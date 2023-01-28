A 67-year-old who rediscovered his passion for table tennis as a bilateral amputee has described his “unbelievable” journey as he aims to become a world champion.Simon Heaps, from Milford on Sea, Hampshire, is a self-funded table tennis player and has raised more than £60,000 in an effort to compete in tournaments around the globe, sealing himself a top 30 spot on the International Table Tennis Federation’s Para World Rankings.But Mr Heaps, who first picked up a bat aged eight, stopped playing at 32 and has only found success in the last four years playing in a wheelchair after losing both...

1 DAY AGO