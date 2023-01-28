Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Just In: Jennifer Lopez Was Suppose To Kiss Britney Spears & Madonna!
Are you more productive in the morning or in the afternoon!? Jubal Fresh reports on a new study that shows that the most productive time of the day is 10:22 … after that everything is downhill! You can click here to read more about this story!. Bennett reports on...
TMZ.com
Marisa Abela Films Scene in Costume As Amy Winehouse for Biopic Film
Amy Winehouse fans who got PO'd seeing Marisa Abela in costume for the biopic probably aren't gonna be happy with this latest update, 'cause it's still looking a little ... off. TMZ obtained photos that were taken out in London Sunday afternoon, where the actress was in full costume portraying...
Britney Spears dismisses ‘breakdown’ claims in return to Instagram
Britney Spears has returned to Instagram a week after removing her page.The “Toxic” singer’s disappearance from the platform allegedly prompted some fans to contact the police to encourage a wellness check.On Thursday (26 January), the 41-year-old singer issued a statement on Twitter calling for calm.“As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls,” Spears wrote. “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”On Sunday (29 January), the singer posted a Twitter video clip showing her in the gym, confirming she...
Adam Lambert Says Homophobia ‘Probably’ Cost Him The ‘American Idol’ Win
There’s no disputing the monumental talent of Adam Lambert, 40. And when asked at the Sundance Film Festival if his loss on the eighth season of American Idol was due to homophobia, he answered directly, per Variety. “Who knows, yeah, probably,” he said at the iconic event, where he’s promoting the film Fairyland. “But it was 10 years ago. The thing about our film is that even though it takes place in the 1970s, there are so many ideas in it that are current. LGBTQ people are under attack again by the conservative part of our country.”
Britney Spears Claps Back At Jamie Lynn For Complaining About Being Her Sister On ‘Special Forces’
Britney Spears didn’t hold back when it came to her reaction about sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘s comments about being her younger sister. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Britney, 41, began her Instagram caption with sarcasm. The “Toxic” singer went on to recall the difficult years of her strict conservatorship, where her dad Jamie Spears controlled her finances and seeming basic freedoms, such as being able to go out for dinner with friends or drink alcohol during her Las Vegas residency and beyond.
Britney Spears Models Revealing White Dress As The Paris Hilton Photoshop Debacle Rages On
Britney Spears is showing she's model material!On Monday, January 9, the chart topper took to Instagram to strut her stuff in an all white outfit as Justin Bieber's hit song "Honest" played over the video. The "Circus" vocalist spun around to her fellow pop sensation's 2022 hit song as she showed off her white lace dress with a cutout on her chest area that she paired with tan heels.The bizarre video comes on the heels of Spears shutting down claims that she attended Cade Hudson's birthday alongside Paris Hilton after the socialite posted a selfie with the songstress from the...
Special Forces proves too tough as four celebs forced to pull out
During the first week of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, four celebrities withdrew. That leaves some to wonder if the show is too tough for celebs.
Jamie Lynn Spears Admits She Felt Like A 'Crap Mom' For Leaving Kids Behind To Film Reality Show 'Special Forces'
Jamie Lynn Spears admitted she felt guilty for appearing on Fox's new reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, as it forced her to be away from her kids, Maddie, 14, whom she shares with ex Casey Aldridge, and 4-year-old daughter Ivey, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson. “I miss my children if I’m away from them for like, you know, a couple of hours,” the actress, 31, shared during her confessional interview on the Wednesday, January 11, episode. The Zoey 101 alum then broke down to one of the Navy SEALS, where she went into detail about why...
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
Bustle
Ekin-Su’s Sheer Tribute To Britney Spears Has Caused Major Complaints
Ekin-Su paid tribute to Britney Spears in her Dancing On Ice debut, but some viewers weren’t impressed by her homage to the pop star’s iconic music video for “Toxic.” The Love Island star performed her first routine on the figure-skating show with partner Brendyn Hatfield, dancing to the singer’s 2003 single. The judges were keen on certain aspects of the performance. “Hot, hot, hot — from the outfit to the make-up," said Strictly Come Dancing alum and skating judge Oti Mabuse. However, overall, the panel awarded Ekin-Su a score of 21.5 out of 40, leaving her to compete in the upcoming skate-off.
