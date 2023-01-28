Read full article on original website
Shiffrin wins World Cup slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic to move within one of Ingemar Stenmark on all-time list
Mikaela Shiffrin moved within one win of tying the great Swedish skier Ingemar Stenmark for the most Alpine ski World Cup victories on Saturday morning. The 27-year-old Edwards star was victorious in the slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic to claim her 85th-career World Cup victory. It was the 11th win of the season for Shiffrin, who won 12 races in 2017-18 and a record 17 in 2018-19.
NBC Sports
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships scores, results
Olympic movement mourns Phil Coles, champion canoeist and Australian IOC member
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has led tributes to former Australian IOC member and three-time Olympic canoeist Phil Coles who died on Saturday. He was 91. Coles represented Australia as a canoeist at the 1960, 1964 and 1968 Olympics before turning to sports administration. He served as an IOC...
Aspen Daily News
Winter X Games second-day highlights
Another day, another set of firsts at Buttermilk. On a snowy day, Colby Stevenson kicked things off with a gold after a conservative approach to the men's ski Slopestyle. Fellow American Mac Forehand took silver and Norway’s Ferdinand Dahl took bronze. In the next event, 14-year-old Gaon Choi became...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defend women's doubles title
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova extended their remarkable winning run at major tournaments as they...
Aspen Daily News
Atkin, Irving mark firsts in ski SuperPipe, Sigourney to retire
At long last, Zoe Atkin has an X Games medal, and it’s a gold to boot. In her fourth X Games, the British skier turned previous non-podium finishes into a top spot in the women’s ski SuperPipe on Saturday night. Rachael Karker took silver and Svea Irving out of Winter Park took bronze. Local star Hanna Faulhaber sat in a podium spot for the majority of the event but slid into fifth by the end.
NBC Sports
Mark McMorris breaks Winter X Games medals record with slopestyle gold
Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris broke his tie with American Jamie Anderson for the most Winter X Games medals across all sites, earning his 22nd medal, a slopestyle gold, in Aspen, Colorado. On the final run of Sunday’s contest, McMorris overtook Norway’s Marcus Kleveland with back-to-back 1620s on the last two...
NBC Sports
Mikaela Shiffrin barely denied in first bid to tie Alpine skiing World Cup wins record
Mikaela Shiffrin was denied in her first bid to tie the Alpine skiing World Cup wins record by six hundredths of a second. Shiffrin, trying to tie Ingemar Stenmark‘s 86 World Cup victories, led by 67 hundredths over German Lena Duerr after the first of two slalom runs in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, on Sunday.
Kane Brown ‘Very Sick,’ Cancels Additional Tour Date
Kane Brown canceled a second-straight date on his European tour, effectively bringing the trek to a premature end. Doctors say the singer won't be able to perform by Tuesday night (Jan. 31), meaning his show in Stockholm, Sweden, has been canceled. This comes after he scrapped a Jan. 29 show slated for Berlin, Germany.
swimswam.com
Peaty & Hopkin Among Brits Training On Australia’s Gold Coast
British Olympic champion Adam Peaty is spending time down under, taking on a training camp on the Gold Coast before his next meet. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. With the 2023 Long Course World Championships set for July, nations around the world are already beginning their journeys toward qualification.
Bilateral amputee, 67, goes for gold after rediscovering love for table tennis
A 67-year-old who rediscovered his passion for table tennis as a bilateral amputee has described his “unbelievable” journey as he aims to become a world champion.Simon Heaps, from Milford on Sea, Hampshire, is a self-funded table tennis player and has raised more than £60,000 in an effort to compete in tournaments around the globe, sealing himself a top 30 spot on the International Table Tennis Federation’s Para World Rankings.But Mr Heaps, who first picked up a bat aged eight, stopped playing at 32 and has only found success in the last four years playing in a wheelchair after losing both...
msn.com
Scotty James wins fifth X Games snowboard halfpipe title
Scotty James doesn’t have Olympic gold, but he remains king of the X Games halfpipe. James, the Australian snowboarder who took bronze and silver at the last two Olympics, earned his fifth Aspen gold, repeating as champ of the biggest annual contest under falling snow in the Colorado Rockies. Only the retired Shaun White has more X Games men’s snowboard halfpipe titles with eight.
CBC News
Swiss skier Odermatt takes men's super-G in Italy for 2nd straight day
Swiss skier Marco Odermatt overcame a tricky course setting to win a men's World Cup super-G Sunday in sun-splashed Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy for his second victory in two days, just over a week before the start of the world championships. Odermatt extended his lead in both the overall and super-G...
WTA roundup: Alize Cornet ousted early in Lyon
Camila Osorio of Colombia battled past third seed Alize Cornet of France 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 on the first day of
CW Live: Nairo Quintana to ride Colombian National Championships; State goes carbon; Tom Pidcock's 2023 road programme; British Cycling announce squad for upcoming UEC European Track Championships; Are Giant about to launch the 2023 Revolt X gravel bike?
All the need to know news in cycling this Monday
20 year-old sprints to clean sweep at British Track Champs
Emma Finucane wins two titles on the closing day of the championships
The 2023 European and U.S. National Figure Skating Championships Come to a Thrilling End
The European Figure Skating Championships concluded on Saturday with the free dance and the women’s free skate. Loena Hendrickx of Belgium, the reigning world silver medalist, hoped to move up to gold here but was disappointed to settle for second place. Anastasiia Gubanova became the first Georgian skater to win gold at Europeans; Kimmy Repond of Switzerland remained in third place. In ice dance, Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri won gold, with crowd-pleasers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of the U.K., skating to Lady Gaga, in second place; Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis, on home ice in Finland, won bronze.
judoinside.com
Joonhwan Lee acts like a medal candidate 100 days for Doha Worlds
The final for men U81kg at the Grand Prix in Portugal didn’t disappoint. Objective Judo fans looked forward to the final between rising star Joonhwan Lee (KOR) and Eljan Hajiyev (AZE), bronze medallist at the last Junior World Championships Guayaquil 2022. This new generation is definitely worth following. After...
