ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
calfkicker.com

(Video) Alexis Rocha secures jaw-dropping KO over Ashie

Boxing welterweight Alexis Rocha successfully knocked out George Ashie. His eyes are now locked on Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight belt. Alexis Rocha and George Ashie exchanged blows within Golden Boy Promotions. The event took place in California on Saturday. Ashie stepped in on short notice to replace Anthony Young. The pair headlined the event, resulting in another win for Alexis Rocha.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sportszion.com

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight clash set for the “biggest purse in boxing history”: Bob Arum

The British fighter Tyson Fury and the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk have agreed to a title unification bout in the coming months. In an interview with SkySports, Bob Arum, CEO of Top Rank, which promotes Fury in America, confirmed the anticipated fight, stated that the event could take place in one of the Middle Eastern countries, and also cited that the event will experience a huge payday.
Boxing Scene

Beterbiev Felt He Was Just Getting Started When Yarde Stoppage Came

Artur Beterbiev admitted he was not at his best during his eight-round shootout with Anthony Yarde. The WBO, WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion maintained his 100 per cent KO record by forcing Yarde’s trainer, Tunde Ajayi, to request the end of the fight with 59 seconds left of the 8th.
Boxing Scene

Bob Arum: If Yarde Fights Beterbiev Like Joe Smith Did, Then The Fight Will End Early

Bob Arum acknowledged Thursday that Anthony Yarde is a big puncher. The 91-year-old promoter still cannot envision Yarde avoiding a knockout defeat Saturday night against the man Arum considers the most dangerous puncher in boxing. However Yarde approaches Artur Beterbiev in their 12-round light heavyweight title fight, Arum believes Beterbiev, who is co-promoted by Arum’s Top Rank Inc., will keep his perfect knockout record intact in their main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
TMZ.com

Francis Ngannou Says He's Been In Contact W/ Fury's Team, Wants Summer Fight

Francis Ngannou says he's been in contact with Tyson Fury's camp, and while the Gypsy King's next boxing match will likely be against fellow heavyweight champ, Oleksandr Usyk, the former UFC champ says they could fight mid-year!. "I've talked to somebody. Some of [Fury's] advisors, but they're working on a...
Boxing Scene

Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Margsayo Showtime Tripleheader Official, March 4

In a matchup of all-action, high-powered former world champions, hard-hitting star Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa will meet Filipino sensation Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo for the vacant Interim WBC Featherweight Title on Saturday, March 4 live on SHOWTIME from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. topping a Premier Boxing Champions event.
ONTARIO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy