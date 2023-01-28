Read full article on original website
X Games final day midday report: McMorris breaks medals record with walk-off; Oldham clinches second gold of weekend
The first two events of X Games Aspen 2023 saw significant gold medals for a pair of Canadians. Mark McMorris walked-off the men's snowboard Slopestyle to reclaim his on-again off-again title as the winningest Winter X Games athlete, moving from silver to gold on the final run of the event.
Atkin, Irving mark firsts in ski SuperPipe, Sigourney to retire
At long last, Zoe Atkin has an X Games medal, and it’s a gold to boot. In her fourth X Games, the British skier turned previous non-podium finishes into a top spot in the women’s ski SuperPipe on Saturday night. Rachael Karker took silver and Svea Irving out of Winter Park took bronze. Local star Hanna Faulhaber sat in a podium spot for the majority of the event but slid into fifth by the end.
Sadowski-Synnott repeats as women’s snowboard Slopestyle champ
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott started X Games with a bang, laying down a walk-off gold medal run in the women’s snowboard Slopestyle early Friday afternoon. In the process, the New Zealander bumped Australian Tess Coady from a gold to a silver, still the country’s first medal in the women’s snowboard slopestyle event. Through the falling snowflakes and changing course conditions, Sadowski-Synnott came out on top.
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 World Cup season
South Korean Gaon Choi broke Chloe Kim‘s record as the youngest X Games snowboard halfpipe champion, winning at age 14 on Saturday in Aspen, Colorado. Choi, the world junior champion, landed three different 900s in her third of four runs to overtake two-time U.S. Olympian Maddie Mastro. She then landed a frontside 1080 in her fourth run.
Olympic movement mourns Phil Coles, champion canoeist and Australian IOC member
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has led tributes to former Australian IOC member and three-time Olympic canoeist Phil Coles who died on Saturday. He was 91. Coles represented Australia as a canoeist at the 1960, 1964 and 1968 Olympics before turning to sports administration. He served as an IOC...
Mikaela Shiffrin barely denied in first bid to tie Alpine skiing World Cup wins record
Mikaela Shiffrin was denied in her first bid to tie the Alpine skiing World Cup wins record by six hundredths of a second. Shiffrin, trying to tie Ingemar Stenmark‘s 86 World Cup victories, led by 67 hundredths over German Lena Duerr after the first of two slalom runs in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, on Sunday.
Through the pain, AVSC product Sallinen takes bronze in ski SuperPipe
It was a painful X Games for the two athletes with Roaring Fork Valley ties. Hometown hero Alex Ferreira crashed hard on his first two runs and dropped out of the men’s ski SuperPipe, the closing event of the weekend. Colorado Rocky Mountain School graduate Jon Sallinen, nursing his ribs, persevered to a bronze in his first X Games.
Peaty & Hopkin Among Brits Training On Australia’s Gold Coast
British Olympic champion Adam Peaty is spending time down under, taking on a training camp on the Gold Coast before his next meet. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. With the 2023 Long Course World Championships set for July, nations around the world are already beginning their journeys toward qualification.
Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, beach volleyball’s new sensation, win World Tour Finals
In just a few months since reuniting, Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes have become not just the best women’s beach volleyball team in the U.S., but also, arguably, the world. Cheng and Hughes, former partners who got back together for a 2024 Olympic run, won the World Tour Finals for the biggest title for a U.S. pair since April Ross and Alix Klineman took gold in Tokyo.
Korea wins the medal table in Portugal with home nation second
The first IJF World Judo Tour Event of the year has come to a close. The Grand Prix Portugal produced plenty of spectacular judo and Portuguese gold medals which delighted the Portuguese crowd. 544 athletes from 81 countries took to the tatami in Almada. At the end of the 3...
Joonhwan Lee acts like a medal candidate 100 days for Doha Worlds
The final for men U81kg at the Grand Prix in Portugal didn’t disappoint. Objective Judo fans looked forward to the final between rising star Joonhwan Lee (KOR) and Eljan Hajiyev (AZE), bronze medallist at the last Junior World Championships Guayaquil 2022. This new generation is definitely worth following. After...
20 year-old sprints to clean sweep at British Track Champs
Emma Finucane wins two titles on the closing day of the championships
