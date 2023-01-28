Read full article on original website
Brendan Fraser Loses Golden Globe for ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser lost at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night for his performance in The Whale. The actor was up for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, but was beaten out for the trophy by Elvis star Austin Butler. Fraser famously declined to attend the event after he accused the organization’s former president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. “I cannot believe I’m here right now. I just want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for this honor. I want to also say to my fellow nominees: you have turned in...
Popculture
King Charles Makes Royal's Ban From Buckingham Palace Official Ahead of Coronation
It turns out the rumors are true and King Charles III is dropping the hammer on his fellow royals who have stepped away from their official duties. For one specific member of The Royal Family, this means that their welcome at Buckingham Palace is no longer valid. Top product in...
Mia Goth reveals her theory as to why horror movies don't get Oscar recognition
"It's very political"
Advocate
's Secret Gay Backstory
As the first few haunting notes of the title song sound and the unmistakable voice of Barbra Streisand intones “mem’ries,” most of us can’t help but settle in for yet another viewing of The Way We Were, even though we know how the turbulent romance of Katie Morosky and Hubbell Gardiner turns out.
Robert Pattinson Faced His Fear of Dancing on Camera, but It Couldn’t Prevent ‘One of the Biggest Panic Attacks of My Life’
Robert Pattinson faced one of his deepest fears by dancing on camera in a commercial for Dior’s Homme fragrance. But that couldn’t prevent “The Batman” star from suffering “one of the biggest panic attacks of my life” when he stepped onto the dance floor at a party a few weeks after he shot the ad. “I thought I’d broken my curse when I did that scene,” Pattinson told ES magazine in a recent cover story. “But then I went to a party a few weeks later — thinking I’m like Billy Elliot — and as soon as I took one step...
CNET
All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List
Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
What Binge-Worthy Shows And Movies Are Coming To Netflix In February?
‘Netflix and Chill’ — if this is your mantra to have a perfect date with your loved ones or a solo relaxing night, then you are at the right place. What Happened: Netflix Inc. NFLX is home to a plethora of great content. Whether you are a hard-core anime fan or love romantic comedies — the steaming platform has something for everyone.
When and Where Will the Horror Film 'Infinity Pool' Be Available to Stream? What to Know
Have you seen the trailer for Infinity Pool yet? If you're easily frightened, we recommend to watch it when it isn't dark out. In other words, the chilling sci-fi horror film, directed by Brandon Cronenberg and starring Alexander Skarsgård, Cleopatra Coleman, and Mia Goth looks like a downright dark good time. If you're nightmare prone, this flick isn't for you!
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Juggernaut Unstoppable at Box Office
UPDATE: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” is proving to be unstoppable at the global box office. The spy action film has grossed $66.5 million after five days of release, per producers Yash Raj Films. On day five, a Sunday, the film collected $8.5 million in India and $5.1 million internationally. PREVIOUSLY: Shah Rukh Khan’s “Pathaan” has grossed $52.6 million after four days on release. The film collected $7.8 million in India and $6.3 million internationally on its fourth day, per producers Yash Raj Films. Meanwhile, Vox Cinemas, the cinema arm of the Majid Al Futtaim group, reports that “Pathaan” has...
digitalspy.com
Shah Rukh Khan's comeback movie Pathaan sets impressive new box-office record
Pathaan — the new movie from Shah Rukh Khan — has become the highest-grossing movie in an opening weekend for an Indian title at the UK box office. The movie opened worldwide over the weekend and scored some impressive box office figures. In the UK, the movie earned £1.4 million over the weekend while it received just shy of £2 million in total counting the Wednesday and Thursday previews.
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin ‘Couldn’t Be More Thrilled’ Over 8 ‘Elvis’ Oscar Noms – But One Had Them ‘Screaming and Crying’
“Elvis” has re-entered the building. Baz Luhrmann’s kaleidoscopic biography, which was a major hit when it premiered in theaters this past summer (and will be back in theaters starting this weekend), picked up eight Oscar nominations Tuesday, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler’s uncanny transformation into The King. It also netted Catherine Martin, Luhrmann’s wife and creative collaborator, three nominations – for Best Picture (she was a producer), costume design and production design (a recognition shared with Karen Murphy and Bev Dunn). That’s a whole lot of shaking going on.
Collider
‘Infinity Pool’ Clip Teases a Creepy Cult Break-In
In terms of the early 2023 movie season, there have been few films as intriguing as David Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool. The Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård starring body horror thriller releases everywhere this Friday. Thanks to the crazy intense marketing full of creepy cult-like imagery and another insane performance from Goth, the film has captured the demented hearts of many horror fans. Now the latest clip for Infinity Pool teases more of the film’s atmospheric horror with one eerie break-in gone wrong.
‘Bad Behaviour’ Movie Review [Sundance 2023]: Jennifer Connelly Isn’t Able to Save This Dramatic Misfire
Alice Englert's 'Bad Behaviour' is an absolute mess, despite a strong central performance from Jennifer Connelly, as it tackles far too many themes without cohesion.
Bustle
Brad Pitt Wants To Share The Spotlight With This Celeb In Shania Twain’s “That Don't Impress Me Much”
There are many things that don’t impress Shania Twain — not even Brad Pitt. At least not according to her 1998 hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Because, she sings, “You got the looks but have you got the touch?” But during the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6, Twain changed her famous lyric on stage and namechecked someone else: Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds who was in the audience at the time. Reynolds was honored by the special shoutout and reacted with laughter and applause. He also mouthed, “Oh my — me?”
ComicBook
Regal to Screen All 10 Best Picture Nominees, Including Netflix Movies
Like they've done for the past few years, Regal Cinemas are set to screen the Best Picture nominees at a discounted rate ahead of this year's Oscars. There's one big change this time though which is that the chain will have all of the nominees available to watch, including a Netflix movie. In years past movies like The Power of the Dog, The Irishman, and Mank wouldn't be included in this mini-film festival that the chain showcases every year, but Netflix allowing All Quiet on the Western Front to be a part of the group this year shows a distinct change in philosophy from the streamer.
Bustle
The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley Unveiled 2 Special Wedding Day Accessories
A lot of Clare Crawley’s wedding plans remain under wraps, but she just gave fans a look at two meaningful items that presumably belong to her bridal outfit. The former Bachelorette Season 16 lead teased her big day with an Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 28 featuring a photo of her “something borrowed” and “something blue.” Crawley’s nods to the tradition are a pair of beautiful, bejeweled earrings and a handkerchief embroidered with the words “Happy Tears” and two hearts in light blue thread.
Movies that celebrate the power of redemption, love
When my sister and I were still older children in the latter 1960s, my mom told us about a wonderful movie she had seen as a girl. The plot centered around a man who tried to commit suicide on Christmas Eve, but an angel convinced him to change his mind by showing him what the world would have been like had he never been born.
Bustle
This Emily In Paris x Blackpink Crossover Is Beyond Iconic
Paris Fashion Week is the gift that keeps on giving, from Viktor & Rolf’s upside down dresses to that Kylie Jenner lion head. Now, anybody with Mindy Chen joins Blackpink jotted down on their bingo sheet is in for a treat thanks to this genius crossover moment. Ashley Park, who portrays Emily In Paris’ Mindy has been single-handedly spearheading the ankle support trend during her time in the French capital. However, she almost broke the internet when she joined forces with Blackpink’s Lisa for a couple of selfies.
The Yellow Affair Boards ‘Power of Love’ from ‘Fado’’s Jonas Rothlaender (EXCLUSIVE)
Global sales shingle The Yellow Affair has acquired world rights to the modern love story “Power of Love” by German helmer Jonas Rothlaender, whose breakthrough movie “Fado” nabbed a Silver Hugo at Chicago and a German Film Critics’ for best feature debut. Julia M. Müller and Luisa Leopold are producing for Germany’s StickUp Filmproduktion, in co-production with Misha Jaari and Mark Lwoff of Finland’s BUFO (“The Gravedigger’s Wife”). The director’s sophomore feature film turns on power dynamics in a couple and the social norms expected of a male/female relationship. Toplining the feature are Saara Kotkaniemi (“Deadwind,” “Bordertown”) and Nicola Perot (“Marie-Antoinette,” “Der Hamster”)...
