002, I knew almost immediately that I’d found my home. Housed in its original building on Main Street next to the Hotel Jerome, the building was so old everything felt a bit slanted, like a fun house. The labyrinth of offices was so nonsensical and the ceilings so low and rooms so small it took me several visits to find my way around.
What We Know About Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew Nearly 3 Years Later
Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020. Nearly three years later, here's what we know. After months of searching, authorities shifted Suzanne's case to a homicide investigation and arrested her husband, Barry Morphew, for first-degree murder in May 2021. Following multiple public...
