Lehigh County, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Paradise Twp. holds hearing for proposed major resort in the Poconos

CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing plans for a new resort in the Pocono Mountain region, in Monroe County. On Monday night, supervisors held the first of several public hearings to consider the conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County unveils portal containing unused property for sale

Luzerne County's GIS/Mapping department has unveiled a new online database to view the locations and descriptions of unused county-owned properties available for purchase. The database is available under council's Real Estate Committee page at luzernecounty.org. County GIS Director Dan...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PPL addresses issue with estimated bills, says problem has been fixed

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL says its customers deserve better. In a letter to all customers Tuesday, the company addressed a "technical issue" that caused many to get estimated electric bills, and has led to long call wait times. "If you received an estimated bill or have had difficulty reaching our...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Construction underway on 2 restaurant chains, a bank in Easton area

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Structural steel has been erected for a new retail and restaurant project in the Easton area. Coffee shop chain Starbucks, submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs and Chase Bank - the consumer banking division of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. - are set to occupy two under-construction buildings at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
EASTON, PA
Times Leader

I-81 closure scheduled for Tuesday

A portion of the northbound lane of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County will be temporary closed Tuesday while construction crews perform repairs. Starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the right lane of I-81 northbound at mile marker 165.2 near Ashley Borough...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations

NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?

In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Fire reduces Lackawanna County barn to rubble

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Wimmers Road, Jefferson Township. As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the fire was extinguished. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an extensive overhaul […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are known for their food and service, so if you have never never been to any of them definitely pay them a visit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Train derails in rural Rush Township

RUSH TWP., Pa. - A train derailed in rural Schuylkill County on Tuesday. Two sections of cars ended up off the tracks in a remote area of Rush Township, paralleling Route 54, according to a photographer for 69 News. It happened along a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad line.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Shore News Network

Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Carbon County

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA – A lucky winner who bought their Powerball ticket at Hazle Park Meats and Groceries in Saturday’s drawing is a million dollars richer today. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 2-18-23-27-47 to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. Hazle Park Meats & Groceries, Routes 903 & 534, Albrightsville, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s The post Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Carbon County appeared first on Shore News Network.
CARBON COUNTY, PA