Harper's Bazaar
Paris Hilton Shuts Down “Ridiculous” Rumors That She Photoshopped Britney Spears into a Selfie
Britney Spears and Paris Hilton enjoyed a girls' night out. The two were among the star-studded guest list at Cade Hudson's 35th birthday party on Saturday, which also saw cameos from Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, Demi Lovato, Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and more. Hilton shared a series of selfies from...
Britney Spears Reportedly Has ‘Meltdown’ at LA Restaurant
A Los Angeles night out with her husband ended in chaos for Britney Spears Friday. Several fans spotted the pop star and husband Sam Asghari, and began whipping out their phones and recording her. Spears reportedly became “visibly upset,” according to TMZ, which posted footage of the singer. TMZ reported that sources told them Asghari stormed out of the busy restaurant once the star became “manic” and “talking gibberish.” (TMZ’s footage only shows Spears at the restaurant alone, not with Asghari.) Spears reportedly later left the restaurant with her bodyguard. The singer was released from a controversial conservatorship in November 2021 after she made bombshell claims that her father abused her, causing him to be removed from the conservatorship before it was terminated entirely.Read it at TMZ
TMZ.com
Drake, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz Perform at Club LIV for Stevie J Birthday
Miami's Club LIV was the location for a Young Money-sanctioned movie last night ... with Lil Wayne, Drake and 2 Chainz all gracing the stage to celebrate the birthday of DJ Stevie J!!!. Drake was seemingly in a great mood last night after winning big betting on the Super Bowl-bound...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Pitch Perfect Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey to Perform on ‘AGT All-Stars’
Mandy Harvey took America’s Got Talent by storm when she showed off her musical talents despite her hearing loss. Back in season 12, she reached the Finale of the show and ended up in fourth place. As she joins AGT All-Stars this year, she’s ready to kick off a new journey to the stars.
Sam Smith says they have ‘the opposite of body dysmorphia’ as they open up about past issues
Sam Smith has opened up about learning to love their body after years of insecurities.The “Unholy” singer, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, struggled with weight issues as a child and feared judgement for their appearance when they entered the music industry.In a new interview, Smith described how their parents tried and failed to persuade them to undress at the swimming pool as a child, telling them: “Sam, look at everyone around you, all the shapes and sizes! Take it off, we’re on holiday!”Smith told The Sunday Times that they had initially dreaded the scrutiny that would come...
TMZ.com
'Addams Family' OG Wednesday Addams Lisa Loring Dead at 64
Actress Lisa Loring, best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the iconic TV show, "The Addams Family," has died. Her daughter, Vanessa, tells TMZ ... Lisa passed away Saturday at a hospital in Burbank, CA, after she suffered a stroke due to high blood pressure. Lisa was just...
TMZ.com
Oprah Celebrates 69th Birthday with Kim K, J Lo, Sharon Stone and More
Oprah rang in her 69th birthday with some of the most famous women in Hollywood -- including Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Priyanka Chopra ... and Kim Kardashian. The get-together Saturday in L.A. served as a two-pronged event ... first, to celebrate O's big day, obviously -- but these ladies also came together to honor Anastasia Beverly Hill's 25th anniversary with a true who's-who guest list.
TMZ.com
Steve-O Brings Bam Margera on Tour, Jokes He's Britney Spears of 'Jackass'
Steve-O's new opening act for the first 9 shows of his comedy tour is Bam Margera ... and the 'Jackass' alums hit the stage together to workshop some new material. We got video of Steve-O shocking the packed house at the Elsinore Theatre in Salem, Oregon last Sunday -- and Bam's surprise appearance drew huge applause from the crowd.
Sam Smith defended amid criticism for ‘raunchy’ new music video for 'I'm Not Here To Make Friends'
'Unholy' singer Sam Smith must be protected at all costs, especially when they’re facing criticism for the content of their new music video, 'I’m Not Here To Make Friends'.Smith marked the release of their latest album Gloria on Friday by uploading a video for the track, which is a collaboration with producer and musician Calvin Harris and the Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez.The four-minute film begins with Smith exiting a golden helicopter in a glamorous, fluffy pink dress, before dancing on a staircase in an all-black outfit complete with a feathered headdress.However, it appears the main upset from people averse to...
TMZ.com
Television Frontman Tom Verlaine Dead at 73
Tom Verlaine -- the frontman and lead guitarist for the band Television -- has died. His former partner's daughter, Jesse Smith, confirmed his death to the New York Times Saturday, saying he'd passed away in Manhattan after a brief illness. No other details were shared. Verlaine and co. were a...
