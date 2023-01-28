ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willits, CA

Guest
2d ago

Wonder why the bridge had to be removed so quickly? Owner and this business needs to be looked into. How long has sewage from this park been allowed to enter the creek?

Bill Singleton
2d ago

How much money was the the owner of this park getting every month from rent. If you want to blame anyone it's the owner who refused to even maintain the park and make needed repairs.

kymkemp.com

Measure U: Birth of a new fire district boundary

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
GARBERVILLE, CA
The Mendocino Voice

A look at Mendocino County water: Rainfall gives “breathing room,” but only infrastructure, climate solutions can ease drought

MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/29/23 — Even while power outages, flooding, and downed trees plagued Mendocino County during the first weeks of 2023, we could take comfort in the fact that on California’s drought-ridden soil, rain is good news. Lake Mendocino hit its highest amount of water storage in more than a decade, and our past month of precipitation is on track with or better than “normal” conditions over the past 30 years.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Lake County Sheriff’s Office Will Conduct Full-Length Warning Siren Test on February 6, 2023

The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a full-length test of the warning sirens in Middletown, Anderson Springs, Cobb, Loch Lomond, and Kelseyville Riviera (formerly known as the Clear Lake Riviera). The test will last three minutes. In the event of an actual emergency, the warning siren is one way the community may be alerted to danger from wildfire, earthquake, or other hazards.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Desperation, Tears, and Anger as Residents of Creekside Cabins Faced With Terrible Choices

————————————————— UPDATE:. Some residents at Creekside Cabins who had been given only two days to leave the property after a sinkhole closed their driveway occupied the temporary bridge between the RV park and Highway 101 last night, counter-blocking an excavator that was moving into position to prevent access to the property. Residents of the RV park north of Willits originally had between 8:00 am Wednesday and 5:00 last night to evacuate or face misdemeanors.
WILLITS, CA
mendofever.com

Stolen Firearm, Female Yelling – Ukiah Police Logs 01.26.2023

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 8:05 p.m.: Photos from the Scene] As 5 p.m. Deadline Passes, Residents of Creekside Cabins Block Bridge, Traffic Backs Up on 101

—————————————————————– As CHP officers call for backup, residents of the embattled Creekside Cabins block the bridge that provides the only entrance and exit to the area located off Hwy 101 north of Willits. The temporary bridge was scheduled to be closed at 5 p.m. after being installed yesterday morning and removed at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Any resident still on the property after 5 p.m. would be guilty of a misdemeanor.
WILLITS, CA
kzyx.org

County Museum asking public to weigh in

The Mendocino County Museum received an outpouring of community support last year, when word spread that the county fiscal team had suggested closing it as a cost-saving measure. That idea was quickly abandoned, and now the museum is rolling out a strategic plan, which includes a survey and public events around the county to find out what community members want from their museum.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

‘Gut-Wrenching and Disgusting’: Fort Bragg Police Chief Speaks Out on the ‘Brutal Attack’ By Memphis Cops on Tyre Nichols

The following is a letter penned by Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka. The video footage from Memphis, Tennessee released last night showed the brutal attack and suffering of Tyre Nichols. Our hearts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, as they unnecessarily have endure the death of their father, son, brother, nephew and friend. We mourn with you.
FORT BRAGG, CA
KQED

Murder in California's Emerald Triangle

On a cold day in November 2016, a man with long blond dreadlocks and grungy blue overalls stumbled out of the woods. He had been living up in the mountains above Laytonville, in Mendocino County, and had walked eight hours into town in search of the police. He had found the body of a man he knew — Jeff Settler. And it looked like murder.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

HappyDay: Music Ebbs and Flows Like the Tide

Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. I remember learning to play the drums in middle school, Mr. Hogan taught me to count the...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA

