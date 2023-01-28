ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Daily News

Atkin, Irving mark firsts in ski SuperPipe, Sigourney to retire

At long last, Zoe Atkin has an X Games medal, and it’s a gold to boot. In her fourth X Games, the British skier turned previous non-podium finishes into a top spot in the women’s ski SuperPipe on Saturday night. Rachael Karker took silver and Svea Irving out of Winter Park took bronze. Local star Hanna Faulhaber sat in a podium spot for the majority of the event but slid into fifth by the end.
Aspen Daily News

Sadowski-Synnott repeats as women’s snowboard Slopestyle champ

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott started X Games with a bang, laying down a walk-off gold medal run in the women’s snowboard Slopestyle early Friday afternoon. In the process, the New Zealander bumped Australian Tess Coady from a gold to a silver, still the country’s first medal in the women’s snowboard slopestyle event. Through the falling snowflakes and changing course conditions, Sadowski-Synnott came out on top.
NBC Sports

Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2022-23 World Cup season

South Korean Gaon Choi broke Chloe Kim‘s record as the youngest X Games snowboard halfpipe champion, winning at age 14 on Saturday in Aspen, Colorado. Choi, the world junior champion, landed three different 900s in her third of four runs to overtake two-time U.S. Olympian Maddie Mastro. She then landed a frontside 1080 in her fourth run.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Through the pain, AVSC product Sallinen takes bronze in ski SuperPipe

It was a painful X Games for the two athletes with Roaring Fork Valley ties. Hometown hero Alex Ferreira crashed hard on his first two runs and dropped out of the men’s ski SuperPipe, the closing event of the weekend. Colorado Rocky Mountain School graduate Jon Sallinen, nursing his ribs, persevered to a bronze in his first X Games.
swimswam.com

Peaty & Hopkin Among Brits Training On Australia’s Gold Coast

British Olympic champion Adam Peaty is spending time down under, taking on a training camp on the Gold Coast before his next meet. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. With the 2023 Long Course World Championships set for July, nations around the world are already beginning their journeys toward qualification.
NBC Sports

Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, beach volleyball’s new sensation, win World Tour Finals

In just a few months since reuniting, Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes have become not just the best women’s beach volleyball team in the U.S., but also, arguably, the world. Cheng and Hughes, former partners who got back together for a 2024 Olympic run, won the World Tour Finals for the biggest title for a U.S. pair since April Ross and Alix Klineman took gold in Tokyo.
COLORADO STATE
judoinside.com

Korea wins the medal table in Portugal with home nation second

The first IJF World Judo Tour Event of the year has come to a close. The Grand Prix Portugal produced plenty of spectacular judo and Portuguese gold medals which delighted the Portuguese crowd. 544 athletes from 81 countries took to the tatami in Almada. At the end of the 3...
judoinside.com

Joonhwan Lee acts like a medal candidate 100 days for Doha Worlds

The final for men U81kg at the Grand Prix in Portugal didn’t disappoint. Objective Judo fans looked forward to the final between rising star Joonhwan Lee (KOR) and Eljan Hajiyev (AZE), bronze medallist at the last Junior World Championships Guayaquil 2022. This new generation is definitely worth following. After...

Comments / 0

Community Policy