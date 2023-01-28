Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet Australian Open Champion Aryna Sabalenka
When it comes to winning a Grand Slam tournament, Aryna Sabalenka has been knocking on the doorstep for the past few years. On Saturday, she was finally allowed in. Sabalenka defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australia Open final. Following ...
Novak Djokovic takes 10th Australian Open title and record-equalling 22nd slam
Novak Djokovic swept to a 10th Australian Open title and 22nd grand slam to equal Rafael Nadal at the top of the men’s all-time standings.A year after seeing Nadal pull ahead while he tried to process the fall-out from his deportation, Djokovic has been determined to show that Rod Laver Arena is his stage.He dropped just one set all tournament despite saying he feared a left hamstring problem might force him to withdraw and finished with a 6-3 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) victory over first-time Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.Novak Djokovic - 22Rafael Nadal - 22Roger Federer - 20Pete Sampras...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defend women's doubles title
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova extended their remarkable winning run at major tournaments as they...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Barty receives standing ovation on returning to Australian Open with Women's Singles Trophy
Ashleigh Barty made a return to Rod Laver Arena as she brought out the Women's Singles trophy and her return was greeted with a standing ovation. Barty made history last year by becoming the first Australian woman in a while to win the Australian Open. She opted to retire not long after that concluding a superb career that saw her achieve many milestones for Australian tennis. She won Wimbledon the year before and her name in Australian tennis history is cemented.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander on comparing Djokovic's historic Australian Open tally to Nadal's Roland Garros: "If you win 10 Australian Opens on hard, that means you have to beat maybe the best field in tennis"
Mats Wilander believes that Djokovic's 10 Australian Open can easily be compared to Nadal's 14 Roland Garros championships because of the surface difference. Wilander's point stands on the fact that winning 10 Australian Opens is tougher than winning 14 French opens due to the surface. Most of the best players in the world know how to play well on hard courts as it's the most common court variant and the majority of tennis is played on it, including two majors.
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Sunday
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the 14th day of the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):. Women's doubles final (3:00 p.m. local time - 0400 GMT)
atptour.com
Djokovic's Historic Australian Open Win Extends 'Big Titles' Lead
Novak Djokovic claimed a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday when he won the Australian Open, extending his lead in the ‘Big Titles’ Race’ over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The Serbian defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the championship match at Melbourne Park to...
US News and World Report
Tennis-'King of Melbourne Park' Djokovic Lands 10th Australian Open Title
MELBOURNE (Reuters) -An emotional Novak Djokovic resumed his reign over Melbourne Park by winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title on Sunday and crushing the Grand Slam dream of Greek trailblazer Stefanos Tsitsipas in a one-sided final. In a rematch of the 2021 French Open decider, Djokovic swept to a...
Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men’s tennis. “You never know how much more time you have left, so, of course, I nurture and celebrate these moments of becoming No. 1 again and Grand Slam champion,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday night, “even more than I have, maybe ever in my career. I don’t take it for granted.” Aryna Sabalenka’s first major title moved her up from No. 5 to a career-best-equaling No. 2 in the WTA rankings, behind only three-time major champion Iga Swiatek.
Sabalenka Fights Back to Win Australian Open Women’s Final
Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to win the women’s singles at the Australian Open—her first grand slam tennis title. Sabalenka, a 24-year-old from Belarus, will rise to No. 2 in the WTA rankings following the win over Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan. Sabalenka lost the first set before recording a comeback victory, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Novak Djokovic will take on Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s final tomorrow where he is hunting for a record-equaling 22nd major title.Read it at AP
Rafael Nadal Congratulates Novak Djokovic on 22nd Grand Slam Win
Now the race is on to see who breaks the tie with title No. 23.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Entry List headlined by Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu (Last Update - 30-01)
The 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will run from February 6th till February 10th and will feature players like Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu. The WTA 500 event is one of the first larger events outside of Australia and generally draws a spectacular field. It's that way this time as well with many great players taking part in the popular tennis destination. Most of them spend time in Abu Dhabi before heading off to Australia so this is standard for most of them.
Australian Open win serves a reminder of Novak Djokovic’s foolproof game
As Tommy Paul looked back on the brutal experience of facing Novak Djokovic for the first time in his career on Rod Laver Arena last week, he sighed deeply. Paul had entered his first grand slam semi-final with a wealth of different ideas about how he would disrupt his opponent and impose himself. He soon found that they amounted to nothing.
atptour.com
Federer & Nadal Congratulate Djokovic On Australian Open Title
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal took to social media to congratulate Novak Djokovic on winning his record-extending 10th Australian Open title. Djokovic now owns 22 Grand Slam trophies, tied for most men's singles majors in history alongside Nadal. Federer, who retired at last year's Laver Cup, completed his career with 20 Slams.
