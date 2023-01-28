Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
Wonder why the bridge had to be removed so quickly? Owner and this business needs to be looked into. How long has sewage from this park been allowed to enter the creek?
Bill Singleton
2d ago
How much money was the the owner of this park getting every month from rent. If you want to blame anyone it's the owner who refused to even maintain the park and make needed repairs.
kymkemp.com
Measure U: Birth of a new fire district boundary
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Willits News
Mendocino County history: A Ukiah earthquake, and other news from January 1923
At 1:04 a.m. on Jan. 22, 1923, an earthquake rattled Ukiah, interrupting residents’ sleep and stopping clocks around town, but otherwise doing no damage. The following news stories are reprinted from that week’s edition of the Ukiah Republican Press. Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1923 – Ukiah Republican Press.
The Mendocino Voice
A look at Mendocino County water: Rainfall gives “breathing room,” but only infrastructure, climate solutions can ease drought
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/29/23 — Even while power outages, flooding, and downed trees plagued Mendocino County during the first weeks of 2023, we could take comfort in the fact that on California’s drought-ridden soil, rain is good news. Lake Mendocino hit its highest amount of water storage in more than a decade, and our past month of precipitation is on track with or better than “normal” conditions over the past 30 years.
mendofever.com
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Will Conduct Full-Length Warning Siren Test on February 6, 2023
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a full-length test of the warning sirens in Middletown, Anderson Springs, Cobb, Loch Lomond, and Kelseyville Riviera (formerly known as the Clear Lake Riviera). The test will last three minutes. In the event of an actual emergency, the warning siren is one way the community may be alerted to danger from wildfire, earthquake, or other hazards.
kymkemp.com
Desperation, Tears, and Anger as Residents of Creekside Cabins Faced With Terrible Choices
————————————————— UPDATE:. Some residents at Creekside Cabins who had been given only two days to leave the property after a sinkhole closed their driveway occupied the temporary bridge between the RV park and Highway 101 last night, counter-blocking an excavator that was moving into position to prevent access to the property. Residents of the RV park north of Willits originally had between 8:00 am Wednesday and 5:00 last night to evacuate or face misdemeanors.
mendofever.com
Stolen Firearm, Female Yelling – Ukiah Police Logs 01.26.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Facing a Collapsed Economy and a Wave of Nonpayment, Redway Community Services District Starts Shutting Off Water to Customers
Enduring economic struggles in Southern Humboldt forced the Redway Community Services District (RCSD) to shut off water and wastewater services for 16 customers on Thursday. Another 126 customers – more than 20 percent of the district’s service area – are expected to receive shut-off notices next month.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 8:05 p.m.: Photos from the Scene] As 5 p.m. Deadline Passes, Residents of Creekside Cabins Block Bridge, Traffic Backs Up on 101
—————————————————————– As CHP officers call for backup, residents of the embattled Creekside Cabins block the bridge that provides the only entrance and exit to the area located off Hwy 101 north of Willits. The temporary bridge was scheduled to be closed at 5 p.m. after being installed yesterday morning and removed at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Any resident still on the property after 5 p.m. would be guilty of a misdemeanor.
kymkemp.com
Expensive Ticket Contest Winner: Ukiah CHP Clocks Driver at 105 MPH on the Willits Bypass
The Ukiah CHP posted a photo of what they deemed as the “winner of the expensive ticket contest” in a cheeky post on the agency’s Facebook page. The post features a photo of what appears to be a red Mazda sedan pulled to the side of the road, the alleged “winner” of the contest, clocked at 105 mph on the Willits Bypass, which is a 55. 65-mph zone.
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Deputies De-Escalate Armed Man Using Drone Technology
The following is a post on the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. On 01-20-2023 at around 4:22 PM, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the report of a man armed with a rifle in the area of the 2800 block of North State Street in Ukiah. Sheriff’s Deputies...
kzyx.org
County Museum asking public to weigh in
The Mendocino County Museum received an outpouring of community support last year, when word spread that the county fiscal team had suggested closing it as a cost-saving measure. That idea was quickly abandoned, and now the museum is rolling out a strategic plan, which includes a survey and public events around the county to find out what community members want from their museum.
mendofever.com
‘Gut-Wrenching and Disgusting’: Fort Bragg Police Chief Speaks Out on the ‘Brutal Attack’ By Memphis Cops on Tyre Nichols
The following is a letter penned by Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka. The video footage from Memphis, Tennessee released last night showed the brutal attack and suffering of Tyre Nichols. Our hearts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, as they unnecessarily have endure the death of their father, son, brother, nephew and friend. We mourn with you.
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
mendofever.com
Country Music Legend Kris Kristofferson Owns a Parcel of Land Next Door to the Contentious Creekside Cabins
Kris Kristofferson is a country musician and actor whose contributions have become canonized in the American songbook. Mendocino County residents have long known he owns land along our rugged coast near the community of Elk. With the eyeballs of the community on the Creekside Cabins after a sinkhole left residents...
KQED
Murder in California's Emerald Triangle
On a cold day in November 2016, a man with long blond dreadlocks and grungy blue overalls stumbled out of the woods. He had been living up in the mountains above Laytonville, in Mendocino County, and had walked eight hours into town in search of the police. He had found the body of a man he knew — Jeff Settler. And it looked like murder.
kymkemp.com
HappyDay: Music Ebbs and Flows Like the Tide
Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. I remember learning to play the drums in middle school, Mr. Hogan taught me to count the...
