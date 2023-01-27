Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Paradise Twp. holds hearing for proposed major resort in the Poconos
CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing plans for a new resort in the Pocono Mountain region, in Monroe County. On Monday night, supervisors held the first of several public hearings to consider the conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
Luzerne County unveils portal containing unused property for sale
Luzerne County unveils portal containing unused property for sale

Luzerne County's GIS/Mapping department has unveiled a new online database to view the locations and descriptions of unused county-owned properties available for purchase. The database is available under council's Real Estate Committee page at luzernecounty.org. County GIS Director Dan...
WFMZ-TV Online
PPL addresses issue with estimated bills, says problem has been fixed
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - PPL says its customers deserve better. In a letter to all customers Tuesday, the company addressed a "technical issue" that caused many to get estimated electric bills, and has led to long call wait times. "If you received an estimated bill or have had difficulty reaching our...
abc27.com
Consumers’ costs on the rise, Federal Reserve to approve another rate interest rate hike
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People are spending less due to rising costs, and The Federal Reserve System wants people to spend less to ease inflation. But, in the meantime prices will continue to be tough on our wallets. It’s easy to see the change, just look at the cost...
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction underway on 2 restaurant chains, a bank in Easton area
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Structural steel has been erected for a new retail and restaurant project in the Easton area. Coffee shop chain Starbucks, submarine sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs and Chase Bank - the consumer banking division of New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co. - are set to occupy two under-construction buildings at Sullivan Trail and Town Center Boulevard in Forks Township.
Main Line Media News
Chicken slaughterhouse in Berks violated federal animal handling rules, USDA says
A poultry slaughterhouse in Exeter Township allowed chickens to die in ways that violated federal animal handling rules, according to a report stemming from a recent U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection. Birdsboro Kosher Farms Corp. left more than 1,200 chickens to die of apparent heat stress on trailers over two...
I-81 closure scheduled for Tuesday
A portion of the northbound lane of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County will be temporary closed Tuesday while construction crews perform repairs. Starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, the right lane of I-81 northbound at mile marker 165.2 near Ashley Borough...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
SHENANDOAH’S CENTRALIA MOMENT: A look back at the Kehley Run mine fire (Part 1)
SHENANDOAH – When mine fires come up, the six-decade plight of a Columbia County borough is often top-of-mind, as is the misconception driven by said plight that mine fires are an unstoppable force. As the Centralia Mine Fire saga began, a lesser-known mine fire was raging and threatening what...
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
Fire reduces Lackawanna County barn to rubble
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire destroyed a barn in Lackawanna County Saturday afternoon. Officials say the fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Wimmers Road, Jefferson Township. As of 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the fire was extinguished. The Lackawanna County Communications Center tells Eyewitness News an extensive overhaul […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Tuesday: Crane delivery to close block on Bethlehem's SouthSide
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Heads up to those in Bethlehem on Tuesday. A contractor will have a crane placed on E. Fourth Street on Tuesday, which means part of the road will be closed during the day, the city said. E. Fourth Street will be closed between S. New and Adams...
Customers Slam Lehigh Italian Restaurant Over Lack Of Transparency After Sudden Closure
The lights were off and the doors were locked at A Ca Mia when patrons showed up for their reservations over the weekend, they said. No phone call, no social media post. Nothing to let them know that one of their favorite Northampton County Italian restaurants was closing, they said.
WOLF
West Hazleton Police Chief Brian Buglio deemed 'unsuitable for public service'
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The NAACP's Wilkes-Barre branch says former West Hazleton Police Chief Brian Buglio is unsuitable for public service. He was sentenced to two months in prison and four months of house arrest in October 2021. He pleaded guilty to a federal charge after threatening...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are known for their food and service, so if you have never never been to any of them definitely pay them a visit.
WFMZ-TV Online
Train derails in rural Rush Township
RUSH TWP., Pa. - A train derailed in rural Schuylkill County on Tuesday. Two sections of cars ended up off the tracks in a remote area of Rush Township, paralleling Route 54, according to a photographer for 69 News. It happened along a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad line.
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Carbon County
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA – A lucky winner who bought their Powerball ticket at Hazle Park Meats and Groceries in Saturday’s drawing is a million dollars richer today. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 2-18-23-27-47 to win $1 million, less applicable withholding. Hazle Park Meats & Groceries, Routes 903 & 534, Albrightsville, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s The post Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Carbon County appeared first on Shore News Network.
